Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Gibson Brands, Inc. (New), B2 to new term loan; outlook is stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Gibson Brands, Inc. (New) ("Gibson"). A B2 was assigned to the company's proposed $250 million senior secured term loan due 2028. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan will be used to pay a $225 million dividend to the owners including privately equity firm KKR, which owns approximately 70% of the company. The remainder will pay for fees and add $16.4 million to the balance sheet. Pro forma for transaction, Gibson will have a $250 term loan due 2028, a $50 million asset-based loan facility due 2025 ("ABL"), and $64.8 million of cash on balance sheet. The ABL facility is not rated.

Gibson designs, manufactures, and distributes musical instruments and professional audio products and related accessories. The company is best known for its legendary Les Paul style guitar. Gibson is a considerably smaller but more focused company than when it filed for bankruptcy in May 2018 having divested or closed the consumer electronics, piano, DJ equipment and juke box businesses as part of the reorganization plan. The company emerged from bankrtupcy emergence in November 2018 under KKR and other lender control and new management has improved operating performance.

The B2 assigned to the term loan considers that it accounts for a significant majority of Gibson's pro forma capital structure. The term loan will have first priority lien on the non-ABL priority assets, and a second priority lien on the ABL-priority assets that include cash and cash equivalents, trade accounts receivable, inventories, intangible assets, and investments held by Gibson. The term loan will be guaranteed by each of the company's direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries, subject to customary exceptions.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Gibson Brands, Inc. (New)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gibson Brands, Inc. (New)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR considers good operating performance since KKR took control of the company upon emergence from bankruptcy in November 2018, a high level of geographic diversification with respect to sales, and strong brand awareness. Gibson has a strong and long-standing reputation built upon the quality of its guitars and product innovation. This provides strong brand name recognition and significant barriers to entry for guitars, its flagship product. Since KKR took control of Gibson through its restructuring, the company's EBITDA has grown at a 25% CAGR. Approximately 50% of Gibson's sales are outside of the U.S.

Key credit risks include the nonessential, highly discretionary nature of consumer spending on musical instruments, Gibson's high leverage, relatively narrow product focus, small size in terms of revenue, and some customer concentration. In addition, the continued uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic remains a risk even though demand has held up well thus far. Leverage is also high with debt/EBITDA for the latest 12-month period of 4.7x on a Moody's adjusted basis and pro forma for the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook considers Moody's expectation of good demand for guitars and related products into 2021 with more individuals pursuing leisure activities close to home, and that as a result, the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity. Gibson's good liquidity is characterized by positive free cash flow -- slightly more than break even in FY2022 growing to about Moody's estimate of $15 million to $20 million in fiscal 2023 -- along with an ABL revolver that will be undrawn at closing and not expected to be drawn during the life of the loan.

The stable rating outlook also considers the covenant-lite nature of the financing. There will be a considerable amount of flexibility regarding covenant compliance. There are no financial covenants in the term loan and the ABL facility will only contain a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of no lower than 1.00x to 1.00x. The company will have equity cure rights.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that consumer demand for musical instrument products has returned to a period long-term stability, and for Gibson to build greater scale. Gibson would also need to demonstrate the ability and willingness to generate strong positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity, and continue to operate with a debt/EBITDA level at below 4.0x on a Moody's adjusted basis.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates earnings to decline or liquidity to deteriorate because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. Separate from general operating conditions, Gibson's ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis is sustained above 6.0x or the company decides to pursue a more aggressive use of leverage for any reason.

The proposed first lien term loan is not expected to contain financial maintenance covenants, while the ABL revolving credit facility contains a maintenance minimum fixed charges coverage ratio of 1x. As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that could adversely affect creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to the sum of (i) the greater of $53.3 million and 100% of trailing four quarter Consolidated EBITDA, and (ii) available capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to a pro-forma maximum first lien leverage of 3.5x (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to $53.3 million and 100% of trailing four quarter Consolidated EBITDA, and any amounts incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

Gibson designs, manufactures, and distributes musical instruments and professional audio products and related accessories. Manufacturing operations are located in North America and China. The company also operates distribution and sales facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Products are marketed worldwide under a variety of brands, including Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Steinberger, Dobro Maestro, and KRK. Gibson is a private company based out of Nashville, TN. Gibson was taken under the control of KKR, a private equity firm, through a restructuring in 2018. For the FYE period ended 31-Mar 2021, Gibson generated about $300 million of revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

