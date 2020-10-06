Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Quirch Foods; B3 rating to proposed term loan

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC (Quirch Foods). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's new proposed senior secured term loan. Proceeds of the new debt will be used to finance Quirch's acquisition of Colorado Boxed Beef Co. (CBBC). The outlook is stable. The ratings are subject to completion of the transaction and review of final documentation.

"The combined company will have a strong position in an attractive market niche of distributing proteins and private label ethnic items to independent ethnic food retailers at an affordable price point with the increasing ethnic population being a tailwind for the company," Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The acquisition of Colorado Boxed Beef will significantly increase scale and create synergies in a low-margin, fixed cost business where topline growth is essential to improve profitability, however it comes with significant execution and integration risks as it will increase the company's debt burden", Chadha further stated.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quirch Foods' B2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by its good liquidity, its attractive market niche and increased scale in the fast growing ethnic grocery business. The acquisition of Colorado Boxed Beef will add a number of fast growing popular brands and product offerings to Quirch Foods' existing brand portfolio and increase its brand diversification. The combination has the potential for improved profitability and growth through leveraging fixed costs of the distribution operation. Both Quirch and Colorado Boxed Beef have demonstrated a healthy growth in revenue as ethnic population growth and the increased demand for affordable proteins has increased sales volume. However, the transaction comes with high execution and integration risk. Quirch Foods has not made an acquisition close to the size of Colorado Boxed Beef before and the acquisition is being financed with a high level of debt. About 24% of total sales of the combined company will be to foodservice and cruise operators while exports will account for about 11% of combined sales. These categories have been weak due to the coronavirus pandemic and although growth in these sectors has started to pick up, Moody's expects weakness to persist for at least the next few quarters. The rating reflects the company's high leverage with lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to be over 5.0x at closing. We expect debt/EBITDA to improve to around 4.5x in the next 12 months. The food retailing business, which will account for over 50% of sales of the combined company, has seen a significant growth during the pandemic due to the closure of most restaurants and the increased consumption of food at home. This has been a significant tailwind for food distributors. However, food retailing remains a very competitive and price sensitive business and Moody's expects buying patterns and profitability levels to gradually normalize in 2021 as foodservice operators begin to open and food away from home trends higher. The rating also reflects financial policy risks that come with private equity ownership.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to grow organically and will reduce leverage through EBITDA growth and debt reduction while maintaining good liquidity. The outlook also acknowledges that its financial policies will be dictated by its private equity owners including but not limited to acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade will require financial policies that support a stronger credit profile. Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained growth in sales, and profitability and maintains good liquidity while successfully integrating Colorado Boxed Beef's operations. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0 times and EBITA/interest expense is sustained above 2.75 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates or the integration is not executed as planned such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0 times or EBITA/interest is sustained below 1.75 times. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if financial policies including acquisition activity causes deterioration in cash flow or credit metrics.

Quirch Foods is a leading distributor of proteins to independent ethnic food retailers. Quirch is majority owned by Palladium Equity Partners. Proforma for the Colorado Boxed Beef acquisition the company will have over 20 distribution centers and over $3 billion in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

