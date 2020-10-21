Moody's assigns B2 CFR to E2open following go-public transaction; outlook stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to E2open, LLC ("E2" or "the company") following the announcement that E2 will be acquired by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a transaction that will ultimately lead to the public listing of E2 on the NYSE. In addition, Moody's assigned a B2 senior secured first lien rating to the company's proposed $600 million credit facilities, consisting of a $525 million term loan and a $75 million revolving credit facility, a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and a speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The investment from the SPAC, along with proceeds from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and a forward purchase agreement with funds of Neuberger, total roughly $1.1 billion of new equity. The new equity and term loan B will be used to acquire a controlling interest in E2 and refinance existing debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: E2open, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: E2open, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

E2open's B2 CFR is reflects the moderately high leverage at closing and rapid growth through acquisitions offset by the company's leading position in many aspects of the supply chain management software industry. Leverage pro forma for the post-IPO capital structure was 5.6x based on LTM August 31, 2020 including Moody's adjustments and certain synergies related to previous acquisitions. On a cash EBITDA basis, leverage was just under 5x. Moody's expects a rapidly improving free cash flow profile, largely due to the decrease in debt as a result of the capital transactions. In addition, E2 generates a significant portion of its revenue through subscriptions (82% as of LTM August 31, 2020), which are typically made up of multi-year contracts with large enterprise customers. Given the company's acquisitive history, E2 has ample room within the B2 rating to continue making opportunistic debt-funded acquisitions to bolster its product and technology offerings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that E2 will achieve mid-single digit percent revenue growth over the next 12-18 months despite the current economic recession. The stable outlook accommodates a moderate level of acquisitions including debt financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade if leverage is sustained below 5x and free cash flow stays above 10%. Moody's would consider a downgrade if leverage is sustained over 7x or free cash flow to debt is less than 5% on other than a temporary basis.

E2 has good liquidity, as represented by its SGL-2 liquidity rating. Pro forma for the transactions, Moody's expects that E2 will have about $25 million of cash on the balance with an undrawn, $75 million revolving credit facility. Moody's anticipates that E2 will generate free cash flow in the $50-$60 million range over the next 12 months, which is significantly higher than historically due to the decrease in interest expense related to the recapitalization of the company. We do not expect the term loan to contain any financial covenants, with the only covenant expected to be a springing max leverage ratio test on the company's revolver.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Overall, environmental and social risks are considered low for E2 as a software company. Although limited, the credit risks stemming from social issues are linked to data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers.

E2's governance will benefit from becoming a publicly traded company. Moody's expects the company to establish a majority independent board in accordance with NYSE guidelines. The previous private equity owner, Insight Partners, will own roughly 20% of E2open post-transaction. Moody's views the company's public commitment to a net leverage target of 3.0 - 4.0x to be evidence of a more conservative financial policy than E2open has operated under in recent years as a private company.

E2open is a cloud software platform that offers applications and network services to optimize the supply chains of its large enterprise customers. Pro forma for the transactions, E2open will be a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol 'ETWO', and its largest shareholder will remain Insight Partners, who is expected to own 20% of the equity of the company. Revenue for the last twelve months ended August 31, 2020 was $333 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew B. Jones

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

