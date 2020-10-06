Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Quirch Foods; B3 rating to proposed term loan

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and a B2-PD Probability of
Default Rating to Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC (Quirch Foods).
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's new
proposed senior secured term loan. Proceeds of the new debt will
be used to finance Quirch's acquisition of Colorado Boxed Beef Co.
(CBBC). The outlook is stable. The ratings are subject to
completion of the transaction and review of final documentation.
"The combined company will have a strong position in an attractive market
niche of distributing proteins and private label ethnic items to independent
ethnic food retailers at an affordable price point with the increasing
ethnic population being a tailwind for the company," Moody's
Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The acquisition of
Colorado Boxed Beef will significantly increase scale and create synergies
in a low-margin, fixed cost business where topline growth
is essential to improve profitability, however it comes with significant
execution and integration risks as it will increase the company's
debt burden", Chadha further stated.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Quirch Foods' B2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by its good
liquidity, its attractive market niche and increased scale in the
fast growing ethnic grocery business. The acquisition of Colorado
Boxed Beef will add a number of fast growing popular brands and product
offerings to Quirch Foods' existing brand portfolio and increase
its brand diversification. The combination has the potential for
improved profitability and growth through leveraging fixed costs of the
distribution operation. Both Quirch and Colorado Boxed Beef have
demonstrated a healthy growth in revenue as ethnic population growth and
the increased demand for affordable proteins has increased sales volume.
However, the transaction comes with high execution and integration
risk. Quirch Foods has not made an acquisition close to the size
of Colorado Boxed Beef before and the acquisition is being financed with
a high level of debt. About 24% of total sales of the combined
company will be to foodservice and cruise operators while exports will
account for about 11% of combined sales. These categories
have been weak due to the coronavirus pandemic and although growth in
these sectors has started to pick up, Moody's expects weakness
to persist for at least the next few quarters. The rating reflects
the company's high leverage with lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected
to be over 5.0x at closing. We expect debt/EBITDA to improve
to around 4.5x in the next 12 months. The food retailing
business, which will account for over 50% of sales of the
combined company, has seen a significant growth during the pandemic
due to the closure of most restaurants and the increased consumption of
food at home. This has been a significant tailwind for food distributors.
However, food retailing remains a very competitive and price sensitive
business and Moody's expects buying patterns and profitability levels
to gradually normalize in 2021 as foodservice operators begin to open
and food away from home trends higher. The rating also reflects
financial policy risks that come with private equity ownership.
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
continue to grow organically and will reduce leverage through EBITDA growth
and debt reduction while maintaining good liquidity. The outlook
also acknowledges that its financial policies will be dictated by its
private equity owners including but not limited to acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade will require financial policies that support a stronger
credit profile. Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates
sustained growth in sales, and profitability and maintains good
liquidity while successfully integrating Colorado Boxed Beef's operations.
Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained
below 4.0 times and EBITA/interest expense is sustained above 2.75
times.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates or the
integration is not executed as planned such that debt/EBITDA is sustained
above 5.0 times or EBITA/interest is sustained below 1.75
times. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates
or if financial policies including acquisition activity causes deterioration
in cash flow or credit metrics.
Quirch Foods is a leading distributor of proteins to independent ethnic
food retailers. Quirch is majority owned by Palladium Equity Partners.
Proforma for the Colorado Boxed Beef acquisition the company will have
over 20 distribution centers and over $3 billion in revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Manoj Chadha
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653