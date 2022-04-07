Moody's assigns B2 CFR to The Octave Music Group (New) (TouchTunes); rates new sr. sec. first-lien credit facilities B1; outlook stable

Approximately $425 million of rated debt impacted

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to The Octave Music Group, Inc. (New) (d/b/a "TouchTunes" or the "company") a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). In connection with this rating action, Moody's assigned B1 ratings to the proposed $40 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and $385 million senior secured first-lien term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the new term loan together with proceeds from a new unrated $102.5 million 8-year second-lien term loan and combined with new cash equity from private equity sponsor TA Associates will be used to purchase TouchTunes from the company's previous sponsor, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., via a leveraged buyout. The existing $205.1 million outstanding senior secured term loan B due 2025 and $25 million RCF due 2024 (the "Existing Credit Facilities") were fully repaid and extinguished at closing on 1 April 2022. TA TT Buyer, LLC, an indirect holding company of The Octave Music Group, Inc. (New), will be the initial borrower of the new credit facilities. Shortly after transaction closing, TA TT Buyer, LLC will likely merge into The Octave Music Group, Inc. (New), which will likely become the surviving entity and post-closing borrower. The new credit facilities will benefit from a downstream guarantee from TA TT Midco, LLC, an indirect parent holding company of the borrower.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignment:

..Issuer: The Octave Music Group, Inc. (New) (d/b/a "TouchTunes")

Â…Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

Â…Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

Â…$ 40 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Â…$385 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan due 2029, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Octave Music Group, Inc. (New) (d/b/a "TouchTunes")

Â…Outlook, Assigned Stable

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. Upon Moody's receipt of the notice that TA TT Buyer, LLC has merged into The Octave Music Group, Inc. (New) and payoff letter evidencing full repayment and extinguishment of the Existing Credit Facilities residing at the existing borrowing entity, Moody's will rename the existing borrower as The Octave Music Group, Inc. (Old) and withdraw the existing borrower's CFR, PDR and outlook, as well as the Existing Credit Facilities' B2 ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TouchTunes' B2 CFR reflects the company's: (i) market leadership position with the largest network of geographically diversified digitally connected jukeboxes in North America; (ii) barriers to entry that stem from its highly fragmented network of 2,500+ independent operators with high retention rates (>98%), patented technology and cumulative R&D spend; (iii) low jukebox-related capital expenditures given that the operator network is responsible for all installation, repair and maintenance of the installed fleet; (iv) good cash flow dynamics from increasing mobile penetration and increased premium song pricing initiatives, which facilitated positive free cash flow (FCF) during the pandemic (FY 2020 and FY 2021); (v) reoccurring jukebox music revenue supported by rising average weekly gross sales per jukebox, resurgent average active jukebox volumes and potential for relatively less consumer sensitivity to rising inflation given that active users' average monthly jukebox spend accounts for a small percentage of monthly income; and (vi) long-standing relationships with major labels, publishers and performance rights organizations (PROs) that provide music content via multi-year licensing agreements. Last year's sale of the PlayNetwork background music division is credit positive given that asset's increasing business challenges.

The B2 rating is constrained by TouchTunes': (i) high initial pro forma financial leverage in the 7x area (as calculated by Moody's); (ii) small revenue base; (iii) exposure to discretionary spend from consumer and small-to-medium sized (SMB) bars and restaurants, as well as increasing inflationary pressures and inventory supply constraints that could lead to slower revenue growth and margin pressure; (iv) potential negative spillover on economic growth from a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict; (v) potential return to pre-pandemic flat-to-declining jukebox unit volume growth over the rating horizon due to permanent closure of some restaurants and bars in the wake of the pandemic, slow return of low-earning locations and customer traffic pressures longer-term; and (vi) ownership by a private equity sponsor, which poses governance risks.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that momentum from the reopened economies combined with strong pent-up demand for visiting social gathering venues such as bars and restaurants where TouchTunes' jukeboxes are located, will continue to produce increased out-of-home mobility and support growth in user activity and engagement. The outlook acknowledges the investments that TouchTunes has made to expand its interactive jukebox presence and focus on premium song pricing initiatives. Moody's expects the company will continue to effectively manage operating expenses and maintain positive organic revenue growth in 2022, albeit potentially slowing compared to 2021. The outlook considers Moody's current macroeconomic view, which projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 3.7% in 2022 (3.6% globally) and 2.5% in 2023 (3.0% globally). The Euro area and UK are expected to slow to 2.8% growth this year. Moody's forecasts US inflation will remain high at 4.2% in 2022, decreasing from 7.9% yoy recorded in February 2022, while UK inflation will end the year at 6.2%.

Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects TouchTunes will maintain good liquidity supported by projected FCF in the $10 - $20 million range and sufficient cash balances (cash totaled roughly $61 million at 30 September 2021; around $10 million pro forma for the transaction). Given the "asset-lite" model with low capex requirements, the company produced approximately $31 million in FCF for the LTM period ended 30 September 2021. External liquidity is supported by a new $40 million RCF, which Moody's expects will be undrawn at closing and remain unused over the succeeding 12 months. The new first-lien term loan will be covenant-lite and have a mandatory 1% amortization per annum (i.e., $3.85 million), which Moody's expects TouchTunes will pay via internal cash sources.

As a pending portfolio company of private equity sponsor TA Associates, Moody's expects the company's financial strategy to be relatively aggressive and governance risk to be elevated given that equity sponsors have a tendency to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return strategies.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

As proposed in the most recent marketing term sheet, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $77 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA calculated on a LTM basis; and (i) any unused amounts under the General Debt Basket minus any amounts incurred under the fixed incremental amount in the Second Lien Facility and any amounts incurred under the fixed amount basket of the Ratio Debt basket or the Ratio Acquisitions Debt basket under the First Lien Facility (collectively, the "First Lien Fixed Incremental Amount"); plus (ii) an unlimited amount of additional pari passu credit facilities so long as the pro forma Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined) does not exceed the greater of (x) 5x and (y) in the case of the First Lien Incremental Facility used to fund a permitted acquisition or investment, the Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio in effect immediately prior to such incurrence. Additional debt is permitted for incremental facilities that are: (A) secured on a junior lien basis to the First Lien Term Loans so long as either the pro forma: (i) Consolidated Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio (as defined) does not exceed the greater of (x) 6.3x and (y) when the First Lien Incremental Facility is used to fund a permitted acquisition or investment, the Consolidated Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio in effect immediately prior to such incurrence; or (ii) Interest Coverage Ratio (as defined) is not less than the lesser of (x) 1.75x and (y) when the First Lien Incremental Facility is used to fund a permitted acquisition or investment, the Interest Coverage Ratio in effect immediately prior to such incurrence; and (B) secured on a junior basis to the Second Lien Facility or unsecured so long as either the pro forma: (i) Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined) does not exceed the greater of (x) 6.8x and (y) when the First Lien Incremental Facility is used to fund a permitted acquisition or investment, the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio in effect immediately prior to such incurrence; or (ii) Interest Coverage Ratio is not less than the lesser of (x) 1.75x and (y) when the First Lien Incremental Facility is used to fund a permitted acquisition or investment, the Interest Coverage Ratio in effect immediately prior to such incurrence. Incremental debt amounts up to the greater of $77 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA calculated on a LTM basis may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the First Lien Term Loan Facility.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

With respect to the First Lien Facilities, all direct or indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries will provide unconditional joint and several guarantees on a senior secured first-lien basis. All subsidiaries of the borrower will be restricted subsidiaries, however borrower may designate any subsidiary of the borrower as an unrestricted subsidiary subject to compliance of applicable covenants so long as no event of default will exist or result thereafter. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could occur if TouchTunes exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion that lead to a sustained reduction in total debt to EBITDA leverage below 4.25x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 7%. The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity position and continue to exhibit prudent financial policies. Ratings could experience downward pressure if total debt to EBITDA leverage is sustained above 6.5x (Moody's adjusted) or EBITDA growth is insufficient to maintain positive free cash flow to debt of at least 2% (Moody's adjusted).

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., The Octave Music Group, Inc. (New) (d/b/a "TouchTunes") is a privately-owned leading provider of out-of-home digital-based music distribution to businesses through its interactive music and entertainment jukeboxes, with a total global installed base of roughly 64,000+ units featured in bars, restaurants, retail stores, hospitality establishments and other locations across North America (approximately 58,000 units) and Europe (approximately 6,000 units, mainly in the UK). TouchTunes maintains a network of over 2,500 jukebox operators in North America who install the equipment in local venues and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion, service and support. Net revenue totaled roughly $189 million for the LTM ended 30 September 2021 (inclusive of PlayNetwork revenue).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

