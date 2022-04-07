info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Cupa, stable outlook

07 Apr 2022

Frankfurt am Main, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Brookfield Slate Holdings III Limited (Cupa). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the senior secured €480 million term loan B with 7 years maturity and senior secured €100 million revolving credit facility with 6.5 years tenor. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The new financing, in combination with common equity, will be used to fund the acquisition by a fund owned by Brookfield Slate Holdings III Limited from current shareholders Carlyle Group, and to cover transaction related fees and expenses. The sale is expected to close and fund in Q2 2022.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cupa's B2 CFR is primarily supported by (1) its leading position in the niche premium roofing slate market, (2) non-discretionary nature of demand for roofing products and high share of renovation activities that partly shield the company from economic shocks, (3) 80% of demand coming from regulated areas where there is very limited ability to substitute slate roof tiles, (4) Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow generation supported by solid profitability, modest maintenance capex and working capital needs; (5) positive market fundamentals thanks to increasing focus on energy efficient renovation, with slate roof tiles production using less energy than clay or concrete roof tiles, and (6) experienced management team.

At the same time the rating is constrained by (1) relatively high opening leverage with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA expected at around 6.0x pro-forma for the new capital structure, (2) its exposure to economical construction cycles partly mitigated by a high share of renovation activities; (3) expected flattish demand for slate tiles over the next 12-18 months after the pull forward effect in 2021 boosted by increasing spending in renovation following the outbreak of the pandemic; (4) competition from substitute products that are 30-40% cheaper, namely in the unregulated segment; and (5) rising energy costs that could put pressure on profitability in the short term, albeit to a lower extent than for clay or concrete roof tiles and mitigated by a proven ability to increase prices.

Moody's adjusted opening leverage is around 6.0x as of December 2021 pro forma for the transaction and the full year effect of acquisitions, but before any future synergies and expected cost savings to be realized over the next 24 months. We expect leverage to decline towards 5.5x in 2022 driven by a slight reduction in adjusted debt and a higher EBITDA generation.

Cupa's leading position in the slate tiles industry and number two position in the UK roofing distribution market will support revenue growth in the high single digit range mainly reflecting price increases and broadly stable volume. Although the absolute amount of EBITDA will increase in 2022, we expect Cupa's EBITDA margin to decline by roughly 100 basis point in 2022 from around 22% in 2021 reflecting rising energy and fuel prices as well as our expectation of lower margins in the distribution business. These will be partly offset by price increases and synergies of around €5 million (€10.5 million realized in 2021) from the acquisitions closed over the past two years. The reduction of leverage will also be supported by the progressive repayment of the €39 million earnouts liability as of March 2022 that is included in Moody's gross debt. We expect margins will improve from 2023 supported by high operational leverage and price increases in line with historical levels, supporting further reduction in leverage. Solid margins, modest capex needs (6% of sales) and disciplined working capital management will support positive FCF of around €25 million on average over the next two years.

The rating is also supported by the increasing focus on energy efficient renovation that will support demand for slates product for the years to come. Natural slate is the most sustainable roofing material thanks to its less energy intensive manufacturing process, longer useful life and better insulation capacity compared to fiber cement, clay and concrete (life cycle emission outputs are 50-80% lower than substitute products). However, broad based use of slate roof tiles is somewhat restricted by slate reserves being predominantly available only in Spain. Yet, these features position slate tiles to benefit from the increasing focus on the reductions of buildings' emission namely in France where the RE2020 has come into effect in 2022 placing limits on lifecycle of building materials with the requirement of reducing emission from material and construction by 30%.

Cupa's slate tile business is complemented by a strong market position in roofing products distribution in the UK. Given the low asset intensity of that business cash generation is relatively strong despite the diluting effect on the margins of Cupa' slate tiles division.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The new €480 million term loan B and the new €100 million RCF are rated in line with the CFR. The instruments are senior secured, share the same security package, rank pari passu and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. Borrower of these instruments is the top entity of the restricted group Brookfield Slate Holdings III Limited. We have considered the security package, consisting of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables, as limited and have used a recovery rate of 50%, reflecting the covenant-lite capital structure.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Cupa's liquidity position as adequate. This is supported by a cash on balance sheet of €25 million, pro forma for the transaction, and a sizeable new and fully undrawn senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) of €100 million maturing in 2028. The liquidity profile is further supported by around €70 million fund from operations that will be sufficient to cover basic cash needs, including around €25 million capex and €20 million earn outs payment related to acquisitions. There are no major debt maturities until 2028. The company's liquidity profile is characterized by the existence of a springing covenant (with ample capacity) to be tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40% with a net leverage text of 10.5x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers the impact of ESG factors when assessing companies' credit quality. Social risks are not material for Cupa. Environmental issues are a benefiting factor to Cupa's credit profile, given the focus of European governments around energy efficiency of buildings. The company's end markets will continue to benefit from the regulatory push for renovation of building stock and increasing focus on the reductions of buildings' emission for the foreseeable future.

In terms of governance, Cupa is a company fully owned by the private equity firm Brookfield. The financial policy is fairly aggressive, as illustrated by the high starting leverage, but with a stated commitment to deleverage the balance sheet. Over the past years, the company's growth strategy has been supported by several bolt-on acquisitions mainly funded by positive FCF and Moody's expects the company will continue to pursue this strategy.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that in the next 12-18 months, Cupa will be able to grow organically in the mid-to-high single digit in percentage terms and maintain broadly stable margins, which should support a gradual deleveraging of Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 5.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if Cupa is able to (1) improve its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio reducing towards 4.5x on a sustainable basis, (2) improve profitability with Moody's adjusted operating margins towards the mid-teens and (3) positive Moody's adjusted free cash flow with a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) Cupa's leverage increases above 6.0x after 18 months, (2) its profitability deteriorates with operating profit margin declining to below 10% and (3) its Moody's adjusted free cash flow turns negative or its liquidity position weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Brookfield Slate Holdings III Limited

Assignments:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Spain, Cupa is the global leader in premium slate roofing products. The company operates three business segments: Cupa Slate, leading integrated global producer of premium natural slate tiles; Burton Roofing, second largest roofing distributor in the UK; and Cupa Stone, distributor of natural stone in Southern Europe. Cupa generates most of its revenue in Europe, mainly in the UK and France . The company reported €415 million revenue pro-forma acquisitions.in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcella Pavesi
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

