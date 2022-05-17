Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Pactiv Evergreen Inc., affirms all other ratings; outlook negative

Approximately $4.5 billion of rated debt affected

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (Pactiv Evergreen). Concurrently, Moody's withdrew Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc.'s B2 CFR, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. All other ratings are affirmed. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The change in outlook reflects Moody's concerns over Pactiv Evergreen's elevated leverage during a period of increased financial and operating risks, and the time it may take to reduce the company's debt leverage ratio to a level more appropriate with its rating category. While Moody's believes that Pactiv Evergreen remains committed to reducing leverage, and that revenue and profitability will sequentially improve in the near term, Moody's is concerned about the company's projected leverage and the time it may take to reduce debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Issuer Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Pactiv LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Issuer Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Pactiv LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pactiv Evergreen's B2 CFR reflects the company's leading market position as the largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America (measured by revenue). With 13,000 products ranging from food containers, plates and bowls, hot and cold cups, and lids, the company is the one-stop-shop for foodservice distributors, supermarkets, restaurants, and food and beverage retailers. Around 80 % of the company's net sales are generated from products in which the company holds the #1, #2, or #3 position in the US. In addition, the rating is supported by the company's stable end markets and differentiated product offering including recyclable materials. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's high leverage, customer concentration and the competitive nature of the packaging industry.

Pactiv Evergreen's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months, generate free cash flow and maintain revolver availability. Pactiv Evergreen's good liquidity is supported by (i) $283 million in cash, and (ii) a $250 million revolving credit facility expiring August 2024 under which $44 million is drawn. The company faces no significant debt maturities until August 2024, when its revolving credit facility expires. The revolving credit facility, which expires in August 2024, has a springing covenant of net secured debt-to-EBITDA of 5.0x, which gets triggered if greater than 35% of the revolver is drawn. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's does not expect this financial covenant to get triggered. There are no financial maintenance covenants on the term loans, secured notes or unsecured notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: (i) Debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5.3x, (ii) EBITDA-to-interest expense is sustained above 3.5x, and (iii) the company improves its operating performance and liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if: (i) Debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.3x, (ii) EBITDA-to-interest expense is sustained below 2.5x and (iii) the company's operating performance and liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Chicago, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ with the symbol [PTVE]. Pactiv Evergreen Inc is controlled by financier Graeme Hart.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

