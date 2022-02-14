Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Hunter Holdco 3 under updated legal structure, outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Hunter Holdco 3 Limited (d/b/a "Ashfield Huntsworth"). The outlook is stable. At the same time Moody's withdrew the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default rating and outlook of Nenelite Limited. This change will align the entity level ratings with the parent company and financial filer for Ashfield Huntsworth.

At the same time Moody's affirmed the B1 first lien instrument ratings assigned to Hunter US Bidco Inc. The affirmation follows the fungible add-on of approximately $200 million to the existing approximate $1.8 billion first lien debt. Proceeds from the add-on, as well as from cash on hand, will be used to fund a tax liability associated with the December 2021 disposal of the company's Sharp packaging segment and to fund the purchase of Research Partnership, a full-service market insights and consultancy business servicing the pharmaceutical and medical industry.

The largely debt-financed acquisition of Research Partnership will be slightly leveraging with leverage rising modestly to the low 7 times from around 7 times, pro-forma for the separation of the Sharp packaging segment. However, Moody's views the acquisition of Research Partnership as strategically sensible for Ashfield Huntsworth as it will further bolster the company's product suite with its large pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. Moody's expects the company will continue to grow its revenue and EBITDA in the mid to high single digit range, while also generating good free cash flow, which will enable leverage to trend toward the mid six times range in the next 12 to 18 months. With the projected pro forma leverage level, there is limited capacity for the company to pursue additional debt-financed acquisitions.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments

..Issuer: Hunter Holdco 3 Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned to B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned to B2-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hunter US Bidco Inc

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3) (previously issued by Nenelite Limited)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Nenelite Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hunter Holdco 3 Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Hunter US Bidco Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Nenelite Limited

....Outlook, Withdrawn, previously Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ashfield Huntsworth's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high financial leverage. Moody's estimates 2021 pro-forma debt/EBITDA is in the low 7 times range pro-forma for the Research Partnership acquisition. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will approach the mid 6 times range within 12-18 months from closing. The rating reflects the company's high level of customer concentration with the top 10 pharmaceutical customers representing more than 40% of revenues as well as the inherent risks in commercial pharmaceutical services.

The company benefits from its significant scale in the provisions of communications, marketing, advisory and research services. The company is widely diversified with multiple contracts across most of its segments with its largest customers. Moody's expects the company will benefit from longer term tailwinds including favorable trends for outsourcing by its clients and increasing therapeutic complexity. While the merger of UDG and Huntsworth and the subsequent divestiture of its contract packaging segment has some execution risks, these should be limited and manageable.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects that Ashfield Huntsworth will moderately reduce leverage toward the mid six times range within 12 to 18 months of closing while maintain a very good liquidity profile. Moody's expects the company may utilize free cash flow to fund 'tuck in' acquisitions of the type undertaken historically by the two predecessor companies. There is currently limited capacity for the company to undertake further debt-financed transactions while leverage remains somewhat elevated.

Ashfield Huntsworth will have a very good liquidity profile. Moody's expects the company will generate consistent free cash flow of around $100 million per annum. The company has access to a $400 million revolving credit facility which remains undrawn.

The B1 rating on the senior secured credit facilities (revolver and term loan) is one notch higher than the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), reflecting its seniority in the capital structure to the unrated second lien term loans.

ESG considerations are material to Ashfield Huntsworth's ratings. Social risk considerations relate to pharmaceutical drug pricing, which could have negative effects for Ashfield Huntsworth. Drug pricing pressure could have a negative impact for Ashfield Huntsworth if pharma customers look to trim expenses or reduce the scope of existing projects. Any type of regulation that impacted pharma companies marketing activities could also impact demand for Ashfield Huntsworth's services. From a governance perspective Moody's expects Ashfield Huntsworth's financial policies to remain aggressive given it ownership by its private equity owners.

Moody's withdrew the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default rating and outlook of Nenelite Limited as part of the reorganization of the rated entity to align the entity level ratings with the parent company and financial filer for Ashfield Huntsworth. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Ashfield Huntsworth were to materially deleverage and adopt more balanced financial policies such that debt/EBITDA was sustained below five times. Further diversification by product offering would be a credit positive as well.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance were to falter, or financial policies were to become more aggressive such that debt/EBITDA was sustained in the high six times range for an extended period. A further reduction in diversity would be a credit negative.

Ashfield Huntsworth is the company formed by the combination of UDG Healthcare plc and Huntsworth. Headquartered in London, UK, Huntsworth is a global provider of communications, market access and marketing services, principally to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland UDG Healthcare plc is a global leader in healthcare advisory, communications, commercial and clinical services. Pro-forma combined revenues are approximately $1.5 billion. The company is controlled by affiliates of CD&R.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available athttps://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

