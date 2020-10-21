Moody's assigns B2 CFR to E2open following go-public transaction; outlook stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) to E2open,
LLC ("E2" or "the company") following the announcement
that E2 will be acquired by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a transaction that will ultimately
lead to the public listing of E2 on the NYSE. In addition,
Moody's assigned a B2 senior secured first lien rating to the company's
proposed $600 million credit facilities, consisting of a
$525 million term loan and a $75 million revolving credit
facility, a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and
a speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2. The
outlook is stable.
The investment from the SPAC, along with proceeds from a private
investment in public equity (PIPE) and a forward purchase agreement with
funds of Neuberger, total roughly $1.1 billion of
new equity. The new equity and term loan B will be used to acquire
a controlling interest in E2 and refinance existing debt.
Assignments:
..Issuer: E2open, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: E2open, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
E2open's B2 CFR is reflects the moderately high leverage at closing
and rapid growth through acquisitions offset by the company's leading
position in many aspects of the supply chain management software industry.
Leverage pro forma for the post-IPO capital structure was 5.6x
based on LTM August 31, 2020 including Moody's adjustments
and certain synergies related to previous acquisitions. On a cash
EBITDA basis, leverage was just under 5x. Moody's expects
a rapidly improving free cash flow profile, largely due to the decrease
in debt as a result of the capital transactions. In addition,
E2 generates a significant portion of its revenue through subscriptions
(82% as of LTM August 31, 2020), which are typically
made up of multi-year contracts with large enterprise customers.
Given the company's acquisitive history, E2 has ample room
within the B2 rating to continue making opportunistic debt-funded
acquisitions to bolster its product and technology offerings.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that E2 will achieve
mid-single digit percent revenue growth over the next 12-18
months despite the current economic recession. The stable outlook
accommodates a moderate level of acquisitions including debt financed
acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider an upgrade if leverage is sustained below
5x and free cash flow stays above 10%. Moody's would
consider a downgrade if leverage is sustained over 7x or free cash flow
to debt is less than 5% on other than a temporary basis.
E2 has good liquidity, as represented by its SGL-2 liquidity
rating. Pro forma for the transactions, Moody's expects
that E2 will have about $25 million of cash on the balance with
an undrawn, $75 million revolving credit facility.
Moody's anticipates that E2 will generate free cash flow in the
$50-$60 million range over the next 12 months,
which is significantly higher than historically due to the decrease in
interest expense related to the recapitalization of the company.
We do not expect the term loan to contain any financial covenants,
with the only covenant expected to be a springing max leverage ratio test
on the company's revolver.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Overall, environmental and social risks are considered low for E2
as a software company. Although limited, the credit risks
stemming from social issues are linked to data security, diversity
in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers.
E2's governance will benefit from becoming a publicly traded company.
Moody's expects the company to establish a majority independent
board in accordance with NYSE guidelines. The previous private
equity owner, Insight Partners, will own roughly 20%
of E2open post-transaction. Moody's views the company's
public commitment to a net leverage target of 3.0 - 4.0x
to be evidence of a more conservative financial policy than E2open has
operated under in recent years as a private company.
E2open is a cloud software platform that offers applications and network
services to optimize the supply chains of its large enterprise customers.
Pro forma for the transactions, E2open will be a publicly traded
company under the ticker symbol 'ETWO', and its largest
shareholder will remain Insight Partners, who is expected to own
20% of the equity of the company. Revenue for the last twelve
months ended August 31, 2020 was $333 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
