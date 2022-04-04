Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Oscar AcquisitionCo, LLC; outlook stable

First time ratings assigned on approximately $2.61 billion debt

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating to Oscar AcquisitionCo, LLC, which is doing business as Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope ("OBE"). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the new senior secured first lien credit facilities, including a $1.285 billion term loan maturing in 2029, and a $340 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2027, a B1 rating to other senior secured debt, and a Caa1 rating to other senior unsecured debt. All of the debt is issued by Oscar AcquisitionCo, LLC. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds of the first lien term loan, other senior secured debt and other senior unsecured debt will be used by KPS Capital Partners to acquire OBE business from the company's former parent, CRH plc (Baa1 stable), an Irish building materials company, and pay related fees and expenses. KPS will also invest in this transaction in the form of cash equity.

"The B2 corporate family rating considers OBE's leading position as a supplier of architectural hardware & supplies, and a manufacturer of custom architectural glass products and aluminum systems in North America, its high profitability and positive free cash flow supported by moderate capital spending," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"These credit strengths are counterbalanced with new debt OBE has taken on, which elevates its leverage," adds Yanase.

As part of governance considerations, OBE will be privately owned by KPS Capital Partners, which could favor shareholder returns over that of creditors and drive acquisitions to grow its operations. Also as a private company, OBE has lower transparency than public companies with diverse shareholders and independent board of directors.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects OBE's leading position as a supplier of architectural hardware for showers, railings, doors and windows, and a manufacturer of custom architectural glass products and aluminum systems for entrances, storefront, window wall and curtain wall in North America. The rating also incorporates OBE's high profitability, with EBITA margin above 15%. Together with moderate capital spending, Moody's expects OBE to generate positive free cash flow, which will help pay down its heavy debt load.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced by OBE's credit weaknesses, including high leverage at 7.6x of total debt/EBITDA pro forma for the transaction based on 2021 numbers, limited geographic diversification outside the United States that could increase vulnerability to regional economic swings, and short history as a stand-alone entity after being separated from the parent company.

Moody's expects OBE to have good liquidity profile over the next 12 months, supported by positive free cash flow and full availability under $340 million revolving credit facility. The revolver expires in 2027 and the term loan expires in 2029. The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage covenant, triggered at 35% utilization of the revolver. Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient cushion under its covenant over the next 12 months. There are no financial covenants for the term loan. The term loan amortization is 1% a year. Most of the assets are fully encumbered by the senior secured credit facilities, limiting alternative liquidity sources.

The proposed first-lien credit facilities, including the revolver and the term loan, and other senior secured debt are rated B1, one notch above the CFR. The higher rating reflects the priority position of the debt in the capital structure and the loss absorption provided by the senior unsecured debt. The borrower is Oscar AcquisitionCo, LLC, which will also be the reporting entity after the transaction. The facilities are guaranteed by Oscar Intermediate, LLC, the direct parent company of the borrower, and wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of the borrower, subject to customary exceptions. The revolver and the term loan are secured by a first priority lien on substantially all of the assets of the borrower and the subsidiary guarantors, which comprises the majority of EBITDA and assets, given OBE's largely domestic operations, and all the equity of the borrower held by Oscar Intermediate, LLC, subject to customary exceptions.

Other senior unsecured debt is rated Caa1, two notches lower than the CFR. The lower rating reflects the subordination of this instrument to the first-lien credit facilities and the expectation of loss in value in a default scenario. The borrower and the guarantors are the same as those for the first line credit facilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that OBE will be able to generate positive free cash flow, which will help the company to pay down debt and improve leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade OBE's ratings if its operating performance sustainably exceeds our forecasts, or the company pays down debt and realizes the credit profile while maintaining a benign financial policy. Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if debt/EBITDA improves to below 5.0x on a sustained basis, EBITA/interest expense is sustained above 4.0x or FCF/debt is sustained above 5%.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if OBE's operating performance falls below our expectation, the company adds further debt for acquisitions or shareholders return, or free cash flow is compromised for aggressive investment. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.0x, EBITA/Interest expense falls below 2.0x and free cash flow/debt falls below 3%.

As proposed, the new first lien term loan is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

? Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of 100% EBITDA and a dollar amount equal to the Corresponding Multiple of LTM EBITDA less Incremental Equivalent Debt, plus unused amount available under General Debt Basket, and (i) additional pari passu secured debt, so long as the first lien net leverage ratio does not exceed 4.75x (with a no worse prong if used for an acquisition or investment), (ii) additional junior lien secured debt, so long as the secured net leverage ratio does not exceed 5.50x (with a no worse prong if used for an acquisition or investment) or the interest coverage ratio is no less than 2.00x (with a no worse prong if used for an acquisition or investment) and (iii) additional unsecured debt, so long as the total net leverage ratio does not exceed 6.50x (with a no worse prong if used for an acquisition or investment) or the interest coverage ratio is no less than 2.00x (with a no worse prong if used for an acquisition or investment).

? Amounts up to the greater of 100% of LTM EBITDA and a dollar amount equal to the Corresponding Multiple of LTM EBITDA and customary bridge loans may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

? The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which includes a restriction on (i) the transfer of intellectual property material to the business of the Borrower and its restricted subsidiaries from a Loan Party to an unrestricted subsidiary and/or (ii) the designation of any restricted subsidiary owning material intellectual property as an unrestricted subsidiary.

? Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases of subsidiaries by virtue of them being no longer wholly owned if (x) the applicable transfer of equity interests was to an non-affiliate of the Borrower and (y) such transfer was made for a bona fide business purposes (as reasonably determined by the Borrower).

? The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including prohibiting any amendment to the Senior Facilities Documentation to subordinate the lien on all or substantially all of the collateral securing the obligations under the Senior Facilities or subordinate the obligations under the Senior Facilities in right of payment to any other indebtedness for borrowed money without the prior written consent of each directly and adversely affected Lender under the Senior Facilities, unless each such directly and adversely affected lender has been offered an opportunity to fund or otherwise provide its pro rata share of the Senior Indebtedness on the same terms as offered to all other providers of the Senior Indebtedness (other than customary backstop fees and expenses).

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Oscar AcquisitionCo, LLC (doing business as Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope or OBE) manufactures and sells architectural hardware & supplies, custom architectural glass and aluminum systems. For 2021, the company recorded about $1.8 billion of revenue of which 90% is generated in the US. The company will be owned by KPS Capital Partners. KPS Capital Partners, through a newly formed affiliate, signed a definitive agreement to acquire OBE on February 28, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

