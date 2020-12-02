Moody's assigns B2 CFR to LBM Acquisition, senior secured term loans rated B2; senior notes rated Caa1; outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to
LBM Acquisition, LLC dba US LBM, which will be the successor
to LBM Borrower, LLC. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to
the proposed senior secured term loan and senior secured delayed draw
term loan and a Caa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes due
2028. The outlook is stable.
Bain Capital Private Equity, LP (Bain), through its affiliates,
is acquiring US LBM for about $2.8 billion from affiliates
of Kelso & Company. US LBM's capital structure will consist
of a $500 million asset based revolving credit facility expiring
in 2025 with almost $200 million outstanding at closing,
a $1.2 million senior secured term loan maturing 2027 and
$390 million in unsecured notes due 2028. The $300
million senior secured delayed draw term loan maturing 2027 will be undrawn
at closing and used to fund future acquisitions. Proceeds from
the borrowings and a $1.085 billion cash contribution in
the form of common equity from Bain will be used to acquire US LBM and
repay the company's existing debt of about $970 million.
"Despite Bain's sizeable equity contribution, which
represents almost 40% of the acquisition price, US LBM will
remain highly leveraged through 2021," according to Peter Doyle,
a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
When the financing transaction closes and all related debt obligations
are repaid, Moody's will withdraw all existing ratings of LBM Borrower,
LLC, including its B2 CFR, B2-PD PDR, SGL-3,
and the B2 senior secured first lien term loan rating and Caa1 senior
secured second lien term loan rating. Moody's will also withdraw
LBM Borrower's stable outlook.
The following ratings are affected by today's action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: LBM Acquisition, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular/Bond Debenture,
Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)
....Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw
Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LBM Acquisition, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
US LBM's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
remain highly leveraged. At closing, total adjusted debt
is increasing by almost 60% to about $2.0 billion
from $1.3 billion at Q3 2020. Moody's projects adjusted
debt-to-LTM EBITDA will improve to 5.8x at year-end
2021 from pro forma 6.5x at Q3 2020. Moody's projects
adjusted free cash flow-to-debt in the range of the 2%
- 5% in 2021. Debt service requirements including
cash interest payments and term loan amortization will slightly exceed
$100 million per year, constraining free cash flow and reducing
financial flexibility. At the same time US LBM will face challenges
integrating future acquisitions, which are to be funded with proceeds
from the senior secured delayed draw term loan, and intense competition.
Providing an offset to the US LBM's leveraged capital structure
is reasonable profitability. Moody's forecasts adjusted EBITDA
margin in the range of the 7.5% - 10% for
2021, which is the company's greatest credit strength.
Profitability will benefit from higher volumes from growth in end markets,
resulting operating leverage from that growth and the result of previous
investments in SG&A to meet future demand for its products.
Moody's projects revenue will grow to $4 billion for 2021
from pro forma $3.8 billion for LTM Q3 2020. Moody's
also calculates interest coverage, measured as EBITA-to-interest
expense, will be around 2.2 x in late 2021, which is
reasonable given the company's considerable interest expense.
Also, Moody's forecasts that US LBM will have good liquidity over
the next two years, which is another key credit strength.
Substantial revolver availability and no near-term maturities provide
more than ample financial flexibility for US LBM to integrate bolt on
acquisitions and to contend with volatility in end markets.
The domestic construction end markets, the driver of US LBM's
revenue, are showing resiliency during the coronavirus outbreak
and resulting economic concerns. New home construction accounts
for about two thirds of US LBM's revenue. Moody's has a stable
outlook for the US Homebuilding sector with modest growth expected.
Repair and remodeling activity, representing approximately 20%
of revenue, is exhibiting strong growth. As a national distributor
with diverse product offerings, US LBM should benefit from high
levels of spending in these end markets.
Governance characteristics we consider in US LBM's credit profile
include an aggressive financial strategy, evidenced by high leverage.
Moody's expects that the company will pursue bolt-on acquisitions
to build scale, using the senior secured delayed draw term loan
as the primary source of funding. In addition the company will
likely use its revolver credit facility and free cash flow to fund acquisitions.
US LBM's Board of Directors has yet to be finalized. Moody's
believes that there will be at least one independent director but control
will likely reside with the private equity sponsor.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that US LBM's interest
coverage will remain above 1.5x. A good liquidity profile
and Moody's expectation that US LBM will successfully integrate future
acquisitions without impacting operations further supports the stable
outlook.
The B2 rating assigned to US LBM's senior secured term loan and
delayed draw term loan, the same rating as the Corporate Family
Rating, results from their subordination to the company's asset
based revolving credit facility but priority claim relative to the company's
senior unsecured notes. The term loans have a first lien on substantially
all noncurrent assets and a second lien on assets securing the company's
asset based revolving credit facility (ABL priority collateral).
The Caa1 rating assigned to the company's senior unsecured notes due 2028,
two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their
subordination to the company's considerable amount of secured debt.
The senior secured term loan is expected to contain certain covenant flexibility
for transactions that can adversely affect creditors. An incremental
secured facility can be incurred up to the greater of $306 million
and an amount equal to 100% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA plus
an amount up to pro forma 4.5x first lien net leverage.
The company may increase unsecured indebtedness without causing the pro
forma interest coverage ratio to be less than 2.0x or pro forma
consolidated total net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement)
to exceed 6.30x. The EBITDA definition includes add-backs
such as equity based compensation, non-cash lease expenses,
sponsor management fees, and pre-acquisition results for
historical acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained above 2.5x
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is maintained below 5.0x
» A good liquidity profile is preserved enhanced by improved free
cash flow generation and reduced borrowings under the revolving credit
facility
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 1.5x
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is expected to stay above 6.0x
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
US LBM, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is
a North American distributor of building materials. US LBM is privately
owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
