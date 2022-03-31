Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Eisner Advisory Group; outlook is stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned to Eisner Advisory Group LLC ("Eisner" or "the company") a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Ba2 rating to the company's $40 million super-priority revolver expiring July 2026 and a B2 rating to the company's $440 million term loan B (which includes a $40 million delayed draw term loan that was drawn down in December 2021) maturing July 2028. The outlook is stable.

In August 2021, proceeds from the term loan, along with new equity from TowerBrook Capital Partners ("TowerBrook") and co-investors and rollover equity, were used to fund the acquisition of Eisner by TowerBrook, add cash to the balance sheet and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. In December 2021, Eisner drew down its $40 million delayed draw term loan to fund three acquisitions that closed shortly thereafter. Eisner's private equity ownership points to an aggressive financial policy, therefore governance considerations are a driver of this rating action.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Eisner Advisory Group LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Super Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD1)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eisner Advisory Group LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Eisner's B2 CFR is constrained by high debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 6x (pro-forma for acquisitions, post-coronavirus run-rate adjustments and potential diligence adjustments), small scale relative to global business service companies and the highly competitive characteristics of the mature audit and tax industry. The rating is also constrained by an aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership with potential for shareholder-friendly transactions. Moody's expects Eisner will continue pursuing debt-funded acquisitions, likely limiting the company from meaningfully reducing leverage over the next 2 years.

The rating benefits from Eisner's balanced business profile and strong name recognition, diversified client base with top 10 clients representing less than 10% of total revenue, and a highly recurring revenue model supported by strong client retention rates. The rating also benefits from good liquidity supported by low capital intensity and free cash flow-to-debt expected to remain above 7% and a track record of solid revenue and earnings growth demonstrated over the recent years. The rating also considers Eisner's relatively strong partner retention rates, which is a key factor in the revenue earning ability of the company. As long as the employment and macro-economic environment in the United States continues to be favorable, employee turnover risks persist. However, continued high levels of incentives and retention tools partially mitigate risk of partner turnover.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments unless otherwise noted.

The company's good liquidity profile reflects Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months and access to a $40 million revolver. Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow during the next 12 months and $46 million cash on hand as of January 31, 2022 should cover the $4.4 million of mandatory annual debt amortization. The $40 million revolver expiring in 2026 had $24 million of availability as of January 31, 2022. Moody's expects the revolver may be drawn on occasion to fund some acquisitions, but Moody's does not expect the revolver to be utilized for the ordinary course of business, including any unexpected working capital swings. As defined by the credit agreement, the revolver contains a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio covenant that cannot exceed 7.7x, which is tested when the revolver draw is 35% ($14 million) or greater. Moody's expects Eisner to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenant. Alternate liquidity is limited as the company's credit facilities are secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all tangible and intangible assets.

The Ba2 rating on Eisner's $40 million super-priority revolver expiring July 2026 reflects the collateral package, and while it shares a first lien on assets with the secured term loan B, in a default scenario, this revolver would receive payment in full before any distributions to the term loan. The B2 rating assigned to the $440 million term loan B, maturing in July 2028, is the same as the CFR.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for moderate revenue growth over the next two years, no dividend distributions and continued strong free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Eisner increases its scale through organic growth or acquisitions, demonstrates a commitment to more conservative financial policies, sustains financial leverage below 4.5x and sustains free cash flow-to-debt above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Eisner experiences declining revenues and operating margins or high employee turnover rates. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company exhibits financial policies that include debt-financed dividends or acquisitions increasing financial leverage to be sustained above 6.5x or free cash flow-to-debt below 5%. Material weakening in liquidity could also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Eisner Advisory Group LLC, domiciled in New York, is a middle-market U.S. professional services firm with a national platform and global presence, offering accounting, tax, and advisory services to over 12,700 clients. The company is majority-owned by private equity sponsor TowerBrook.

