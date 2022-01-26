Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Foley Products Company; assigns B2 to new senior secured credit facilities; outlook stable

First time ratings on $405 million credit facilities

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating to Foley Products Company, LLC ("Foley"). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the new senior secured first lien credit facilities, including a $370 million term loan and $35 million revolving credit facility issued by Foley and FPC Holdco, LLC, Foley's direct parent, as co-borrowers. The rating outlook is stable.

Concurrent with the new debt, Foley is receiving a $135 million of cash contribution from Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a private equity firm, in the form of convertible preferred equity. Oaktree will have the right to control 37% shares in Foley through this investment.

A substantial part of the term loan and the Oaktree investment will be paid to Foley's parent company, The Concrete Company, controlled by the founding family. A smaller part of the proceeds will be used to acquire five plants from Quikrete Holdings, Inc. (Ba3 stable) to expand Foley's operation outside of its historical core market in the US Southeast, and pay fees and expenses related to the transaction.

"The B2 corporate family rating considers Foley's leading position in concrete pipes and precast concrete products in the US Southeast, its high margin, and the ability to generate positive free cash flow, which are counterbalanced with limited scale and geographic diversification," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Foley Products Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Foley Products Company, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Foley's leading position in concrete pipes for water infrastructure in the Southeast US; high profitability with EBITA margin in the high 20% range; track record of improving profitability along with scale over the past several years; the ability to generate free cash flow; and relatively restrained leverage around 4x pro forma for the proposed transaction.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced with Foley's credit weaknesses, including its small scale operation that makes the company more vulnerable in the event of sudden shocks; limited geographic diversification that could increase vulnerability to regional economic swings; and execution risk to integrate the acquired plants and expand outside of historically core markets.

Moody's expects Foley to have a good liquidity profile over the next 12 months, supported by positive free cash flow generation (excluding the one-time distribution for the proposed transaction) and an undrawn $35 million revolving credit facility. The company will have limited cash on hand, but we expect liquidity to be supplemented by positive free cash flow that Foley will generate in the next 12 months and full availability of the revolver.

The company's $35 million revolver expires in 2027 and the term loan expires in 2029. The revolver has a springing consolidated first lien secured leverage covenant of 6.71x, triggered at 35% utilization of the revolver. We expect the company to maintain sufficient cushion under its covenant over the next 12 months. There are no financial covenants for the term loan. The term loan amortization is 1% a year. Most of the assets are fully encumbered by the senior secured credit facilities limiting alternative liquidity sources.

The first lien revolver and the first lien term loan are rated B2, on-par with Foley's CFR since they account for a preponderance of obligation in the company's capital structure. Moody's views the convertible preferred equity held by Oaktree as 100% equity.

As for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors considered in the rating, Foley, as a family controlled business, has lower transparency than public companies with diverse shareholders and independent board of directors. This risk is somewhat mitigated by the family's track record of expanding the business through tack-in acquisitions without external debt and moderate initial leverage. As a founder-owned company that is making a transition, Foley also has key man risk.

In addition, even though Oaktree Capital's ownership remains minority, the private equity sponsor could influence Foley's financial policy to drive further acquisitions and expand its business, and to favor shareholders' returns over creditors'.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Foley will continue to maintain high margins, generate positive free cash flow, and improve its leverage over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Foley's ratings if operating performance sustainably exceeds our forecasts, or the company pays down debt, realizing the following credit profile while maintaining a benign financial policy:

• Debt/EBITDA below 4.0x for a sustained period of time

• Maintain good liquidity

• Achieve better geographic diversification along with operational growth

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Foley's operating performance falls below our expectation, or the company adds further debt for acquisitions or shareholder returns, resulting in the following metrics:

• Debt/EBITDA above 5.5x

• EBITA/Interest expense is below 3.0x

• The company's liquidity deteriorates

As proposed, the new first lien term loans are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

• Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $84 million and 100% EBITDA, plus unlimited amount so long as first lien net secured leverage ratio does not exceed 4.4x (if pari passu secured); senior secured net leverage does not exceed 4.9x for junior lien debt; and total net leverage does not exceed 4.9x or interest coverage of at least 2.0x for unsecured debt.

• No incremental facilities may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

• The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which restricts investments by the borrower or restricted subsidiaries in a non-loan party to a cap of the greater of $29.4 million and 35% of consolidated EBITDA.

• Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia in the United States, Foley Products Company, LLC is a manufacturer of concrete pipes for sewage/culverts and precast concrete products mainly in the Southeastern region of the United States. Moody's expects the company to have $250 million revenue pro forma the Quikrete acquisition, based on the last twelve months ending November 2021.

Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a private equity sponsor, owns a 37% stake in Foley, and the remaining 63% is controlled by The Concrete Company and affiliates, a private company owned by the founding family.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

