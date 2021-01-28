Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Danaos; positive outlook

Stockholm, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD profitability
of default rating (PDR) to Danaos Corporation ("Danaos").
Concurrently, Moody's has also assigned a Caa1 rating to the proposed
USD300 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Danaos. The
outlook on Danaos is positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR CFR
Danaos' B2 CFR is primarily constrained by (1) its fairly small
size in a broader context of the shipping industry and the limited product
diversification; (2) its exposure to a fairly fragmented and a highly
competitive market for containership charter-owners, that
is inherently cyclical and volatile; (3) a very high concentration
in terms of customers -- the large liner companies, such as
CMA CGM S.A. (B2, positive), its largest customer
-- some of which have a relatively low credit quality and have experienced
financial difficulties in the past; (4) a rechartering risk,
albeit partially mitigated by a staggered lease maturity profile;
and (5) an absence of a track record of the company sustainably operating
with a capital structure and leverage, which Moody's would
deem as commensurate with a higher rating, such as Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 4.5x (4.9x for 12 months
that ended September 2020), following a debt refinancing in 2018
driven by a breach of covenants.
Conversely, Danaos' B2 CFR is primarily supported by its (1) established
position as one of the world's largest containership charter-owners,
with a track record of good profitability slightly above its main competitors;
(2) strategy to lease a significant part of its fleet under longer-term
fixed-priced contracts, providing a good visibility to the
company's revenues and EBITDA generation for the next 12-18
months; (3) track record of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation
enabled by the good profitability and the discipline in capital spending;
and (4) deleveraging potential, as majority of Danaos' FCF
generation will be used for scheduled debt amortization. In addition,
there is a potential to unlock value from various financial assets the
company owns, including a roughly 10% stake in the carrier
ZIM that is currently undergoing an IPO process.
Moody's views Danaos' liquidity as adequate, supported
by the company's ability to generate positive FCF in excess of the
scheduled amortization payments. The company will not have any
revolving facility in place and there will be maintenance covenants,
including a minimum cash and loan to value covenants, under which
the agency expects Danaos to maintain ample capacity in the next 12-18
months.
RATIONALE FOR OUTLOOK
Danaos' ratings are currently strongly positioned, as expressed
by the positive outlook on the company. This outlook reflects an
increasing likelihood that the company will be able to operate with credit
metrics commensurate with a B1 rating. However, such a track
record still needs to be established, in particular with the regards
to the maintenance of the financial discipline and sustained deleveraging.
The positive outlook is also supported by the agency's expectation
that the market environment will remain benign over the next 12-18
months, considering a fairly low order book in the industry.
However, in medium term Moody's expects the charter rates
to remain volatile, depending also on the industry's discipline
to keep the supply under control even if the demand remains robust.
RATIONALE FOR PDR AND INSTRUMENT RATING
The company's PDR of B2-PD, in line with the CFR, reflects
the agency's standard assumption of 50% family recovery,
as is customary for the structures with the combination of bond and bank
financing. The Caa1 rating of the bond, two notches below
the CFR, reflects its ranking behind a sizeable amount of financing
secured by vessels and vessel-owning subsidiaries. The bond
is senior unsecured and there is currently essentially no unencumbered
fixed assets.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The shipping sector is affected by the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) regulation and the B2 CFR recognizes that Danaos has complied with
the low-sulfur fuel regulations around IMO 2020 and already met
IMO 2030 carbon intensity targets. The agency's ratings also
reflect the company's solid performance amid the coronavirus pandemic,
which Moody's view as a social risk. While Danaos is publicly
listed, the agency notes that the manager of its fleet, Danaos
Shipping, is a related party, albeit with a relationship on
arm's length basis; a concept not uncommon in the industry.
Moody's also notes a key man risk with regards to Danaos' CEO,
Dr. John Coustas. If Dr. Coustas ceases to serve
as CEO and a director of Danaos, lenders could require Danaos to
repay the debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure could arise if Danaos built a track record of its Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably well below 4.5x and its Moody's
adjusted (funds from operations + interest)/interest sustainably
well above 3x. The positive pressure could also arise if FCF remained
visibly positive, the rechartering risks remained limited and the
maturity profile manageable, with a maintenance of adequate liquidity.
The agency is unlikely to upgrade Danaos before the current refinancing,
which besides the senior unsecured bond also includes a sizeable senior
secured facility, is fully concluded. The B2 CFR assumes
that the facility agreement will be signed within six months after the
bond issuance.
Conversely, the negative pressure could develop if the company's
Moody's adjusted (funds from operations + interest)/interest
falls below 2.5x, debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x or FCF
weakens on a sustained basis. Downward pressure on the ratings
could also result if Danaos experienced strained liquidity and difficulties
in terms of the rechartering of vessels when contracts expire.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Methodology
published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243200.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Incorporated in Marshall Islands and with an operational headquarters
in Piraeus, Greece, Danaos is one of the world's largest
containership charter-owners, with a fleet of 60 containerships
and an aggregated capacity of roughly 370 thousand twenty-foot
equivalent units (excluding its share in the Gemini Shipholdings Corporation
joint venture, in which Danaos holds 49% share). Danaos
is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its largest shareholder is
Coustas Family Trust with a share close to 40%. The company
generated around USD450 million of revenues for 12 months that ended September
2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Daniel Harlid
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
