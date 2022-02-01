Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Propulsion (BC) Finco S.a r.l. (ITP Aero); outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 Corporate Family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default rating to Propulsion (BC) Finco S.a r.l. (Propulsion Finco or the company), the indirect parent company of ITP Aero and top holding company of the restricted lending group (transaction remains subject to regulatory approval). Concurrently Moody's has assigned B2 instrument ratings to the USD equivalent of a EUR575 million senior secured term loan and to the USD equivalent of a EUR100 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to Propulsion (BC) Finco S.a r.l.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Propulsion Finco's B2 Corporate family rating reflects the group's (i) tier one aero engine supplier position for complete engine modules with a strong recognition for its R&D and production capabilities from aero engine Original Equipment Manufacturers, (ii) good engine programme diversification with presence on nine different engine platforms under Risk and Revenue Sharing Programmes (RRSPs) or hybrid RRSPs with a focus on wide body aircraft engines and on Rolls Royce notwithstanding the company's exposure to the PW1000G also under the RRSP agreement (one of two engine sources for the very successful A320 narrow body family), (iii) exposure to Defense programmes (15% of 2020 group revenue mainly through EJ200 engine platform, the engine of the Eurofighter) and to MRO activities (7% of 2020 group revenue) while the spin-off of ITP Aero from Rolls Royce should offer room for further growth in MRO activities over time, (iv) engine programmes at the sweet spot of their programme life with all engine programmes already out of the capital and R&D intensive phase of development and around 5 years into the 15 to 20 years production phase, a phase of the programme when the more profitable aftermarket with a high share of spare parts sale starts to kick in, (v) the positive medium term outlook for passenger traffic recovery with Moody's maintaining its positive outlook on both the Passenger Airline and Aerospace & Defense sectors despite the Omicron variant on the expectation of a sustained albeit volatile recovery in passenger traffic through 2023 and beyond, and (vi) the profitable and cash flow generative nature of Propulsion Finco's business model pre-pandemic.

The company's CFR is constrained by (i) its concentration on Rolls Royce (~62% of group revenue) and wide body engine platforms, which will take longer to recover from the pandemic than narrow body engine platforms, (ii) a high initial leverage with a pro-forma leverage of around 6.0x as per LTM September 2021 albeit this is against an EBITDA that is heavily down versus pre-pandemic levels and should recover gradually over the next 2-3 years irrespective of profitability improvements that the new owners might achieve, (iii) a somewhat complex ownership structure with third party investors holding preferred equity outside of the restricted group as well as up to 30% of the equity being held by Spanish private or public investors, partially through a Basque holding company located within the restricted group notwithstanding that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (Bain Capital) has mitigated all the cash leakage risks through the contractual terms of the senior facilities and the usage of the intercompany loans and the governance leakage through an investment agreement that clearly defines and limits the rights of the minority shareholders within the restricted group, and (iv) the carve out risk of Hucknall & Fabrications, a production site that will be carved out of Rolls Royce in addition to the relatively independent ITP Aero business although the management of ITP Aero has confirmed that the carve out process is well on time and should be finalized prior to the closing of the acquisition.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Propulsion Finco will benefit from favorable market conditions over the next 12 to 18 months supported by a gradual recovery in passenger traffic irrespective of the volatility induced by new covid-19 variants. The stable outlook also assumes that Propulsion Finco will gradually reduce leverage to bring down Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA to below 5.5x from 6.2x pro-forma of the new capital structure and as per LTM September 2021.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity position of Propulsion Finco will be adequate at closing of the transaction. The company will have EUR50 million of cash on balance sheet at closing from overfunding of the purchase price as well as access to EUR100 million under the group's revolving credit facility. This should be more than sufficient to cover basis liquidity needs over the next twelve months mainly consisting of working cash, capex and working capital. The seasonality of the business is not very significant with a working capital swing of around EUR25-35 million intra-year, which should be well covered by cash on balance sheet and access to the revolver. Propulsion Finco has also a history of positive free cash flow generation. We expect free cash flow generation to be positive going forward further improving the company's liquidity position going forward. The revolving credit facility will only include one springing covenant. The covenant will only be tested if drawings under the facility exceed 40% and the company will enjoy ample headroom under the testing level.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The instrument ratings assigned to the senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility is in line with the B2 Corporate Family rating reflecting the absence of other structurally senior or junior debt instruments within the restricted group.

Despite the capital structure of Propulsion Finco being solely composed of bank debt we have assumed a 50% recovery rate at the corporate family level due to the loose financial covenant package of the proposed transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term due to the high opening leverage and the uncertainties related to the recovery in passenger traffic over the next 12 months. Longer term a reduction in leverage (as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) to below 4.5x, an improvement in FCF/debt towards 10% and the maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile could lead to positive pressure on the rating.

Conversely, the failure of Propulsion Finco to bring down leverage (as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) to below 5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months as well as FCF / debt trending towards 0 and a deterioration in the group's liquidity position could exert negative pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Propulsion (BC) Finco S.a r.l. is the parent company of ITP Aero, a tier 1 supplier of aero engine modules headquartered in Spain. ITP Aero is currently being spun off from Rolls Royce and being acquired by funds controlled by Bain Capital.

ITP Aero has leading market positions in low pressure turbines with around 25% market share of all outsources work across all aero engine programmes. The company generated adjusted revenue of EUR1.3 billion and a Moody's adjusted EBITDA of EUR175 million in 2019. ITP Aero currently employs around 4300 people.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

