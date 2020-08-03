Moody's assigns B2 CFR to LogMeIn; outlook stable

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to LogMeIn, Inc. and B1
and Caa1 ratings to its proposed $2.2 billion of first lien
and $500 million of second lien credit facilities, respectively.
The ratings outlook is stable. The net proceeds from the proposed
credit facilities along with the proceeds from additional debt that will
be pari passu with the 1st lien credit facilities, and approximately
$1.4 billion of equity contribution by affiliates of Francisco
Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will be used to consummate
the acquisition of LogMeIn for total consideration of about $4.3
billion. The acquisition is expected to close in 3Q 2020.
Assignments:
..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR is constrained by LogMeIn's high closing leverage and
a large (albeit declining) proportion of revenues from mature products.
LogMeIn's growth-oriented portfolio comprising its GoToConnect
Unified Communications as Service (UCaaS), LastPass and Bold360
Digital Engagement offerings accounted for about 30% of its revenues
in 1Q 2020. These products address large and growing markets but
also face formidable competitors. The Covid-19 pandemic
has significantly boosted demand across LogMeIn's product portfolio
and we expect revenue growth in 2020 to temporarily increase to the high
single digits. The growth in EBITDA driven by these tailwinds will
benefit LogMeIn's closing leverage, which Moody's expects
to be approximately 7x (total debt to EBITDA, incorporating Moody's
standard analytical adjustments, change in deferred revenues and
after expensing capitalized software development costs). The B2
rating also incorporates the risk of business disruption from the company's
plans to cut $130 million of annual costs over the next 12 months.
The B2 rating is supported by LogMeIn's good operating scale,
recurring revenues from subscription-based services and strong
profitability even before the planned $130 million of cost savings
are included in earnings. LogMeIn's meeting solutions and
UCaaS offerings are well-regarded in the market. Moody's
expects revenues from growth-oriented products to offset declines
in mature products and overall revenue growth of at least the low single
digits after 2020. The rating incorporates Moody's expectations
for prospective strengthening of LogMeIn's credit profile,
including free cash flow increasing from the low single digit percentages
of total debt in 2020, to at least 5% in 2021, and
leverage declining to the low 6x by 2021, as cost savings are reflected
in the earnings. There is upside to revenue forecasts if the company
can effectively execute its plans to increase operating efficiency and
drive growth from selling higher value solutions to small and medium enterprises.
LogMeIn has good liquidity comprising $60 million of cash at the
close of its acquisition, access to an undrawn $250 million
revolving credit facility, and Moody's estimates of free cash
flow of at least $175 million in 2021.
Governance considerations, specifically, the company's
tolerance for high financial risk and Moody's expectations for a
shareholder-friendly financial strategy under the ownership of
financial sponsors, constrain the rating.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for sustained improvements
in profitability and cash generation driven by modest revenue growth and
operating efficiencies.
The ratings are subject to review of the final terms of debt offerings.
Moody's expects that additional debt issuance outside of the credit
agreement to consummate the acquisition will be pari passi with the obligations
under the first lien credit facilities.
The proposed terms of the credit agreements, which are not final,
provide flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors,
including ability to incur substantial incremental debt; release
a guarantee when a subsidiary is not wholly owned; ability to transfer
assets to unrestricted subsidiaries subject to carve-out amounts;
and ability to deploy portions of proceeds from asset sales for other
than debt prepayment, if certain leverage-based thresholds
are met.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is not expected over the next 12 to 24 months given Moody's
expectations for elevated financial leverage over this period.
Moody's could upgrade LogMeIn's rating over time if the company
generates EBITDA growth in the mid-single digit percentages and
commits to and maintains a more conservative financial profile,
including total debt to EBITDA below 5x (total debt to EBITDA, incorporating
Moody's standard analytical adjustments, change in deferred
revenues and after expensing capitalized software development costs) and
free cash flow in the high single digit percentages of total debt.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade LogMeIn's ratings
if revenues decline, liquidity becomes weak, or operating
performance falls short of expectations as a result of execution challenges
or intense competition. The rating could be downgraded if Moody's
expects free cash flow to remain below 5% of adjusted debt and
leverage above the mid 6x level.
LogMeIn is a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration,
identity and access management, and customer engagement and support
solutions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
