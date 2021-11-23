Moody's assigns B2 CFR to OceanKey (U.S.) II Corp.; outlook stable

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B2-PD Probability
of Default Rating ("PDR") to OceanKey (U.S.)
II Corp. (dba "Mediaocean") following the acquisition
by private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Mediaocean's
first lien bank credit facility consisting of a $875 million term
loan and a $75 million revolver. The outlook is stable.
The net proceeds from the senior secured first lien term loan, along
with a $125 million senior secured second lien term loan (unrated)
and cash equity will be used to acquire the company from private equity
firm Vista Equity Partners. The CFR, PDR and existing debt
instruments for the company under Vista Equity Partners ownership will
be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.
Assignments:
..Issuer: OceanKey (U.S.) II Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: OceanKey (U.S.) II Corp.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mediaocean's B2 CFR reflects the company's high leverage of
around 7x debt/EBITDA (pro forma for the transaction and the acquisition
of Flashtalking), small scale, customer concentration among
top advertising agencies and an acquisitive growth strategy. The
company's narrow focus on software solutions for the advertising
industry exposes it to the cyclical advertising market, which has
been vulnerable to economic downturns. In addition, rapidly
evolving privacy regulations and changes being implemented by walled gardens
(Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple) can present both risks
and opportunities for Mediaocean, given its increased focus on digital
advertising. Mediaocean's two most recent acquisitions,
4C and Flashtalking, strengthened the company's positioning
in the advertising industry that is undergoing structural shifts given
the increasing role of tech firms and data-driven solutions in
the market.
Mediaocean benefits from a leading presence within its targeted market
and longstanding relationships with top advertising agencies, which
helps support its revenue predictability and stable free cash flow generation.
Moody's expects global advertising spending to grow between 20%-25%
this year and 10%-12% next year (including cyclical
events). When the economic recovery is considered with the ad spending
rebound, Moody's expects revenue growth of mid-to-high
single digits over the next 12 months, will drive the company's
deleveraging to 6.5x debt/EBITDA. Mediaocean management's
strong track record of integrating acquired businesses and cross-selling
solutions to existing customers also supports the rating.
Moody's expects that Mediaocean will maintain good liquidity over the
next 12 months. Pro forma for the transaction, the company's
sources of liquidity consist of a cash balance of $30 million and
a $75 million undrawn revolver due 2026. Over the next 12
months, Moody's anticipates that the company will generate in excess
of $60 million of free cash flow. The revolver is expected
to have a springing first lien net leverage covenant of 10x that would
be triggered at 40% revolver utilization. Moody's expects
that Mediaocean will maintain ample cushion under this covenant over at
least the next 12 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for mid-to-high
single digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 to 18
months, driven by growing global ad spend and ongoing transition
toward digital advertising solutions. Moody's expects leverage
will decrease to 6.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.
Mediaocean's financial policies under private equity ownership are
a key corporate governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework.
Moody's expects that periods of deleveraging will be followed by increases
in financial leverage upon debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.
High financial leverage limits the company's financial flexibility,
which magnifies the impact of any performance deterioration.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Mediaocean's scale is increased substantially
by generating consistent organic revenue and EBITDA growth such that adjusted
leverage is expected to be sustained below 4x. The company would
also have to demonstrate conservative financial policies.
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage were expected to be maintained
above 6.5x on other than a temporary basis, free cash flow
to debt were to fall below 5%, or if revenue declines.
As proposed, the new first lien credit facility is expected to provide
covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms include the following:
Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $160 million and
100% consolidated EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated
from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to
pro forma first lien net leverage of 5.30x (if pari passu secured).
Amounts up to the greater of $160 million or 100% consolidated
EBITDA along with any indebtedness incurred for purposes of consummating
a permitted acquisition or similar permitted investment may be incurred
with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.
The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries,
up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker"
provisions which provide that no restricted subsidiary may be designated
as an unrestricted subsidiary if it owns any material intellectual property
that is material to the business, taken as a whole.
Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide
guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership
of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to
protective provisions which prohibit guarantee releases if such guarantor
remains a majority owned restricted subsidiary, and (i) the disposition
of equity interest was undertaken for the sole purpose of causing such
guarantee releases or (ii) the other owners are affiliates of the borrower.
There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in New York, New York, Mediaocean is a global,
market-leading provider of financial and operational software solutions
for the advertising industry, enabling agencies and brands to manage
and coordinate the entire advertising workflow. Pro forma for the
transaction, the company will be owned by private equity firms CVC
Capital Partners and TA Associates. Mediaocean generated pro forma
revenues of about $372 million in the LTM period ended June 30,
2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
