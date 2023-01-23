Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Intrado Safety carve-out, outlook stable

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to first time issuer Guardian US Holdco LLC ("Intrado"). Moody's also assigned B2 ratings to the proposed first lien revolving credit facility and first lien term loan. Net proceeds from these credit facilities will be used to fund the acquisition of West Technology Group, LLC's (fka Intrado Corporation) Safety business by private equity firm Stonepeak Partners LP. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 ratings reflect Intrado's high leverage at closing as well as the carve out nature of the transaction. The ratings also considers the leading position Intrado has built in multiple segments of the 911 infrastructure business and long term partnership with AT&T providing various 911 services. Carve out risks are moderate given the relatively stand alone structure that was put in place prior to the sale of the business. Leverage is estimated around 5.6x at closing pro forma for certain one time costs and excluding certain allocated costs from the former parent. Leverage inclusive of those costs is approximately 7x. 911 infrastructure and services remain a critical function and Moody's expects 911 funding should remain resilient through economic cycles. The continuing rollout of next generation 911 services should support mid single digit or higher growth for the industry and Intrado. Though the concentration of revenues with AT&T remains significant, the partnership has been in place for over 20 years and continues to expand.

Intrado's liquidity is good based on an estimated $15 million of cash at closing and an undrawn $100 million revolver and our expectation of positive free cash flow over the next year. The revolver is expected to have springing covenants if 40% is drawn. We expect the company will remain in compliance with covenants if drawn over the next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates, the company loses a major contract, leverage exceeds 6.5x on other than a temporary basis or free cash flow to debt does not approach 5% in 2024. Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates disciplined financial policies; sustains leverage below 4.5x and free cash flow to debt of 10% or greater.

Environmental risks are low and in line with other telecom services and software peers. Social risks are moderate, in line with the telecom services and software sector, mainly stemming from social issues linked to data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers. Intrado also benefits from growing support for advanced 911 services and the critical nature of its services to public safety. Cyber security risks are moderate and arise from breaches on installed customer software as well as internal Intrado systems. Intrado will be privately held by private equity firm Stonepeak Partners and will not have an independent Board. Financial policies are expected to be aggressive as highlighted by the high leverage at closing.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $165m and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to pro forma first lien leverage no greater than 5.0x (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $165m and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus any amounts incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. Consolidated EBITDA includes various uncapped add-backs subject to a 24 month look-forward period, including add-backs projected from new contracts.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The following ratings were assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Guardian US Holdco LLC (Intrado)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Guardian US Holdco LLC (Intrado)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

Intrado is one of the largest providers of 911 software, services, hardware and systems to carriers and public safety organizations. The company is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. The company is being acquired by Stonepeak Partners after being carved out of West Technology Group, LLC. Revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 were $340 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

