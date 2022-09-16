Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Granite France Bidco SAS (Inetum); stable outlook

Paris, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Granite France Bidco SAS (Inetum or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the company's proposed €200 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), €433 million backed senior secured term loan A and €350 million backed senior secured term loan B. The proceeds of the aforementioned term loans will be used, along with other senior secured debt, to finance a portion of the acquisition of Inetum SA by Granite France Bidco SAS. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

"Inetum benefits from an attractive business profile, characterized by its established position as a multi-local information technology (IT) and consulting services company with a presence across the IT services value chain", said Fabrizio Marchesi, Vice President-Senior Analyst and Moody's lead analyst for the company. "However, its capital structure is aggressive, with high opening leverage and low expected free cash flow (FCF) generation. The rating is weakly positioned in its rating category, which means the company will need to continue its track record of growth to improve its financial metrics going forward", added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Inetum's B2 CFR is supported by 1) an attractive IT market which benefits from ongoing digitalisation; 2) Inetum's well-recognized brand and top-4 market positions, though its overall market share is low and the industry is fragmented and competitive; 3) a certain degree of revenue visibility provided by recurring and repeat business; and 4) the company's long-term track record of growth, which we forecast will continue, with benefits also expected from identified efficiency measures.

Concurrently, the rating is constrained by Inetum's 1) limited geographic diversification, when compared to the broader Moody's rated universe, and a certain degree of client concentration; 2) low margins, high opening Moody's-adjusted leverage of above 6x, and low levels of forecast Moody's-adjusted FCF generation (only 1% as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt in 2023); 3) execution risks related to the successful implementation of its business plan; and 4) the rating agency's view that Inetum could continue to pursue an active acquisition strategy, which could limit future deleveraging.

Moody's expects that Inetum's top line will continue to grow, following a coronavirus pandemic induced setback in 2020, with gains across each geography driving revenue towards €2.3 billion in 2022 and €2.4 billion in 2023. Top line growth, in combination with the delivery of cost savings, are expected to drive company-adjusted EBITDA (on a pre-IFRS 16 basis) towards €220 million in 2022 and €230 million in 2023. As a result, the rating agency forecasts that Moody's-adjusted leverage will gradually improve from 6.3x as of June 2022, based on unaudited management accounts, towards 6.0x by December 2022 and towards 5.5x by December 2023. These forecasts do not include any impact from potential future debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions. The rating agency estimates that Inetum's Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt will remain between 1-3% per year until December 2024, which is at the weaker-end of the B2 credit rating category and is partly due to expected spending on operational restructuring in 2022 and 2023. Moody's expects that revenue and EBITDA growth will help drive Moody's-adjusted FCF towards mid-single digit levels as a percentage of debt over the longer-term. However, Moody's also notes that Inetum's free cash flow generation could be further constrained if its interest burden increases due to a rising rate environment.

Governance was considered a key rating driver in line with Moody's ESG framework. Inetum is owned by Bain Capital (Bain) and NB Renaissance Partners (NBRP). As is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, Moody's considers that Inetum's shareholders will have a higher tolerance for leverage/risk, and that governance will be comparatively less transparent, when compared to publicly traded companies.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Inetum's liquidity to be adequate. It is supported by access to a fully undrawn €200 million backed senior secured RCF and Moody's expectations of positive FCF generation of around €15-45 million per year over 2022 and 2024. The RCF has a springing Senior Secured Net Leverage ratio test, which is tested when the RCF is drawn above 40% and must be maintained below 8.35x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed capital structure includes a €433 million backed senior secured term loan A due 2027, €350 million backed senior secured term loan B due 2028, and a €200 million backed senior secured RCF due 2028, as well as other senior secured debt due 2028. The security package provided to senior secured lenders is limited to pledges over shares and intercompany receivables, which the rating agency considers to be weak.

The B2 ratings assigned to the proposed backed senior secured term loans and backed senior secured RCF are in line with the CFR, reflecting the pari passu nature of the facilities. The B2-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued growth in revenue as well as Moody's-adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin over the next 12 to 18 months, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage falls to below 6.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF remains at least in the low-single digits, gradually improving towards mid-single digits in the longer-term, as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt. The outlook also assumes no material releveraging from any future debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, as well as the company maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating is unlikely, considering Inetum's weak positioning in its rating category, but could develop over time if the company continues to record growth in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA and improves its EBITDA margin, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage improves to below 4.5x on a sustained basis; and Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt rises sustainably towards high single-digit levels. Any positive rating action would also require the company to maintain adequate liquidity and demonstrate a more prudent financial policy. For example, positive rating action would be less likely in the event of material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could occur if expected organic revenue and EBITDA growth does not materialize; Moody's-adjusted leverage remains above 6.0x on a sustained basis; FCF generation is weaker than expected; or the company's liquidity deteriorates so that it is no longer adequate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Established in 1970, Inetum is a European information technology (IT) and consulting services group. The company offers its clients a combination of proximity, a sectoral organization, and solutions of industrial quality. Operating in more than 29 countries, the company has approximately 27,000 full-time employees. Inetum was purchased by Bain and NBRP in January 2022 from Qatari investment fund Mannai Corporation and the transaction completed in July 2022. The company reported €2.3 billion of revenue and €245 million of company-adjusted EBITDA (post-IFRS 16) in the last twelve months ended 30 June 2022.

