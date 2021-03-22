Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Ethypharm, outlook stable

Paris, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Financiere Verdi I S.A.S., the top entity of Ethypharm restricted group. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating to the new EUR270 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B (TLB), the GBP245 million guaranteed senior secured TLB and the EUR84 million guaranteed senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RFC) made available to Financiere Verdi I S.A.S., Ethypharm S.A.S., Ethypharm UK Holdings Ltd and Orphea Limited. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The debt proceeds, together with EUR56 million of cash on balance, will be used to refinance the current debt structure, including EUR296 million senior secured TLB, GBP212 million senior secured TLB and EUR93 million PIK notes, and fees and other transaction costs.

The ratings assigned to the new senior secured term loan B and senior secured multi currency RCF assume that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 rating reflects Ethypharm's strong market positions in niche applications of pain, addiction, depression and critical care with fairly high barriers to entry; its adequate geographic diversification with strong market shares on its core markets in France and UK and with a good footprint in China including the development of in-licensing partnerships on rare diseases; its good liquidity with good track record of sizable cash balances; and strong Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation that the agency expects at around EUR30 million to EUR35 million over the next 12 to 18 months.

Conversely, Ethypharm's rating is constrained by its high Moody's adjusted gross leverage of 6.1x at end of 2020 pro forma the transaction with deleveraging dependent on earnings growth; its modest relative scale with some degree of concentration in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area albeit with a broad product offering; the potential litigation risk around addiction products although the company has a good track record of managing such risks; and event risks related to potential future acquisitions that could delay deleveraging.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects Ethypharm will grow in the mid-single digits, supported by its current portfolio and expected launch of four products before end-2022, the development of medical cannabis in France and Germany, where the company has signed two in-licensing partnerships to market and distribute medical cannabis in the first stage of medical testing. The reintroduction in December 2020 of Baclocur to treat alcohol addiction into the French market, following a short marketing interruption because of legal proceedings not directly related to the company, should also support earnings growth because alcohol addiction treatments in France currently have low market penetration.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ethypharm's operating performance will continue to be strong over the next 12 to 18 months, allowing earnings growth and good FCF generation and Moody's adjusted gross debt will improve towards 5.5x by 2022. The outlook assumes that the company will not undertake any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's expects Ethypharm to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, supported by expected cash balances of EUR81 million pro forma the transaction, access to its RCF of EUR84 million which Moody's expects it to be undrawn at closing, the agency's expectations of annual Moody's adjusted FCF of around EUR30 million to EUR45 million, and no debt maturities until 2028.

The RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a consolidated senior secured net leverage of 9.5x, tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's anticipates the company will have significant capacity againts this threshold if tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant lite secured loan structures.

The B2 rating assigned to the EUR270 million senior secured term loan B, GBP245 million senior secured term loan B, and RCF of EUR84 million reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the Ethypharm group that account for at least 80% of the group's EBITDA. The security package consists of share pledges, intragroup receivables, material bank accounts. French corporate law imposes limitations on the validity of upstream guarantees.

In addition to the senior secured facilities, Financiere Verdi I S.A.S. capital structure also includes convertible bonds. Per our hybrid and shareholder loan methodology, these are considered to be equity and not included in our leverage metrics or loss given default waterfall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could develop if Ethypharm's strong operating performance continues allowing its Moody's adjusted gross leverage to move below 4.5x on a sustainable basis, and if its Moody's adjusted FCF to debt ratio increases above 10% on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if (i) Ethypharm's Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA were to remain above 5.5x beyond 2022; (ii) or Ethypharm's operating performance deteriorates leading to a Moody's free cash flow generation below 5% on a sustained basis or a to a deterioration of the company's good liquidity profile; or (iii) the company undertakes large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions, materially deteriorating credit metrics or delaying deleveraging.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ethypharm is a mid-size specialty European pharmaceutical company focused on the development, regulatory filing and manufacturing of complex generics and specialty branded products for the therapeutic areas of pain, addiction and depression (central nervous system) and emergency critical care. The company was founded in 1977 and acquired by PAI Partners in July 2016. During 2020, Ethypharm generated revenue of EUR357 million and a reported EBITDA of EUR98 million.

