Moody's assigns B2 CFR to GCG Holdings, LLC; B2 credit facilities; outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating to GCG Holdings, LLC. A B2-PD Probability of Default Rating was also assigned along with a B2 rating on the company's proposed $100 million 5-year 1st lien revolver, $200 million 5-year delayed draw 1st term loan A, and $450 million 1st lien term loan B. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed credit facilities, including a $50 million initial draw on the $100 revolver, will be used to refinance $310 million of existing debt and consolidate ownership of various GCG affiliates by buying out the minority interest portion of the affiliates for $391 million.

GCG provides Class II and Class III Electronic Gaming Machines ("EGMs") to tribal and commercial casinos in the Oklahoma market. This is the first time Moody's assigned a rating to GCG.

Assignments:

..Issuer: GCG Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GCG Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 Corporate Family Rating considers GCG's relatively strong pro forma and projected credit metrics – pro forma debt-to-EBITDA is 2.8x. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA will drop closer to 2.0x in the next 12-18 months, which speaks to the company's financial policy. Also supporting the ratings are GCG's longstanding customer relationships -- GCG's revenue weighted average relationship tenure is 13 years -- and history of profitable and high margin revenue growth. The company has very high EBITDA margins in excess of 80%. These high EBITDA margins also contribute to the company's good free cash flow profile. Moody's expects the company will generate at least $150 million of annual free cash flow going forward.

Key credit concerns include GCG's small size in terms of revenue, narrow product focus, very significant customer and geographic concentration, and relatively lite proposed covenant structure. GCG only has less than $300 million of revenue of which two Tribal clients located in Oklahoma account for over 80% of that revenue. Additionally, despite GCG's strong pro forma and projected credit metrics, the proposed debt agreement allows for a significant increase in leverage. The total net leverage covenant starts at 4.5x through the June 2023 quarter, although it does drop steadily to 3.0 through the March 2026 quarter. Another key credit concern is that some of GCG's Tribal gaming clients do not provide a limited waiver of sovereign immunity which could impair GCG's ability to enforce its claims and retrieve its assets in a distress scenario. Also, as a casino operator, social risk is elevated, as evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming.

The B2 assigned to the individual credit facility tranches considers that the credit facilities accounts for GCG's entire debt capital structure and that all three tranches rank pari passu to each other.

The stable outlook is based on the demonstrated stability and growth of the Oklahoma gaming market. Oklahoma is the 3rd largest gaming market in the U.S., and the 2nd largest Tribal gaming market by machine count. The company has a 55% share of the class III installed base and 30% share of the total installed base in Oklahoma, Also supporting the stable outlook is GCG's good liquidity profile.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, GCG remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. GCG also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Additional social risks for gaming companies include high taxes and operating restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the effects of problem gambling and evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations.

Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance risks include the inherent risks that go along with private and concentrated ownership, and the flexibility within the proposed financial covenants increase in leverage should the company decide to do either.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is limited at this time given GCG's very high customer concentration and the company's ability to increase debt and make restricted payments. A higher rating would require an improved customer and geographic concentration along with the demonstrated ability and willingness to maintain its already strong credit metrics.

A ratings downgrade could result if the company loses a significant client, debt-to-EBITDA rises above 5.0x for any reason, or GCG loses its ability to operate under exclusivity arrangements with the various gaming manufacturers.

The proposed first lien credit agreement contains provisions for incremental debt capacity that shall not exceed an aggregate principal amount equal to the sum of $187.5 million and 75% of LTM EBITDA along with other pro forma conditions. No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Subsidiary guarantors must provide guarantees whether or not wholly-owned; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GCG provides more than 24,000 EGMs to 125 properties, primarily in the Oklahoma gaming market with a small presence in Kansas. GCG is the exclusive distributor of Sci Games, IGT and Sega Sammy in Oklahoma, and has signed non-exclusive agreement with Aristocrat. GCG also offers other equipment including Konami, Everi, Aruze, Novomatic, Insworth, GamingArts and Incredible Technologies. For the LTM period ended December 31, 2021, GCG generated net revenue of $281 million.

