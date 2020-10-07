Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Ultra Resources; stable outlook

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
ratings to Ultra Resources, Inc. (Ultra), including
a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B2-PD Probability of
Default Rating (PDR) and a B2 rating to its senior secured first lien
revolving credit facility. The rating outlook is stable.
These are first time ratings for Ultra, following its emergence
from bankruptcy.
"Ultra benefits from having no debt after emerging from bankruptcy and
could generate meaningful positive free cash flow as it pursues a consolidation
strategy," commented James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President-Senior
Analyst. "However, the company could be challenged to restart
drilling operations and maintain flat or growing production volumes if
natural gas prices do not improve materially."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ultra Resources, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ultra Resources, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ultra's B2 CFR reflects its ongoing suspension of drilling operations
and choice to develop its inventory under potentially more favorable commodity
price conditions in the future. It is unknown when it will restart
drilling, but in the meantime Ultra expects to generate positive
free cash flow while experiencing a 10-20% per year decline
in production volumes from existing producing wells over the next four
years. The company's strategy is to pursue consolidation through
acquisitions of producing assets. It will need to restart drilling
to arrest the ongoing production decline. It is uncertain when
or to what extent natural gas prices will support further investment in
Ultra's Pinedale assets, and how successful Ultra may be in
potentially diversifying its E&P efforts into other basins.
Moody's expects Ultra will eventually add modest levels of debt
to its unlevered balance sheet as it invests in drilling new wells and
producing asset transactions, and potentially to provide returns
for its private shareholders, who were secured lenders to Ultra
Resources, Inc. prior to its bankruptcy filing.
The rating is constrained by Ultra's modest scale, geographic
concentration of reserves that are principally in a single basin and natural
gas production focus. Ultra's cash flows will be highly levered
to weak and range-bound natural gas. However, an active
hedging program will limit volatility of cash flow.
Ultra benefits from low leverage (no long-term debt), positive
free cash flow generation, a known resource base in the Pinedale
Field with ample drilling inventory and competitive development costs
and significant experience operating in the Green River Basin.
As of the end of September 2020, the company had a net cash position
with no balance sheet debt and an undrawn $60 million revolving
credit facility. Furthermore, until Ultra restarts its drilling
operations, it will have very low capital expenditure requirements
and generate positive free cash flow, which may be used to reinvest
in its existing business, acquire additional assets or pay distributions
to equity holders, subject to certain covenant restrictions.
The first lien secured revolving credit facility is rated B2, the
same level as the B2 CFR, and reflects the senior secured nature
of revolver borrowings, lack of other debt in the liability structure
as well as the small amount of lease obligations and trade payables.
Moody's believes the B2 rating on the secured revolving credit facility
is more appropriate than the rating suggested by Moody's Loss Given
Default (LGD) methodology.
Ultra has good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow, a
growing cash balance and availability under its undrawn $60 million
revolving credit facility. The revolver, which matures in
September 2023, had an initial borrowing base of $100 million
and Moody's expects the revolver will remain undrawn while capital
expenditures remain low. To reduce volatility of cash flow,
Ultra will be required to hedge at least 33% of its next twelve
months of PDP production volumes and 25% of PDP volumes for six
months thereafter. The revolving credit facility currently has
two financial covenants -- a minimum current ratio of 1.0x
and a maximum leverage ratio of 3.0x. Moody's anticipates
Ultra will remain in compliance with the financial covenants through 2021.
Substantially all of the company's assets are pledged as security under
the credit facility, which limits the extent to which asset sales
could provide a source of alternative liquidity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation Ultra will be able
to weather potential volatility in natural gas commodity prices and generate
positive free cash flow while it is not conducting drilling operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Ultra restarted drilling operations and
maintained flat or growing production volumes above 100 Mboe per day,
while generating positive free cash flow and maintaining retained cash
flow (RCF) to debt of at least 35%. The ratings could be
downgraded if Ultra ceased generating positive free cash flow, retained
cash flow to debt fell below 25%, or production volumes fell
below 50 Mboe per day.
Ultra Resources, Inc., headquartered in Englewood,
Colorado, is a wholly owned subsidiary of UP Energy, LLC.
Ultra is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company engaged
in US natural gas exploration, development, and production
in the Green River Basin of Wyoming (Pinedale Anticline and Jonah Field).
Over 90% of the company's production consists of natural gas.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
James Wilkins
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653