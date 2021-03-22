Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Ethypharm, outlook stable

Paris, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Financiere Verdi I S.A.S.,
the top entity of Ethypharm restricted group. At the same time,
Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating to the new EUR270 million
guaranteed senior secured term loan B (TLB), the GBP245 million
guaranteed senior secured TLB and the EUR84 million guaranteed senior
secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RFC) made available
to Financiere Verdi I S.A.S., Ethypharm S.A.S.,
Ethypharm UK Holdings Ltd and Orphea Limited. The outlook on all
ratings is stable.
The debt proceeds, together with EUR56 million of cash on balance,
will be used to refinance the current debt structure, including
EUR296 million senior secured TLB, GBP212 million senior secured
TLB and EUR93 million PIK notes, and fees and other transaction
costs.
The ratings assigned to the new senior secured term loan B and senior
secured multi currency RCF assume that the final transaction documents
will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed
by Moody's to date and that these agreements are legally valid,
binding and enforceable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 rating reflects Ethypharm's strong market positions in niche
applications of pain, addiction, depression and critical care
with fairly high barriers to entry; its adequate geographic diversification
with strong market shares on its core markets in France and UK and with
a good footprint in China including the development of in-licensing
partnerships on rare diseases; its good liquidity with good track
record of sizable cash balances; and strong Moody's adjusted
free cash flow (FCF) generation that the agency expects at around EUR30
million to EUR35 million over the next 12 to 18 months.
Conversely, Ethypharm's rating is constrained by its high
Moody's adjusted gross leverage of 6.1x at end of 2020 pro
forma the transaction with deleveraging dependent on earnings growth;
its modest relative scale with some degree of concentration in the central
nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area albeit with a broad product offering;
the potential litigation risk around addiction products although the company
has a good track record of managing such risks; and event risks related
to potential future acquisitions that could delay deleveraging.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects Ethypharm will
grow in the mid-single digits, supported by its current portfolio
and expected launch of four products before end-2022, the
development of medical cannabis in France and Germany, where the
company has signed two in-licensing partnerships to market and
distribute medical cannabis in the first stage of medical testing.
The reintroduction in December 2020 of Baclocur to treat alcohol addiction
into the French market, following a short marketing interruption
because of legal proceedings not directly related to the company,
should also support earnings growth because alcohol addiction treatments
in France currently have low market penetration.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ethypharm's
operating performance will continue to be strong over the next 12 to 18
months, allowing earnings growth and good FCF generation and Moody's
adjusted gross debt will improve towards 5.5x by 2022. The
outlook assumes that the company will not undertake any major debt-funded
acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's expects Ethypharm to have good liquidity over the next 12-18
months, supported by expected cash balances of EUR81 million pro
forma the transaction, access to its RCF of EUR84 million which
Moody's expects it to be undrawn at closing, the agency's
expectations of annual Moody's adjusted FCF of around EUR30 million
to EUR45 million, and no debt maturities until 2028.
The RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a consolidated
senior secured net leverage of 9.5x, tested only when the
RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's anticipates
the company will have significant capacity againts this threshold if tested.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's
assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant
lite secured loan structures.
The B2 rating assigned to the EUR270 million senior secured term loan
B, GBP245 million senior secured term loan B, and RCF of EUR84
million reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees
from material subsidiaries of the Ethypharm group that account for at
least 80% of the group's EBITDA. The security package
consists of share pledges, intragroup receivables, material
bank accounts. French corporate law imposes limitations on the
validity of upstream guarantees.
In addition to the senior secured facilities, Financiere Verdi I
S.A.S. capital structure also includes convertible
bonds. Per our hybrid and shareholder loan methodology, these
are considered to be equity and not included in our leverage metrics or
loss given default waterfall.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure could develop if Ethypharm's strong operating performance
continues allowing its Moody's adjusted gross leverage to move below 4.5x
on a sustainable basis, and if its Moody's adjusted FCF to debt
ratio increases above 10% on a sustained basis.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur if (i) Ethypharm's Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA were to remain above 5.5x beyond 2022;
(ii) or Ethypharm's operating performance deteriorates leading to
a Moody's free cash flow generation below 5% on a sustained
basis or a to a deterioration of the company's good liquidity profile;
or (iii) the company undertakes large debt-financed acquisitions
or shareholder distributions, materially deteriorating credit metrics
or delaying deleveraging.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Ethypharm is a mid-size specialty European pharmaceutical company
focused on the development, regulatory filing and manufacturing
of complex generics and specialty branded products for the therapeutic
areas of pain, addiction and depression (central nervous system)
and emergency critical care. The company was founded in 1977 and
acquired by PAI Partners in July 2016. During 2020, Ethypharm
generated revenue of EUR357 million and a reported EBITDA of EUR98 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gilberto Ramos, CFA
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454