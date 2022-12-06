info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Safic-Alcan; stable outlook

06 Dec 2022

Stockholm, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating to Eden S.A.S. (Safic-Alcan or the company), and B2 instrument ratings to the proposed €470 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and the proposed €90 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both to be issued by Eden S.A.S. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the debt issuance will be used primarily to finance the purchase of Mytril SAS, repay existing debt, pay for transaction-related fees, and finance general corporate purposes to the extent of any overfunding at the allocation date. Additional sources of funding include equity contributions from its existing and new shareholders. The company remains majority owned by management, including shares ultimately owned by employees.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned B2 CFR reflects Safic-Alcan's fairly high tolerance for financials risks, illustrated by its relatively high Moody's estimated adjusted gross leverage, on a pro-forma basis for the new capital structure and including full-year contribution of acquisitions, of around 5x for the last 12 months ended October 2022. The company's starting leverage is relatively modest compared to other B2 rated distributors, which positions the company strongly in the B2 rating category. Moody's expects the energy crisis in Europe, where the company generates the vast majority of its sales, along with high inflation and higher interest rates, to reduce demand for its products in 2023, pressuring earnings. Moody's believes that profitability for most chemical distributors has more or less peaked for the next 12 months However, Moody's expects Safic-Alcan's gross leverage to remain below 5.5x over the next 12-18 months.

The company's direct exposure to energy prices is materially lower than that of the overall chemical sector because Safic-Alcan acts as an intermediary between chemical producers and customers. Its operations have relatively low energy intensity, with the exception of one industrial plant in the United Kingdom. The company benefits from a variable cost structure, with cost of goods sold tied to demand and chemical prices. Personnel costs are the second largest expense for the company.

The company's relatively small size compared to other rated distributors (both in chemicals distribution and distributors more generally); limited geographical diversification, which increases the company's susceptibility to demand shocks in its main markets; relatively high pro-forma starting gross leverage, though lower compared to other B2 rated specialty chemicals distributors; and higher share of sales to more cyclical applications (e.g. construction or automotive) compared to other pure specialty chemicals distributors, notwithstanding significant exposure to the life science end markets, such as food or pharma; constrain the rating.

The B2 rating incorporates some event risk in the form of debt-funded acquisitions, but management's more prudent approach towards acquisitions compared to some of its rated industry peers reduces the risk of large debt-funded acquisitions. The rating agency expects most future acquisitions to be small and executed with moderate valuation multiples.

The company's strong European market position in specialty chemicals distribution; good profitability for a distributor, supported by value-added services and private label activities; capacity to generate meaningful free cash flow (FCF) because of the capex light business model, though working capital requirements can be significant; diversified customer and end market exposure; and track record of reducing net leverage during the last two management-led buyouts, support the B2 CFR.

Many chemicals distributors experienced strong organic growth since the beginning of 2021 because of solid demand and constrained supply leading to peak profitability levels in the industry. Moody's considers the chemical distribution industry more resilient to demand shocks relative to the chemical industry but believes that the industry is not immune to macroeconomic cycles. In the past, most chemicals distributors performed fairly well during downturns and exhibited counter cyclical working capital movements.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers the company's liquidity profile good. As of end October 2022, the company had around €28 million of cash on balance sheet and around €84 million of availability under its committed revolving credit facility (RCF). In combination with funds from operations, these sources should be sufficient to cover intra-yearly working capital swings, capital expenditure and working cash.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will remain in line with the B2 rating category over the next 12 to 18 months and the company will generate positive FCF.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for Safic-Alcan incorporates its leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its shareholders, as well as some key person risk given the significant control of a small number of key individuals, which is partly offset by the long experience of the management team and the non-executive members of the supervisory board. Nevertheless, Moody's views the financial policy of the company as more conservative compared to most private equity owned companies. Also, the company's reporting entails weaker reporting standards than those of public companies, and its annual reports are prepared under French GAAP, which, to a degree, limits full comparability with those of the companies reporting under US GAAP or IFRS.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a rating upgrade in the context of further significant expansion and geographical diversification of Safic-Alcan's revenue base. An upgrade would also be likely if the company reduces its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5.0x and continues to generate positive free cash, while also maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise with evidence of inability to generate sustained positive free cash flow or deterioration of the liquidity profile. A downgrade also would be likely if Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA increases above 6.0x or EBITA/interest expense is below 1.75x on a sustainable basis.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's rates the proposed €470 million senior secured term loan B and the proposed €90 million RCF at B2 in line with the CFR. These debt instruments rank pari passu and share the same security package and guarantor coverage. Entities representing a minimum of 80% of consolidated EBITDA, subject to certain limitations, will guarantee the senior secured debt.

Moody's understands that there will be a sizeable subordinated convertible note (obligations à bons de souscription d'actions) outside the restricted group, which is held by equity participants with the exception of management and employees, at the level of Wistera, one entity above Eden S.A.S. The rating agency does not include the instrument in its leverage calculation nor in its structural considerations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Headquartered in La Défense, France, Eden S.A.S. (Safic-Alcan or the company) is a leading Europe-focused specialty chemicals distributor. The company's main product categories are rubber & adhesives, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and coatings, inks & construction. In 2021, the company generated reported EBITDA of around €78 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Massard
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm, 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm, 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

