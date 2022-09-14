Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Kronos; outlook stable

Paris, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to KronosNet CX Bidco 2022, S.L. ("Kronos, or the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating to the proposed EUR350 million guaranteed senior secured term loan A (TLA), the EUR450 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B (TLB) and the proposed EUR175 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to be raised by the company. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the issuance of the proposed EUR800 million guaranteed senior secured term loans will be used as part of the financing package for the acquisition of Comdata S.p.A. ("Comdata") by Giralda Holding Conexion, S.L.U. ("Konecta"); the remaining capital structure consist of EUR1.2 billion equity and around EUR250 million in rolled over debt and lease obligations. The shareholder loans issued by CX VIII Luxco S.à r.l as part of the transaction meet Moody's criteria to be treated as equity

The acquisition is expected to close in October 2022 after customary approvals. Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) will hold 78% of the company going forward while 22% of the shares will be held by the company's founders and management team.

The assigned ratings are subject to successful completion of the acquisition as well as a review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as communicated to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The combination of Konecta and Comdata creates a significantly larger, leading pan-European and LatAm CX BPO player, with FY21A pro forma revenues of €1,891m and company-adjusted EBITDA of EUR278 million PF 2021. Scale is very important in this industry to maintain customer relationships and grow globally with them. By nearly doubling its size Konecta becomes the number 6 player globally, significantly improving its business profile. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is around 5.6x on a 2021 pro forma basis and will decrease marginally to around 5.5x in 2022 on a pro forma basis. Moody's expects leverage to decrease towards 4.5x in next 12-18 months. Since the transaction does not involve any additional debt, the opening leverage of 5.6x is only marginally higher than Konecta's standalone 2021 leverage of 5.5x. Moody's notes the execution risks given Comdata's history of underperformance and very high recurring restructuring charges. However, Konecta's management team has a long record of successfully integrating acquisitions and the company believes that most of the historical operational problems at Comdata have now been resolved.

Kronos' B2 CFR also reflects (1) the company's leading position in the outsourced CRM-BPO market in Spain, Italy, France and in certain Latin American countries, (2) the long-standing relationship with large customers, (3) the positive growth prospects for the CRM-BPO industry in particular in Latin America, and (4) the company's adequate liquidity position.

The B2 CFR is constrained by (1) the company's high customer concentration, with around 26.7 % revenue represented by the top 5 clients (although this is a significant improvement compared with Konecta's top 5 clients accounting for 32.3 % of revenue previously and the risks associated with this concentration are mitigated by the fact that single client exposure is typically broken down between multiple contracts and decision-makers); (2) the limited potential for EBITDA margin improvement given the competitive nature of the industry; (3) the company's exposure to certain Latin American countries with volatile foreign-exchange rates, and; (4) Moody's expectation that Kronos will generate relatively moderate Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/sales of around 3% over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's expects that Kronos' solid mid-single digit top line growth will continue, following a coronavirus pandemic-induced setback in 2020. Strong market growth combined with increased share of wallet with existing customer relationships will help grow revenue towards €2.1 billion in 2023 and towards €2.4 billion in 2024 in Moody's base case. Moody's expects top line growth and cost synergies are expected to result in company-adjusted EBITDA growing towards €320 million and €350 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Governance is considered a key rating driver in line with Moody's ESG framework. As is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, Moody's considers that Kronos' shareholders will have a higher tolerance for leverage/risk, and that governance will be comparatively less transparent, when compared to publicly traded companies. Moody's notes that the company does not plan to pay dividends in the next few years.

LIQUIDITY

Kronos has an adequate liquidity is supported by EUR175 million undrawn guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2029, and positive free cash flow in most quarters during the next 12-18 months. However, the company may need to use its guaranteed senior secured RCF in some quarters to cover its capital expenditure needs.

The guaranteed senior secured RCF will be subject to a springing financial maintenance covenant, tested only when 40% or more of the facility is drawn. This net debt/EBITDA covenant is set at a fixed 7.5x, giving the company a significant buffer compared with the company's expected net leverage of 3.8x in fiscal 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The guaranteed senior secured TLA, TLB and guaranteed senior secured RCF rank pari passu. The facilities are guaranteed by a group of subsidiaries representing no less than 80% of the consolidated group's adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Senior Facilities Agreement). The security package is limited to shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables which Moody's considers to be weak.

The B2-PD PDR is in line with the CFR as commonly used for capital structures with first lien secured debt with springing financial maintenance covenants. The instrument ratings of B2 on the EUR350 million guaranteed senior secured TLA, EUR450 million guaranteed senior secured TLB and EUR175 million guaranteed senior secured RCF are in line with the company's CFR reflecting the absence of any liabilities ranking ahead or behind.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kronos will achieve organic revenue and EBITDA growth at least at low-single digit rates despite the more challenging macro environment. The outlook also assumes that Kronos will generate positive FCF after interest payments at above EUR20 million in 2022 trending to above EUR50 million in the following years, in Moody's base case.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure could develop over time if (1) the company reduces Moody's adjusted gross leverage towards 4.0x on a sustained basis, (2) Moody's adjusted FCF-to-Debt increases above mid-single digit rates on a sustained basis, (3) the company continues increasing its customers and sector diversification, and (4) the company maintains at least an adequate liquidity position.

Negative ratings pressure could develop if (1) the company experiences a deterioration of its performance driven by increased pressure on margins or the loss of a large customer, (2) FCF trends towards zero for a sustained period of time, (3) Moody's adjusted leverage increases towards 5.5x, or (4) liquidity deteriorates. Any material debt-funded acquisition or shareholder friendly action could put pressure on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

The new Kronos group will be a leading pan-European and LatAm CX BPO Player, with FY21A PF revenues of €1,891 million and consolidated company-adjusted EBITDA of €278 million. A leader in end-to-end CX BPO markets in the Spanish-speaking markets the company will be #1 in Spain, Colombia, Peru, & Argentina, the #1 player in CX BPO in Italy and #3 in France.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kristin Yeatman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

