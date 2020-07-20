Moody's assigns B2 CFR to POWDR Corp.; Outlook negative

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings for POWDR Corp. (POWDR) including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed $300 million senior secured notes due 2025. The outlook is negative.

Proceeds from the $300 million senior secured notes will be used to repay current revolver borrowings with the remaining amount held as cash on the balance sheet for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

Issuer: POWDR Corp.

Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

Proposed $300 million senior secured notes, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: POWDR Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

POWDR's B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage with Moody's lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to temporarily spike to about 9.0x by fiscal year-end September 2020 from 7.0x at March 31, 2020 (pro forma for the $300 million notes offering). POWDR's operating results were negatively impacted by the early closure of its resorts in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA will start to improve in FY2021 with leverage expected to decline to the high 7.0x range by September 2021 (FY2021) if resorts open for the majority of the 2020-2021 ski season. However, Moody's expects skier visits, effective ticket prices, and ancillary revenue to be below normal levels in FY2021. In addition, social distancing measures will negatively affect resort operations and efficiency for this upcoming season. Moody's expects earnings will continue to recover in FY2022 and projects debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline and approach 6.5x by September 2022.

The rating also reflects POWDR's small scale with PF revenue of about $328 million for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020, revenue concentration as the top three resorts generated roughly 69% of the LTM revenue, as well as a lower EBITDA margin than rated peers in the same industry. In addition, POWDR's operating results are highly seasonal, exposed to varying weather conditions as well as subject to discretionary consumer spending that is tied to general economic conditions. Environmental considerations in addition to exposure to adverse weather include the need to access large quantities of water, which may be challenging following periods of severe drought, and the vast amounts of forest land the company is responsible to properly operate and protect.

However, the rating benefits from POWDR's position as one of the leading operators in the United States ski industry, operating thirteen properties and ten mountain resorts. The company has properties in multiple states and Canada, and generates roughly 14% of its revenue from non-winter skiing activities including summer activities such as camps, and mountain biking, and Woodward action sports. These revenues help to somewhat mitigate the company's exposure to weather and operating seasonality. The rating is also supported by the relatively stable long-term fundamentals for the North American snows ports industry, characterized by high barriers to entry and resiliency even during weak economic periods, including the 2007- 2009 recession. POWDR is also coming off a heavy investment period of roughly $200 million over the last two fiscal years and Moody's expects capital expenditures to be much lower over the next two years. The investments provide meaningful infrastructure upgrades to lifts, mountain terrain, and facilities that should support good visitation over the next three years, as well as the construction of the Woodward Park City action sports venue.

The company's very good liquidity reflects the cash balance of about $103 million (post the transaction) and access to an undrawn $50 million revolver facility due 2025. This liquidity will provide the company with financial flexibility to fund operations through temporary operating weakness including any mandated temporary closure of its resorts in 2020/2021 and the high operating seasonality.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on POWDR, given its exposure to mandated stay at home orders, increased social distancing measures and discretionary consumer spending, which have left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

POWDR is owned by the Cumming family, which also holds a majority interest in Snowbird that is not part of POWDR's asset portfolio. The company has historically maintained modest leverage, and Moody's expects the company to focus on long-term value through reinvestment that will allow leverage to decline over time as earnings normalize. Moody's believes there is event risk related to future acquisitions including a potential combination of Snowbird into POWDR that would likely only be pursued when the company has lower leverage and more financial flexibility.

The negative outlook reflects the unprecedented nature of the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and that social distancing practices in areas such as lift lines, restaurants, and lodges will lead to less visitation and facility utilization until vaccines or other effective coronavirus countermeasures are in place, the timing of which is highly uncertain. These factors could prolong earnings weakness and elevated leverage while leading to a cash burn that increases debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that would lead to a downgrade include operations being suspended longer than Moody's assumption or expectations for weaker facility utilization and earnings recovery, resulting in debt/EBITDA expected to remain above 6.5x. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic diversification with strong levels of reinvestment while maintaining at least good liquidity with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA comfortably below 5.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

POWDR Corp. headquartered in Park City, Utah, operates ten mountain resorts across 13 properties including Copper Mountain, CO, Killington, VT and Mt. Bachelor, OR. The core business also offers action sports camps through its Woodward brand. Ancillary revenue is generated from two adventure experiences: Powderbird helicopter skiing in Utah and Sun Country Tours whitewater rafting in Oregon, as well as through original content on Woodward TV and Outside TV. The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. POWDR is owned by the Cumming family. PF revenue was about $328 million for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna O'Brien

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

