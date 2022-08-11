Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Poseidon BidCo S.A.S (TSS); outlook stable

Paris, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Poseidon BidCo S.A.S (TSS or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the proposed €250 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028 and the proposed €1.050 billion senior secured term loan B due 2028. The proceeds of the senior secured term loan B will be used to finance a portion of the acquisition of B&A International Holding SAS by TSS. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

"TSS benefits from a leading position in the global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market, which, in combination with its solid technological know-how, should permit the company to tap into growth opportunities", said Fabrizio Marchesi, Vice President-Senior Analyst and Moody's lead analyst for the company. "However, the global POS market is cyclical and very competitive, and we believe there is significant execution risk associated with a turnaround of the company's financial performance, which will be necessary to improve its financial metrics going forward", added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TSS' B2 CFR is supported by the company's 1) leading market positions in the global POS terminal market, underpinned by a large installed base; 2) significant geographic revenue diversification and large customer base; 3) technological know-how and solid R&D capabilities, which are key to capitalising on expected growth opportunities; and 4) adequate liquidity as well as Moody's expectation that the company will generate Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) / debt at least in the mid-single-digit levels from 2023 onwards.

Concurrently, the rating is constrained by 1) TSS' narrow business focus and exposure to the cyclical, very competitive, and low-growth POS terminal market; 2) execution risk related to the company's ability to deliver forecast revenue growth, cost savings, and EBITDA gains, also given its lackluster historic financial performance; 3) the risk that an increasing share of online payment transactions may hamper its POS installed base growth; and 4) moderately high pro-forma leverage as well as the potential for debt-financed acquisition activity.

Moody's forecasts that TSS' top line will improve by 4% in 2022 and 5% in 2023, following two years of pressure, as the company recovers from the impact of the pandemic on demand for POS and on supply-chains. The rating agency expects the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA will remain broadly flat at around €225 million in 2022, because of the post-pandemic rebasing of operating expenses and investment in growth initiatives. A combination of revenue gains and significant cost savings, are projected to drive Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to around €255 million in 2023.

As a result, Moody's-adjusted leverage is forecast to improve towards 4.6x by December 2023, from 5.1x at the transaction close. These forecasts do not include future debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions.

Moody's estimates that TSS will generate Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt of 6-7% in 2023, which supports the B2 CFR to some degree. This level of FCF generation is dependent on revenue gains and improvements in profitability over the next 12-18 months.

Governance was considered a key rating driver in line with Moody's ESG framework. TSS common equity is fully owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo), while Worldline SA (Worldline), a multinational payment and transactional services company, will continue to benefit from equity upside via a rollover of Class B shares into the capital structure. As is often the case with highly levered, private-equity-owned companies, Moody's considers that TSS will have a higher tolerance for leverage/risk, and that governance will be comparatively less transparent, when compared to publicly traded companies.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers TSS' liquidity to be adequate. Liquidity is supported by €150 million of expected cash on balance sheet at closing of the acquisition, the lion's share of which is needed to satisfy intra-month cash flow requirements, as well as access to a fully undrawn €250 million senior secured RCF and Moody's expectations of positive Moody's-adjusted FCF generation of at least €50 million per annum from 2023 onwards. The senior secured RCF features a springing Senior Secured Net Leverage ratio test, which is tested when the senior secured RCF is drawn above 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed capital structure includes a €1.050 billion senior secured term loan B due in 2028 as well as a €250 million senior secured RCF, also due in 2028. The security package provided to senior secured lenders consists of pledges over shares and intercompany receivables, which the rating agency considers to be weak.

The B2 ratings assigned to the proposed senior secured term loan B and senior secured RCF are in line with the CFR, reflecting the pari passu nature of the facilities. The B2-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of growth in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage falls to below 5.0x, and Moody's-adjusted FCF in the mid-single-digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt. The outlook also assumes no material releveraging from any future debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, as well as the company maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could develop if TSS records growth in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA such that Moody's-adjusted leverage improves to below 4.0x on a sustained basis; and Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt rises sustainably towards high single-digit levels. Any positive rating action would also require the company to maintain adequate liquidity and would depend on the company's financial policy. For example, positive rating action would be less likely in the event of material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could occur if the company loses market share or expected organic revenue and EBITDA growth does not materialise; or Moody's-adjusted leverage is materially above 5.0x on a sustained basis, especially if Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt does not improve towards mid-single-digit levels or is weaker than the agency forecasts; or the company's liquidity deteriorates so that it is no longer adequate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TSS is the leading authentication and payment initiation provider globally. It provides POS terminals and embedded software, that permit the authentication of cardholders and initiation of payments, as well as POS-related services. It is in the process of being sold by Worldline to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. In 2021, the company shipped approximately 5.7 million POS terminals and generated proforma revenue of €1.3 billion and €296 million of proforma company-reported EBITDA, equating to a 23% EBITDA margin.

