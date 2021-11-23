Moody's assigns B2 CFR to OceanKey (U.S.) II Corp.; outlook stable

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to OceanKey (U.S.) II Corp. (dba "Mediaocean") following the acquisition by private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Mediaocean's first lien bank credit facility consisting of a $875 million term loan and a $75 million revolver. The outlook is stable.

The net proceeds from the senior secured first lien term loan, along with a $125 million senior secured second lien term loan (unrated) and cash equity will be used to acquire the company from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The CFR, PDR and existing debt instruments for the company under Vista Equity Partners ownership will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: OceanKey (U.S.) II Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OceanKey (U.S.) II Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mediaocean's B2 CFR reflects the company's high leverage of around 7x debt/EBITDA (pro forma for the transaction and the acquisition of Flashtalking), small scale, customer concentration among top advertising agencies and an acquisitive growth strategy. The company's narrow focus on software solutions for the advertising industry exposes it to the cyclical advertising market, which has been vulnerable to economic downturns. In addition, rapidly evolving privacy regulations and changes being implemented by walled gardens (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple) can present both risks and opportunities for Mediaocean, given its increased focus on digital advertising. Mediaocean's two most recent acquisitions, 4C and Flashtalking, strengthened the company's positioning in the advertising industry that is undergoing structural shifts given the increasing role of tech firms and data-driven solutions in the market.

Mediaocean benefits from a leading presence within its targeted market and longstanding relationships with top advertising agencies, which helps support its revenue predictability and stable free cash flow generation. Moody's expects global advertising spending to grow between 20%-25% this year and 10%-12% next year (including cyclical events). When the economic recovery is considered with the ad spending rebound, Moody's expects revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits over the next 12 months, will drive the company's deleveraging to 6.5x debt/EBITDA. Mediaocean management's strong track record of integrating acquired businesses and cross-selling solutions to existing customers also supports the rating.

Moody's expects that Mediaocean will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months. Pro forma for the transaction, the company's sources of liquidity consist of a cash balance of $30 million and a $75 million undrawn revolver due 2026. Over the next 12 months, Moody's anticipates that the company will generate in excess of $60 million of free cash flow. The revolver is expected to have a springing first lien net leverage covenant of 10x that would be triggered at 40% revolver utilization. Moody's expects that Mediaocean will maintain ample cushion under this covenant over at least the next 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for mid-to-high single digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 to 18 months, driven by growing global ad spend and ongoing transition toward digital advertising solutions. Moody's expects leverage will decrease to 6.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

Mediaocean's financial policies under private equity ownership are a key corporate governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework. Moody's expects that periods of deleveraging will be followed by increases in financial leverage upon debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns. High financial leverage limits the company's financial flexibility, which magnifies the impact of any performance deterioration.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Mediaocean's scale is increased substantially by generating consistent organic revenue and EBITDA growth such that adjusted leverage is expected to be sustained below 4x. The company would also have to demonstrate conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage were expected to be maintained above 6.5x on other than a temporary basis, free cash flow to debt were to fall below 5%, or if revenue declines.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $160 million and 100% consolidated EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to pro forma first lien net leverage of 5.30x (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $160 million or 100% consolidated EBITDA along with any indebtedness incurred for purposes of consummating a permitted acquisition or similar permitted investment may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which provide that no restricted subsidiary may be designated as an unrestricted subsidiary if it owns any material intellectual property that is material to the business, taken as a whole.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions which prohibit guarantee releases if such guarantor remains a majority owned restricted subsidiary, and (i) the disposition of equity interest was undertaken for the sole purpose of causing such guarantee releases or (ii) the other owners are affiliates of the borrower.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, New York, Mediaocean is a global, market-leading provider of financial and operational software solutions for the advertising industry, enabling agencies and brands to manage and coordinate the entire advertising workflow. Pro forma for the transaction, the company will be owned by private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates. Mediaocean generated pro forma revenues of about $372 million in the LTM period ended June 30, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mariya Moore

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

