Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Smart Start, B2 secured debt rating

$390 million of newly rated debt

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to 1A Smart Start LLC ("Smart Start"), including a B2 corporate family rating, a B2-PD probability of a default rating, and B2 instrument ratings to the company's senior secured, first-lien debt, which includes a $40 million revolver and a $350 million term loan. Proceeds from the term loan as well as balance sheet cash will be used to repay $362 million of existing debt and to pay transaction expenses. The outlook is stable.

Issuer: 1A Smart Start LLC

Assignments:

.... Corporate Family Rating, assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, assigned B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility maturing 2025 and 2027, assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Action:

.... Outlook is stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

As one of the world's largest providers of ignition interlock devices ("IIDs"), vehicle breathalyzers, and their supporting components that prevent impaired driving, Smart Start enjoys a strong competitive position and excellent profitability. These strengths help offset a very small, sub-$200 million revenue scale and rather high Moody's-adjusted opening debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 6.0 times, pro-forma as of June 30, 2020. However, Moody's expects leverage will moderate towards 5.0 times by year-end, and below 5.0 times by the end of 2021, good for the B2 corporate family rating ("CFR").

Historically strong double-digit average revenue growth will be tempered through 2021 in the U.S., Smart Start's largest market by far, where new installations of IID units will decline because of COVID-19-related court closures. However, good growth in the relatively new markets of Canada and Australia, in both of which Smart Start holds a leading position, will provide moderate, low-single digit revenue growth. International markets tend to be more profitable as well. We therefore believe that Smart Start can sustain very strong, mid-40%s EBITDA margins.

Society's need and interest to curtail drunk driving and minimize deaths from it will continue to remain strong; all 50 states have some form of ignition-interlock-device law. The social component of ESG risks is therefore a key ratings consideration, but one which supports Smart Start's model. The company has a more than 25-year history of solidifying relationships with governmental authorities and staying abreast of regulatory requirements that have increasingly supported the use of IIDs. Moody's also considers Smart Start's governance an ESG consideration due to financial sponsor ownership and the risk of high financial leverage. In the past the sponsor has taken debt-funded dividends.

Smart Start's good liquidity also supports the B2 CFR. The past two years' free cash flow has been negative, but largely because of outsized capital expenditures for manufacturing alcohol monitoring devices and components for contract wins in new markets. With those expenses largely behind the company, and given the high-margin growth they'll help generate, Moody's expects strong free cash flows over the next 12 to 18 months, representing mid- to upper-single-digit free cash flow as a percentage of debt, good for the B2 rating. Opening balance sheet cash of $14 million plus an undrawn $40 million revolver augment the company's operating liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that regulatory trends, technological innovation, and societal behavioral patterns will continue to promote robust, non-cyclical demand for IIDs. After a COVID-19 induced slowdown through 2020, revenue growth should resume to mid-single-digit-percentages by early-2021 as broader court restrictions are loosened and society gradually reopens. Increasing profitability will help leverage to moderate to a relatively strong position for the CFR.

Preliminary terms in the first lien credit agreement contain provisions for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $33.5 million and 50% of consolidated EBITDA for the trailing twelve months plus additional amounts subject to an initial pro-forma first-lien net leverage of 5.0 times (if pari passu secured). The maturity of the incremental facilities must be no later than the maturity of the existing facilities. Incremental equivalent debt capacity is subject to a total net leverage ratio of 6.0 times if junior. There are no anticipated "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; dividends of partial ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Absent a material increase in revenue scale or product diversity, Moody's would consider an upgrade if free cash flow as a percentage of debt is sustained above 10% and Moody's anticipates that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage will be sustained below 4.0 times.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if we do not expect the moderate negative revenue trend will be reversed, if leverage is sustained above 6.0 times, or free-cash-flow-to-debt is expected to fall to the low single-digit percentages.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Smart Start is the world's leading provider of IIDs for driving under the influence ("DUI") offender and commercial use, making it the largest alcohol monitoring service provider in the world. The primary borrower, 1A Smart Start LLC, represents about 95% of the revenue and EBITDA of the audited consolidated entity, Global IID Parent, LLC and Subsidiaries. The company provides alcohol monitoring services (using its devices) to individuals and commercial customers. Its products include IIDs and remote alcohol monitoring devices. The company manufactures, installs, and monitors IIDs in vehicles owned by people who typically have been convicted of DUIs or similar types of offenses or in vehicle fleets operated by commercial and governmental entities.

