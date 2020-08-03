Moody's assigns B2 CFR to LogMeIn; outlook stable

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to LogMeIn, Inc. and B1 and Caa1 ratings to its proposed $2.2 billion of first lien and $500 million of second lien credit facilities, respectively. The ratings outlook is stable. The net proceeds from the proposed credit facilities along with the proceeds from additional debt that will be pari passu with the 1st lien credit facilities, and approximately $1.4 billion of equity contribution by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will be used to consummate the acquisition of LogMeIn for total consideration of about $4.3 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in 3Q 2020.

..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR is constrained by LogMeIn's high closing leverage and a large (albeit declining) proportion of revenues from mature products. LogMeIn's growth-oriented portfolio comprising its GoToConnect Unified Communications as Service (UCaaS), LastPass and Bold360 Digital Engagement offerings accounted for about 30% of its revenues in 1Q 2020. These products address large and growing markets but also face formidable competitors. The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly boosted demand across LogMeIn's product portfolio and we expect revenue growth in 2020 to temporarily increase to the high single digits. The growth in EBITDA driven by these tailwinds will benefit LogMeIn's closing leverage, which Moody's expects to be approximately 7x (total debt to EBITDA, incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments, change in deferred revenues and after expensing capitalized software development costs). The B2 rating also incorporates the risk of business disruption from the company's plans to cut $130 million of annual costs over the next 12 months.

The B2 rating is supported by LogMeIn's good operating scale, recurring revenues from subscription-based services and strong profitability even before the planned $130 million of cost savings are included in earnings. LogMeIn's meeting solutions and UCaaS offerings are well-regarded in the market. Moody's expects revenues from growth-oriented products to offset declines in mature products and overall revenue growth of at least the low single digits after 2020. The rating incorporates Moody's expectations for prospective strengthening of LogMeIn's credit profile, including free cash flow increasing from the low single digit percentages of total debt in 2020, to at least 5% in 2021, and leverage declining to the low 6x by 2021, as cost savings are reflected in the earnings. There is upside to revenue forecasts if the company can effectively execute its plans to increase operating efficiency and drive growth from selling higher value solutions to small and medium enterprises.

LogMeIn has good liquidity comprising $60 million of cash at the close of its acquisition, access to an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility, and Moody's estimates of free cash flow of at least $175 million in 2021.

Governance considerations, specifically, the company's tolerance for high financial risk and Moody's expectations for a shareholder-friendly financial strategy under the ownership of financial sponsors, constrain the rating.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for sustained improvements in profitability and cash generation driven by modest revenue growth and operating efficiencies.

The ratings are subject to review of the final terms of debt offerings. Moody's expects that additional debt issuance outside of the credit agreement to consummate the acquisition will be pari passi with the obligations under the first lien credit facilities.

The proposed terms of the credit agreements, which are not final, provide flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors, including ability to incur substantial incremental debt; release a guarantee when a subsidiary is not wholly owned; ability to transfer assets to unrestricted subsidiaries subject to carve-out amounts; and ability to deploy portions of proceeds from asset sales for other than debt prepayment, if certain leverage-based thresholds are met.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is not expected over the next 12 to 24 months given Moody's expectations for elevated financial leverage over this period. Moody's could upgrade LogMeIn's rating over time if the company generates EBITDA growth in the mid-single digit percentages and commits to and maintains a more conservative financial profile, including total debt to EBITDA below 5x (total debt to EBITDA, incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments, change in deferred revenues and after expensing capitalized software development costs) and free cash flow in the high single digit percentages of total debt. Conversely, Moody's could downgrade LogMeIn's ratings if revenues decline, liquidity becomes weak, or operating performance falls short of expectations as a result of execution challenges or intense competition. The rating could be downgraded if Moody's expects free cash flow to remain below 5% of adjusted debt and leverage above the mid 6x level.

LogMeIn is a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

