Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Gibson Brands, Inc. (New), B2 to new term loan; outlook is stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 Corporate
Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Gibson
Brands, Inc. (New) ("Gibson"). A B2 was
assigned to the company's proposed $250 million senior secured
term loan due 2028. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed term loan will be used to pay a $225
million dividend to the owners including privately equity firm KKR,
which owns approximately 70% of the company. The remainder
will pay for fees and add $16.4 million to the balance sheet.
Pro forma for transaction, Gibson will have a $250 term loan
due 2028, a $50 million asset-based loan facility
due 2025 ("ABL"), and $64.8 million of
cash on balance sheet. The ABL facility is not rated.
Gibson designs, manufactures, and distributes musical instruments
and professional audio products and related accessories. The company
is best known for its legendary Les Paul style guitar. Gibson is
a considerably smaller but more focused company than when it filed for
bankruptcy in May 2018 having divested or closed the consumer electronics,
piano, DJ equipment and juke box businesses as part of the reorganization
plan. The company emerged from bankrtupcy emergence in November
2018 under KKR and other lender control and new management has improved
operating performance.
The B2 assigned to the term loan considers that it accounts for a significant
majority of Gibson's pro forma capital structure. The term
loan will have first priority lien on the non-ABL priority assets,
and a second priority lien on the ABL-priority assets that include
cash and cash equivalents, trade accounts receivable, inventories,
intangible assets, and investments held by Gibson. The term
loan will be guaranteed by each of the company's direct and indirect
domestic subsidiaries, subject to customary exceptions.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Gibson Brands, Inc. (New)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gibson Brands, Inc. (New)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR considers good operating performance since KKR took control
of the company upon emergence from bankruptcy in November 2018,
a high level of geographic diversification with respect to sales,
and strong brand awareness. Gibson has a strong and long-standing
reputation built upon the quality of its guitars and product innovation.
This provides strong brand name recognition and significant barriers to
entry for guitars, its flagship product. Since KKR took control
of Gibson through its restructuring, the company's EBITDA
has grown at a 25% CAGR. Approximately 50% of Gibson's
sales are outside of the U.S.
Key credit risks include the nonessential, highly discretionary
nature of consumer spending on musical instruments, Gibson's
high leverage, relatively narrow product focus, small size
in terms of revenue, and some customer concentration. In
addition, the continued uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic
remains a risk even though demand has held up well thus far. Leverage
is also high with debt/EBITDA for the latest 12-month period of
4.7x on a Moody's adjusted basis and pro forma for the transaction.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts
remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
The stable outlook considers Moody's expectation of good demand for guitars
and related products into 2021 with more individuals pursuing leisure
activities close to home, and that as a result, the company
will continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity.
Gibson's good liquidity is characterized by positive free cash flow
-- slightly more than break even in FY2022 growing to about
Moody's estimate of $15 million to $20 million in
fiscal 2023 -- along with an ABL revolver that will be undrawn
at closing and not expected to be drawn during the life of the loan.
The stable rating outlook also considers the covenant-lite nature
of the financing. There will be a considerable amount of flexibility
regarding covenant compliance. There are no financial covenants
in the term loan and the ABL facility will only contain a minimum fixed
charge coverage ratio of no lower than 1.00x to 1.00x.
The company will have equity cure rights.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that
consumer demand for musical instrument products has returned to a period
long-term stability, and for Gibson to build greater scale.
Gibson would also need to demonstrate the ability and willingness to generate
strong positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity, and
continue to operate with a debt/EBITDA level at below 4.0x on a
Moody's adjusted basis.
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates earnings to decline
or liquidity to deteriorate because of actions to contain the spread of
the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. Separate
from general operating conditions, Gibson's ratings could
be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted
basis is sustained above 6.0x or the company decides to pursue
a more aggressive use of leverage for any reason.
The proposed first lien term loan is not expected to contain financial
maintenance covenants, while the ABL revolving credit facility contains
a maintenance minimum fixed charges coverage ratio of 1x. As proposed,
the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that
could adversely affect creditors. Notable terms include the following:
Incremental debt capacity up to the sum of (i) the greater of $53.3
million and 100% of trailing four quarter Consolidated EBITDA,
and (ii) available capacity reallocated from the general debt basket,
plus unlimited amounts subject to a pro-forma maximum first lien
leverage of 3.5x (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to
$53.3 million and 100% of trailing four quarter Consolidated
EBITDA, and any amounts incurred in connection with a permitted
acquisition or investment may be incurred with an earlier maturity date
than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker"
provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted
subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out
capacity and other conditions. Dividends or transfers resulting
in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees,
with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.
There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of
the credit agreement can be materially different.
Gibson designs, manufactures, and distributes musical instruments
and professional audio products and related accessories. Manufacturing
operations are located in North America and China. The company
also operates distribution and sales facilities in North America,
Europe, and Asia. Products are marketed worldwide under a
variety of brands, including Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer,
MESA/Boogie, Steinberger, Dobro Maestro, and KRK.
Gibson is a private company based out of Nashville, TN. Gibson
was taken under the control of KKR, a private equity firm,
through a restructuring in 2018. For the FYE period ended 31-Mar
2021, Gibson generated about $300 million of revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
