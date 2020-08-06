Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Smart Start, B2 secured debt rating

$390 million of newly rated debt
New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned first-time
ratings to 1A Smart Start LLC ("Smart Start"), including
a B2 corporate family rating, a B2-PD probability of a default
rating, and B2 instrument ratings to the company's senior
secured, first-lien debt, which includes a $40
million revolver and a $350 million term loan. Proceeds
from the term loan as well as balance sheet cash will be used to repay
$362 million of existing debt and to pay transaction expenses.
The outlook is stable.
Issuer: 1A Smart Start LLC
Assignments:
.... Corporate Family Rating, assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
assigned B2-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility maturing
2025 and 2027, assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Action:
.... Outlook is stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
As one of the world's largest providers of ignition interlock devices
("IIDs"), vehicle breathalyzers, and their supporting
components that prevent impaired driving, Smart Start enjoys a strong
competitive position and excellent profitability. These strengths
help offset a very small, sub-$200 million revenue
scale and rather high Moody's-adjusted opening debt-to-EBITDA
leverage of 6.0 times, pro-forma as of June 30,
2020. However, Moody's expects leverage will moderate
towards 5.0 times by year-end, and below 5.0
times by the end of 2021, good for the B2 corporate family rating
("CFR").
Historically strong double-digit average revenue growth will be
tempered through 2021 in the U.S., Smart Start's
largest market by far, where new installations of IID units will
decline because of COVID-19-related court closures.
However, good growth in the relatively new markets of Canada and
Australia, in both of which Smart Start holds a leading position,
will provide moderate, low-single digit revenue growth.
International markets tend to be more profitable as well. We therefore
believe that Smart Start can sustain very strong, mid-40%s
EBITDA margins.
Society's need and interest to curtail drunk driving and minimize
deaths from it will continue to remain strong; all 50 states have
some form of ignition-interlock-device law. The social
component of ESG risks is therefore a key ratings consideration,
but one which supports Smart Start's model. The company has
a more than 25-year history of solidifying relationships with governmental
authorities and staying abreast of regulatory requirements that have increasingly
supported the use of IIDs. Moody's also considers Smart Start's
governance an ESG consideration due to financial sponsor ownership and
the risk of high financial leverage. In the past the sponsor has
taken debt-funded dividends.
Smart Start's good liquidity also supports the B2 CFR. The
past two years' free cash flow has been negative, but largely
because of outsized capital expenditures for manufacturing alcohol monitoring
devices and components for contract wins in new markets. With those
expenses largely behind the company, and given the high-margin
growth they'll help generate, Moody's expects strong
free cash flows over the next 12 to 18 months, representing mid-
to upper-single-digit free cash flow as a percentage of
debt, good for the B2 rating. Opening balance sheet cash
of $14 million plus an undrawn $40 million revolver augment
the company's operating liquidity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that regulatory trends,
technological innovation, and societal behavioral patterns will
continue to promote robust, non-cyclical demand for IIDs.
After a COVID-19 induced slowdown through 2020, revenue growth
should resume to mid-single-digit-percentages by
early-2021 as broader court restrictions are loosened and society
gradually reopens. Increasing profitability will help leverage
to moderate to a relatively strong position for the CFR.
Preliminary terms in the first lien credit agreement contain provisions
for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $33.5
million and 50% of consolidated EBITDA for the trailing twelve
months plus additional amounts subject to an initial pro-forma
first-lien net leverage of 5.0 times (if pari passu secured).
The maturity of the incremental facilities must be no later than the maturity
of the existing facilities. Incremental equivalent debt capacity
is subject to a total net leverage ratio of 6.0 times if junior.
There are no anticipated "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions
on top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through
transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned
subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential
guarantee release; dividends of partial ownership interests could
jeopardize guarantees.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Absent a material increase in revenue scale or product diversity,
Moody's would consider an upgrade if free cash flow as a percentage
of debt is sustained above 10% and Moody's anticipates that
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage will be sustained below
4.0 times.
Moody's would consider a downgrade if we do not expect the moderate negative
revenue trend will be reversed, if leverage is sustained above 6.0
times, or free-cash-flow-to-debt is
expected to fall to the low single-digit percentages.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Smart Start is the world's
leading provider of IIDs for driving under the influence ("DUI")
offender and commercial use, making it the largest alcohol monitoring
service provider in the world. The primary borrower, 1A Smart
Start LLC, represents about 95% of the revenue and EBITDA
of the audited consolidated entity, Global IID Parent, LLC
and Subsidiaries. The company provides alcohol monitoring services
(using its devices) to individuals and commercial customers. Its
products include IIDs and remote alcohol monitoring devices. The
company manufactures, installs, and monitors IIDs in vehicles
owned by people who typically have been convicted of DUIs or similar types
of offenses or in vehicle fleets operated by commercial and governmental
entities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kevin Stuebe
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653