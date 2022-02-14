Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Hunter Holdco 3 under updated legal structure, outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 Corporate Family Rating and a B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating to Hunter Holdco 3 Limited (d/b/a "Ashfield Huntsworth").
The outlook is stable. At the same time Moody's withdrew
the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default
rating and outlook of Nenelite Limited. This change will align
the entity level ratings with the parent company and financial filer for
Ashfield Huntsworth.
At the same time Moody's affirmed the B1 first lien instrument ratings
assigned to Hunter US Bidco Inc. The affirmation follows the fungible
add-on of approximately $200 million to the existing approximate
$1.8 billion first lien debt. Proceeds from the add-on,
as well as from cash on hand, will be used to fund a tax liability
associated with the December 2021 disposal of the company's Sharp
packaging segment and to fund the purchase of Research Partnership,
a full-service market insights and consultancy business servicing
the pharmaceutical and medical industry.
The largely debt-financed acquisition of Research Partnership will
be slightly leveraging with leverage rising modestly to the low 7 times
from around 7 times, pro-forma for the separation of the
Sharp packaging segment. However, Moody's views the
acquisition of Research Partnership as strategically sensible for Ashfield
Huntsworth as it will further bolster the company's product suite
with its large pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. Moody's
expects the company will continue to grow its revenue and EBITDA in the
mid to high single digit range, while also generating good free
cash flow, which will enable leverage to trend toward the mid six
times range in the next 12 to 18 months. With the projected pro
forma leverage level, there is limited capacity for the company
to pursue additional debt-financed acquisitions.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments
..Issuer: Hunter Holdco 3 Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
to B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned to B2-PD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hunter US Bidco Inc
....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3) (previously issued by Nenelite Limited)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Nenelite Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hunter Holdco 3 Limited
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Hunter US Bidco Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Nenelite Limited
....Outlook, Withdrawn, previously
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ashfield Huntsworth's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's
high financial leverage. Moody's estimates 2021 pro-forma
debt/EBITDA is in the low 7 times range pro-forma for the Research
Partnership acquisition. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will approach
the mid 6 times range within 12-18 months from closing.
The rating reflects the company's high level of customer concentration
with the top 10 pharmaceutical customers representing more than 40%
of revenues as well as the inherent risks in commercial pharmaceutical
services.
The company benefits from its significant scale in the provisions of communications,
marketing, advisory and research services. The company is
widely diversified with multiple contracts across most of its segments
with its largest customers. Moody's expects the company will benefit
from longer term tailwinds including favorable trends for outsourcing
by its clients and increasing therapeutic complexity. While the
merger of UDG and Huntsworth and the subsequent divestiture of its contract
packaging segment has some execution risks, these should be limited
and manageable.
The outlook is stable. Moody's expects that Ashfield Huntsworth
will moderately reduce leverage toward the mid six times range within
12 to 18 months of closing while maintain a very good liquidity profile.
Moody's expects the company may utilize free cash flow to fund 'tuck in'
acquisitions of the type undertaken historically by the two predecessor
companies. There is currently limited capacity for the company
to undertake further debt-financed transactions while leverage
remains somewhat elevated.
Ashfield Huntsworth will have a very good liquidity profile. Moody's
expects the company will generate consistent free cash flow of around
$100 million per annum. The company has access to a $400
million revolving credit facility which remains undrawn.
The B1 rating on the senior secured credit facilities (revolver and term
loan) is one notch higher than the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), reflecting its seniority in the capital structure to the
unrated second lien term loans.
ESG considerations are material to Ashfield Huntsworth's ratings.
Social risk considerations relate to pharmaceutical drug pricing,
which could have negative effects for Ashfield Huntsworth. Drug
pricing pressure could have a negative impact for Ashfield Huntsworth
if pharma customers look to trim expenses or reduce the scope of existing
projects. Any type of regulation that impacted pharma companies
marketing activities could also impact demand for Ashfield Huntsworth's
services. From a governance perspective Moody's expects Ashfield
Huntsworth's financial policies to remain aggressive given it ownership
by its private equity owners.
Moody's withdrew the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability
of Default rating and outlook of Nenelite Limited as part of the reorganization
of the rated entity to align the entity level ratings with the parent
company and financial filer for Ashfield Huntsworth. Please refer
to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings,
available on its website, www.moodys.com.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Ashfield Huntsworth were to materially deleverage
and adopt more balanced financial policies such that debt/EBITDA was sustained
below five times. Further diversification by product offering would
be a credit positive as well.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance were
to falter, or financial policies were to become more aggressive
such that debt/EBITDA was sustained in the high six times range for an
extended period. A further reduction in diversity would be a credit
negative.
Ashfield Huntsworth is the company formed by the combination of UDG Healthcare
plc and Huntsworth. Headquartered in London, UK, Huntsworth
is a global provider of communications, market access and marketing
services, principally to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland UDG Healthcare plc is a global
leader in healthcare advisory, communications, commercial
and clinical services. Pro-forma combined revenues are approximately
$1.5 billion. The company is controlled by affiliates
of CD&R.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available athttps://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
