Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Forefront Dermatology; outlook stable

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) assigned first time ratings to Dermatology Intermediate Holdings III, Inc. (dba Forefront Dermatology) including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (“PDR”). At the same time, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities, comprised of a $95 million revolving credit facility, $535 million first lien term loan and $100 million delayed draw first lien term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the credit facilities combined with $835 million of new equity and $100 million of rollover equity will be used to fund the Partners Group acquisition of Forefront Dermatology, pay related fees and expenses and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk considerations include the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. Given its high percentage of revenue generated from Medicare, Forefront Dermatology is also exposed to regulatory changes and state budget challenges. Among governance considerations, the company may employ an aggressive acquisition strategy to grow its business.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dermatology Intermediate Holdings III, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dermatology Intermediate Holdings III, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Forefront Dermatology will operate with moderately high financial leverage of roughly 6.4x pro forma December 31, 2021. The rating also reflects the risk associated with the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows, through a combination of new clinic openings and acquisitions. The rating is also constrained by the low barriers to entry in the dermatology space given the highly fragmented market. Capital expenditures required to open new clinics is very low, and on average, new clinics break-even by month 3.

The rating is supported by Forefront Dermatology's leading position in the dermatology industry, with the number one market share in the majority of its markets. Forefront Dermatology provides a comprehensive suite of services including medical, surgical, cosmetic and pediatric dermatology. The rating also considers Forefront Dermatology's track record of solid organic growth, strong retention rates among staff and a seasoned executive team.

Moody's anticipates that Forefront Dermatology will maintain very good liquidity, supported by an undrawn $95 million proposed committed revolving credit facility and about $15 million of cash pro forma December 31, 2021. Moody's forecasts that Forefront Dermatology will generate roughly $50 million in free cash flow in 2022.

The B2 ratings assigned to the proposed senior secured credit facilities reflect their interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and the fact that secured debt is the sole financial debt within the company's capital structure.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects good near-term growth as leverage declines through a combination of Forefront Dermatology's organic and acquisition growth.

ESG considerations are material to Forefront Dermatology's ratings. Forefront Dermatology faces social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider Forefront Dermatology to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers, like hospitals. From a governance perspective, Moody's expects Forefront Dermatology's financial policies to remain moderately aggressive due to its private equity ownership.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $95 million and 100% of LTM EBITDA, plus voluntary prepayments and reallocated general debt basket capacity, plus unlimited pari indebtedness subject to 0.50x outside closing first lien net leverage. All ratios are subject to “no worse than” prongs with 100 bps most favored nation protection with a 6 month sunset, subject to certain exceptions. Amounts up to the greater of $285 million and 300% LTM EBITDA, plus any amounts incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment, plus any permitted debt reallocated from the available amount or any carve-outs, may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The available amount and any unused restricted payments carve-outs may be reallocated to incur debt at 200% of the amounts reallocated. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Forefront Dermatology's operating performance deteriorates, or if it experiences material integration related disruptions. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 6.0 times or the company's liquidity erodes. Further, debt-funded shareholder returns or other aggressive financial policies could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Forefront Dermatology's manages its growth while continuing to generate solid free cash flow. An upgrade would also be supported by the company adopting more conservative financial policies and maintaining debt/EBITDA below 5.0 times.

Forefront Dermatology is the largest dermatology physician practice in the US with over 200 clinics in 22 states. Partners Group, in partnership with existing physician owners, will acquire Forefront Dermatology, with pro forma LTM revenue as of December 31, 2021 of approximately $518 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

