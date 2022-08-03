Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Technicolor Creative Studios SA, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a probability of default rating (PDR) of B2-PD to Technicolor Creative Studios SA (TCS or the "company"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €623 million equivalent (split into €564.2 million and $60 million tranches) senior secured first lien term loan maturing in 2026 and a Ba2 rating to the proposed €40 million super senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025, to be borrowed by the company. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

TCS is the visual effects and animation services business of Technicolor S.A. (Technicolor, Caa2 positive). As announced by Technicolor on 14 June, TCS will be listed on Euronext Paris, subject to the AGM's approval in early September 2022. Upon completion of the transaction, expected in Q3 2022, Technicolor will retain 35% stake in TCS. As part of the transaction, TCS will borrow €623 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan and secure a €40 million RCF. Proceeds from the loan, and potentially the RCF, will be used to provide cash consideration to Technicolor to partially pay down its debt.

"The B2 rating is currently weakly positioned in light of the company's high opening gross leverage post transaction closing and the expectation of negative free cash flow at least through 2023. The rating is constrained by TCS' exposure to economic cycles and relatively small scale and high customer concentration", says Elvira Nurgalieva, the lead analyst for TCS. "At the same time, the rating is supported by TCS' leading position in a fragmented creative content creation market, good long-term growth prospects across all its end markets and solid profitability", adds Ms. Nurgalieva.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR assigned to TCS is weakly positioned but supported by (1) the company's leading market position in a fragmented creative content creation market, protected by barriers to entry such as the company's extensive expertise and established reputation, a track record of award-winning work, and importance of its service to customers; (2) good long-term growth opportunities across all its end-markets (Film & Episodic, advertising, animation and games); (3) recent recovery in business activity across the majority of its end-markets, with the most profitable Film & Episodic showing the highest growth in demand for creative content; (4) high share of secured project pipeline with more than 85% of the 2022 budget (excluding advertising which has a short business cycle) committed by customers; (5) solid profitability in the underlying business with Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% in 2021; and (6) adequate liquidity.

Conversely, the B2 rating is constrained by (1) the company's business focus on entertainment market that is prone to consumer sentiment; (2) relatively small scale with revenues of just around €600 million in 2021; (3) high customer concentration with top 3 customers accounting for 36% of sales in 2021; (4) limited geographic diversity with more than 60% generated in the US and Canada; (5) ongoing creative talent shortage, which may hinder TCS's ability to execute on its business plan and put additional pressure on operating costs that currently struggle with lower labour efficiencies; (6) relatively high operating leverage with fixed costs around 55% in the total cost structure, which could result in reduced profitability if business activity falls; and (7) elevated capital spending that suppresses free cash flow (FCF) generation.

The rating is also constrained by the high opening financial leverage expected at 6.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA in the last twelve months ended 30 June 2022 and pro forma for the transaction. However, the company's medium-term leverage target is stated at net leverage of 3.0x, which translates in Moody's-adjusted leverage of around 4.0x. The B2 rating assumes that the company will delever towards 5.0x by end-2022 and further down to around 4.5x in 2023 on the back of strong market demand for original content and ongoing measures to support profitability amid soft advertising spend. However, ongoing creative talent shortage in the global market and related wage inflation, observed since late 2021, could limit the company's ability to timely deliver on its solid project pipeline.

The rating assumes that the listing of TCS and refinancing of Technicolor's indebtedness will be executed as planned.

LIQUIDITY

Following the closure of the proposed transaction, Moody's considers the liquidity of TCS as adequate. The agency expects that the company's liquidity sources including cash on hand (estimated €30 million at closing), fully availability of €40 million under the proposed RCF, anticipated funds from operations of around €130 million (Moody's estimate) that the company will generate from Q3 2022 through 2023 will be sufficient to cover its liquidity needs such as working cash (typically 3% of annual sales), working capital outflow and capital expenditures (including lease payments) together amounting to over €170 million.

Following the proposed transaction, TCS will have no significant near-term maturities, until its term loan is due in 2026. Moody's expects TCS to meet its maintenance net leverage covenant at all times over the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

From a social risk perspective, TCS has a heightened exposure to human capital risks. Successful execution of its growth strategy depends on the company's ability to hire and retain key creative talent, which shortage is an industry-wide challenge at the moment.

Governance considerations include expected public listing of the company's shares. While the company will benefit from a level of transparency typical of publicly listed companies, its ownership will be rather concentrated with Technicolor S.A., which will retain 35% stake post listing. This could limit the independence of the board of TCS and ultimately influence its business and financial policies. TCS will retain its experienced management team, who were previously involved with TCS under Technicolor's control. However, the track record of successful strategy execution, including stated financial policy of medium-term target net leverage of around 3.0x, is yet to be built.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

TCS is a French borrower and Technicolor Creative Services USA, Inc. is a US borrower of the proposed €623 million equivalent senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 and €40 million RCF due 2025. The proposed senior secured first lien term loan comprises the predominance of debt in the capital structure, resulting in it being rated in line with the CFR, B2. The proposed RCF has a super senior priority and its small size relative to the proposed senior secured first lien term loan results in the facility being rated Ba2.

The proposed senior secured first lien term loan and RCF share the same security and guarantee package, but the RCF has a super senior ranking. The security package is limited to certain shares pledges, bank accounts and substantially all assets of the US subsidiaries.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months TCS will increase its revenue and EBITDA generation leading to credit metrics commensurate with B2 rating and the company will maintain its adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if TCS (1) reduces its leverage below 4.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis, (2) generates meaningful positive FCF; and (3) its liquidity is good.

The ratings could be downgraded, if TCS' (1) leverage remains above 5.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis; (2) interest coverage decreases below 2.0x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense on a sustained basis; (3) FCF remains negative for a prolonged period; (4) liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Technicolor Creative Studios SA (TCS) is a leading provider of visual effects (VFX), and animation services for the entertainment industry, and creative services and technologies for the advertising industry. TCS has a worldwide footprint with presence in 11 countries (including the US, UK, Canada and France) and its business comprises four main activities: film and episodic VFX under Moving Picture Company (MPC brand); advertising under the Mill brand; animation under the Mikros Animation brand; and games under Technicolor Games brand. In the twelve months that ended 30 June 2022, TCS generated €743 million in revenue.

TCS, headquartered in Paris, France, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Technicolor S.A. and is expected to be listed on Euronext Paris in Q3 2022. Upon completion of the IPO, 65% of its shares will be in free float while 35% stake will be retained by Technicolor S.A.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elvira Nurgalieva

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

