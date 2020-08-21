Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc.; outlook is stable

$450 million of rated debt
Toronto, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
ratings to Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc. ("IPL
Finco"), consisting of a B2 corporate family rating (CFR),
B2-PD probability of default rating and a B3 rating for its $450
million senior secured notes. The outlook is stable. This
is the first time Moody's has assigned ratings to the company.
Madison Dearborn Partners ("MDP") has entered into an agreement
to acquire IPL Plastics Inc. ("IPL Plastics") as part
of a take-private transaction. The transaction will be structured
with Intelligent Packaging Sub LP as the parent holding company of IPL
Plastics and IPL Finco. Intelligent Packaging Sub LP will also
act as the guarantor for the debt obligations issued by IPL Finco.
MDP is currently in the market seeking to raise $450 million of
senior secured notes. The proceeds from the senior secured notes,
along with MDP's equity injection, will be used to partially
fund the acquisition and refinance all existing debt at IPL Plastics.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Assigned B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc.'s B2 rating is constrained
by: (1) relatively small scale (adjusted EBITDA about $90
million); (2) pro-forma leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) of
5.7x at transaction close and our expectation that the metric will
remain elevated above 5x over the next 12 to 18 months; (3) the fragmented
and competitive nature of the plastics packaging industry with low organic
growth; (4) moderate environmental risks related to the use of plastics
in the manufacturing process; and (5) exposure to raw material costs
which is partially mitigated by pass-through pricing for its products.
However, IPL Finco benefits from: (1) a diversified business
model through three main business segments with geographical diversification;
(2) high exposure to relatively stable end markets including food packaging,
environmental solutions and agricultural consumers; (3) diverse long-term
customer relationships which include a number of large retailers and food
manufacturers; (4) strong market positions in Canada and the UK supported
by IPL Plastics' ability to customize its end products for its customers;
and (5) good liquidity.
IPL Plastics has good liquidity. The company's sources of liquidity
are approximately $180 million while it does not have any mandatory
repayments on the senior secured notes over the next 12 months.
IPL Plastics' liquidity is supported by cash of approximately $30
million at the closing of the transaction, full availability under
its $125 million ABL revolver due September 2025 (subject to a
borrowing base), and our expected free cash flow around $25
million through the next 4 quarters. IPL Plastics does not have
to comply with any financial covenants unless ABL availability falls below
10% of the lesser of the borrowing base and the commitment amount,
which mandates compliance with a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of
1x. We do not expect this covenant to be applicable in the next
4 quarters. IPL Plastics has limited ability to generate liquidity
from asset sales as its assets are encumbered. IPL Plastics has
no refinancing risk until 2025 when its ABL facility will come due.
IPL Finco's stable outlook reflects Moody's view that it will
maintain its leverage above 5.0x as supported by the recovery of
the LF&E and RPS segments in 2021 post coronavirus. We also
expect IPL Finco to generate strong free cash flow over the next 12 to
18 months, which could lower its leverage through debt repayment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if IPL Finco sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA
below 5.0x (pro forma 5.7x at transaction close),
EBITDA/Interest above 3.5x (pro forma 3.0x at transaction
close) and FFO/Debt above 12.5%, or if IPL Plastics
undergoes a significant expansion in its scale and diversification of
its operations.
The rating could be downgraded if IPL Finco sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA
above 6.0x (pro forma 5.7x at transaction close) and EBITDA/Interest
below 2.5x (pro forma 3.0x at transaction close),
or if liquidity weakens materially, or if FFO/Debt is sustained
below 10% (pro forma 12.5% at transaction close).
As a plastic packaging manufacturer, IPL Plastics has moderate environmental
risks given increasing regulatory and consumer concerns about plastic
packaging. However, the concerns have revolved primarily
around single-use plastics which are not the focus of IPL Plastics'
business. IPL Plastics' products are mostly recyclable and
the company has worked with its global brand customers to achieve their
required recyclable plastics content ahead of their 2025 commitments.
Having said that, IPL Plastics' business model is exposed
to innovation of alternative packaging materials which could potentially
replace plastic packaging in the future, which could affect IPL
Plastics' volumes. However, this risk is currently
considered low as the alternative to plastics remain inefficient in terms
of energy usage and amounts of alternative materials required to replace
the amount of resin materials needed for plastic packaging. Overall,
the company has shown the willingness and ability to innovate and adapt
to its customers' requirements which helps mitigate the environmental
risks it faces in the long run.
IPL Plastics is also moderately exposed to social risks as they relate
to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. One of the end markets
that IPL Plastics serves is the food services industry which has seen
significant disruptions due to the closures of restaurants, which
has negatively affected IPL Plastics' LF&E segment in North
America. IPL Plastics is also exposed to the demand for automotive
and event flooring products through their RPS division, which has
been afflicted by the pandemic.
The governance considerations we make in IPL Plastics' credit profile
include the private-equity ownership and the potential for an aggressive
capital structure in comparison to public corporations. We also
considered the reduced financial disclosure requirements for a private
company in comparison to a publicly-traded entity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
IPL Finco is a subsidiary of Intelligent Packaging Sub LP, which
also owns IPL Plastics, a provider of plastic packaging solutions
and manufacturer of specialty rigid packaging products used in the food,
consumer, agricultural, logistics and environment end markets.
IPL Plastics markets customized injection molded containers and lids as
well as large plastic containers for various retail and industrial customers.
Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $589
million. IPL Finco's debt obligations are guaranteed by Intelligent
Packaging Sub LP and its subsidiaries.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
