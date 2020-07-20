Moody's assigns B2 CFR to POWDR Corp.; Outlook negative

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings for POWDR Corp.
(POWDR) including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B2-PD
Probability of Default Rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned
a B1 rating to the company's proposed $300 million senior
secured notes due 2025. The outlook is negative.
Proceeds from the $300 million senior secured notes will be used
to repay current revolver borrowings with the remaining amount held as
cash on the balance sheet for general corporate purposes.
Assignments:
Issuer: POWDR Corp.
Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2
Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD
Proposed $300 million senior secured notes, Assigned
B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: POWDR Corp.
....Outlook, Assigned Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
POWDR's B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage with Moody's
lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to temporarily spike to about 9.0x
by fiscal year-end September 2020 from 7.0x at March 31,
2020 (pro forma for the $300 million notes offering). POWDR's
operating results were negatively impacted by the early closure of its
resorts in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's projects debt/EBITDA will start to improve in FY2021 with leverage
expected to decline to the high 7.0x range by September 2021 (FY2021)
if resorts open for the majority of the 2020-2021 ski season.
However, Moody's expects skier visits, effective ticket prices,
and ancillary revenue to be below normal levels in FY2021. In addition,
social distancing measures will negatively affect resort operations and
efficiency for this upcoming season. Moody's expects earnings
will continue to recover in FY2022 and projects debt-to-EBITDA
leverage to decline and approach 6.5x by September 2022.
The rating also reflects POWDR's small scale with PF revenue of
about $328 million for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020,
revenue concentration as the top three resorts generated roughly 69%
of the LTM revenue, as well as a lower EBITDA margin than rated
peers in the same industry. In addition, POWDR's operating
results are highly seasonal, exposed to varying weather conditions
as well as subject to discretionary consumer spending that is tied to
general economic conditions. Environmental considerations in addition
to exposure to adverse weather include the need to access large quantities
of water, which may be challenging following periods of severe drought,
and the vast amounts of forest land the company is responsible to properly
operate and protect.
However, the rating benefits from POWDR's position as one of the
leading operators in the United States ski industry, operating thirteen
properties and ten mountain resorts. The company has properties
in multiple states and Canada, and generates roughly 14%
of its revenue from non-winter skiing activities including summer
activities such as camps, and mountain biking, and Woodward
action sports. These revenues help to somewhat mitigate the company's
exposure to weather and operating seasonality. The rating is also
supported by the relatively stable long-term fundamentals for the
North American snows ports industry, characterized by high barriers
to entry and resiliency even during weak economic periods, including
the 2007- 2009 recession. POWDR is also coming off a heavy
investment period of roughly $200 million over the last two fiscal
years and Moody's expects capital expenditures to be much lower
over the next two years. The investments provide meaningful infrastructure
upgrades to lifts, mountain terrain, and facilities that should
support good visitation over the next three years, as well as the
construction of the Woodward Park City action sports venue.
The company's very good liquidity reflects the cash balance of about $103
million (post the transaction) and access to an undrawn $50 million
revolver facility due 2025. This liquidity will provide the company
with financial flexibility to fund operations through temporary operating
weakness including any mandated temporary closure of its resorts in 2020/2021
and the high operating seasonality.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on POWDR, given its exposure to mandated stay at home orders,
increased social distancing measures and discretionary consumer spending,
which have left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
POWDR is owned by the Cumming family, which also holds a majority
interest in Snowbird that is not part of POWDR's asset portfolio.
The company has historically maintained modest leverage, and Moody's
expects the company to focus on long-term value through reinvestment
that will allow leverage to decline over time as earnings normalize.
Moody's believes there is event risk related to future acquisitions
including a potential combination of Snowbird into POWDR that would likely
only be pursued when the company has lower leverage and more financial
flexibility.
The negative outlook reflects the unprecedented nature of the downturn
caused by the coronavirus pandemic and that social distancing practices
in areas such as lift lines, restaurants, and lodges will
lead to less visitation and facility utilization until vaccines or other
effective coronavirus countermeasures are in place, the timing of
which is highly uncertain. These factors could prolong earnings
weakness and elevated leverage while leading to a cash burn that increases
debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that would lead to a downgrade include operations being suspended
longer than Moody's assumption or expectations for weaker facility utilization
and earnings recovery, resulting in debt/EBITDA expected to remain
above 6.5x. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead
to a downgrade.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic
diversification with strong levels of reinvestment while maintaining at
least good liquidity with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA comfortably
below 5.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
POWDR Corp. headquartered in Park City, Utah, operates
ten mountain resorts across 13 properties including Copper Mountain,
CO, Killington, VT and Mt. Bachelor, OR.
The core business also offers action sports camps through its Woodward
brand. Ancillary revenue is generated from two adventure experiences:
Powderbird helicopter skiing in Utah and Sun Country Tours whitewater
rafting in Oregon, as well as through original content on Woodward
TV and Outside TV. The company is private and does not publicly
disclose its financials. POWDR is owned by the Cumming family.
PF revenue was about $328 million for the LTM period ended March
31, 2020.
