Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Pediatric Associates; outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first time ratings to Pediatric Associates Holding Company, LLC
("Pediatric Associates"), including a B2 Corporate Family Rating
("CFR"), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"),
and B2 ratings to the proposed first lien senior secured credit facilities.
The outlook is stable.
In connection with a cash equity investment from new sponsor TPG,
Pediatric Associates seeks to raise new credit facilities consisting of
a $100 million senior secured first lien revolver and a $600
million senior secured first lien term loan. Proceeds from the
new debt will be used to refinance Pediatric Associates' existing
indebtedness and pay related fees and expenses. The B2 ratings
assigned to the proposed first lien credit facilities reflect their senior
secured interest in substantially all assets of the borrowers and absence
of junior capital in the company's proposed capital structure.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Pediatric Associates Holding Company,
LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pediatric Associates Holding Company,
LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Moody's considers
Pediatric Associates to face social risks such as the rising concerns
around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However,
Moody's does not consider Pediatric Associates to face the same level
of social risk as many other healthcare providers, like hospitals.
Given its high percentage of revenue generated from Managed Medicaid,
Pediatric Associates is also exposed to regulatory changes and state budget
challenges. Among governance considerations, the company
is likely to employ high financial leverage and active acquisition strategy
to grow its business.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects the company's moderately high financial leverage,
with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA around 4.5 times pro forma
for the proposed transaction. The rating is also constrained by
the company's modest scale and significant concentration in two states,
Florida and Texas. Further, Moody's believes Pediatric Associates
will continue to actively expand through acquisitions that Moody's
expects will be funded with a mix of excess cash and additional financial
debt. As a result, Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA will
remain in a range of 4.0-5.0x over the next 12-18
months.
The rating is supported by Pediatric Associates' solid position
in the highly fragmented pediatric care market which offers solid growth
prospects and good profitability. Despite some exposure to direct
government reimbursement (about 50% of revenue is from Managed
Medicaid), the rating also incorporates commercial payor diversification,
predictable revenue from capitation contracts with commercial payors,
and a seasoned executive team.
Pediatric Associates will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18
months, with no near-term debt maturities. Liquidity
will be supported by the new 5-year revolving credit facility that
provides for borrowings of $100 million. Moody's expects
a modest draw ($10 million) on the revolving credit facility at
close. This facility has a springing First Lien Net Leverage Covenant
of 7.0x when 35% drawn. Moody's expects the company
to make minimal draws on this facility over the next 12 months.
Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets
are pledged. There is no financial covenant on the term loans.
In its stable outlook, Moody's expects that Pediatric Associates
will operate with a leverage between 4.0-5.0x over
the next 12-18 months and will prudently manage its expansion and
cash.
The proposed first lien term loan is not expected to contain financial
maintenance covenants while the proposed revolving credit facility will
contain a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 7.0x
that will be tested when the revolver is more than 35% drawn at
the end of the quarter. The new credit facilities are expected
to provide covenant flexibility that could adversely impact creditors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Pediatric Associates' operating performance
deteriorates, liquidity weakens, or if the company experiences
material integration related disruptions. Additionally, the
ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained
above 5.5 times. Further, debt-funded shareholder
returns or other aggressive financial policies could also result in a
downgrade.
The ratings could be upgraded if Pediatric Associates demonstrates a track
record of positive free cash flow, and effectively manages its growth
with prudent financial policies. Increased scale and diversification
would also support an upgrade. Further, the ratings could
be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.0 times.
Pediatric Associates Holding Company, LLC ("Pediatrics Associates")
is the largest pediatric practice management company in the highly fragmented
U.S. pediatric market. The company employs over 750
clinicians seeing over 3 million annual visits across 6 states (180 locations).
Pediatric Associates offers primary and specialty care, laboratory,
diagnostic and care management services, as well as 24/7 telehealth
access. Pediatric Associates reported revenue of $492 million
in the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jaime Johnson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653