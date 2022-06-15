Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Genesys Cloud Services Holdings I, LLC; outlook stable

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned new ratings to Genesys Cloud Services Holdings I, LLC ("Genesys") with a corporate family rating ("CFR") of B2 and a probability of default rating ("PDR") of B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings of the existing first lien credit facility issued by the company's Genesys Cloud Services Holdings II, LLC ("Genesys II") subsidiary to B2 from B3. The CFR and PDR of Genesys II have been withdrawn. The outlook is stable.

The rating action was driven by Genesys' strong business results in FY22 (ending January) characterized by strong revenue and EBITDA which fueled deleveraging to just under 6x Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) as well as Moody's expectations of continued operating momentum and very good liquidity over the coming 12-18 months.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Genesys Cloud Services Holdings I, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Genesys Cloud Services Holdings II, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan (Local Currency), Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Genesys Cloud Services Holdings II, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Genesys Cloud Services Holdings I, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Genesys Cloud Services Holdings II, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Despite the recent improvement in the issuer's credit fundamentals, Genesys' B2 CFR is principally constrained by the company's relatively high debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) of just under 6x as well as Genesys' concentrated private equity ownership by Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. In particular, corporate governance concerns remain elevated with the expectation of aggressive financial policies including potential dividend distributions and debt-financed acquisitions. The company's credit quality is also constrained by the competitive nature of the contact center software market in which Genesys operates as well as a degree of sensitivity to macroeconomic cyclicality. However, the company's business has experienced strong results over the past year as Genesys continues to bolster its strong market position, longstanding customer relationships, and sizable base of recurring revenue that contributes to business predictability. In addition, Genesys' healthy profitability margins and free cash flow generation contribute to the company's very good liquidity.

Similar to most software providers, Genesys has limited environmental risk. Social risks are considered moderate, in line with the software sector. Broadly the main credit risks stemming from social issues are linked to reputational risk, data security, and access to highly skilled workers. Corporate governance concerns remain elevated given the company's concentrated private equity ownership.

The B2 ratings for Genesys II's first lien bank debt reflect the B2-PD PDR of the borrower's parent company Genesys and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3 for the bank credit facility. The B2 first lien ratings are consistent with the CFR as the bank loans account for the preponderance of Genesys' consolidated debt structure.

Genesys' very good liquidity is supported by a cash balance of $156.5 million as of April 30, 2022 as well as Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation of approximately $100 million in FY23. The company's liquidity is also strengthened by an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility. Genesys' term loans are not subject to a financial maintenance covenant, but the revolver is subject to a springing covenant of a 7x maximum first lien secured net leverage ratio that is not expected to be in effect over the next 12-18 months as excess availability should remain comfortably above minimum levels.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Genesys' revenue and EBITDA will increase at a healthy, albeit decelerated pace over the next 12-18 months. Despite the potential impact of macroeconomic uncertainty, the company is expected to continue to capitalize on healthy demand for contact center software solutions, particularly due to the growing adoption of cloud technology and omnichannel solutions by clients. Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted for operating leases) is expected to decline moderately during this period to approximately 5x by FY24.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Genesys reduces Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to below 4.5x and sustains annual free cash flow approaching 10% of total debt.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue contracts materially from current levels or the company adopts more aggressive financial strategies, resulting in Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) exceeding 7x and annual free cash flow sustained below 5% of total debt.

Based in Menlo Park, CA, Genesys is a provider of customer experience and contact center solutions through both cloud services and software licensing, including digital channel management, call routing, interactive voice response, and enterprise workload management, primarily serving the 100 seat and larger contact center market. Genesys is owned by private equity firms including Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Moody's expects the company to generate revenue of approximately $2.2 billion in FY2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lee Zeltser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

