Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Uvesco, outlook stable

Paris, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to PAI Castellana Holding 1, S.L.U. ("Uvesco" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the EUR315 million senior secured 1st lien term loan B (TLB) and a B2 rating to the EUR50 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by PAI Castellana HoldCo 2, S.L.U., a 100% owned subsidiary of Uvesco. The outlook for both entities is stable.

On 22 December 2021, PAI Partners, a European private equity firm, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Uvesco, a regional Spanish food retailer. The acquisition completed in the first quarter of 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Uvesco's earnings growth on the back of robust like-for-like sale growth rates and store openings; its positive free cash flow generation; its high profitability, with a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 11% in 2021; and its focus on locally sourced, high quality fresh products, which differentiates the company from larger competitors.

Still, the company's rating is constrained by its high leverage, with a Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA of around 6.5x in 2021 and pro forma the transaction; its small size relative to traditional grocers, which could limit its pricing power; the concentration of its earnings in certain regions in the north of Spain; and a low cash balance of only EUR5 million expected at closing of the transaction.

Uvesco has a solid track record of sales growth driven by like-for-like growth and new store openings. For fiscal year 2022, Moody's expects the company to be able to maintain EBITDA slightly below last year as store openings will to a large extent compensate for the ongoing normalization of sales resulting from the full reopening of restaurants as the pandemic recedes. Moody's expects inflationary pressure to persist this year, which could weigh on customer demand. This is, however, partly mitigated by the company's positioning as a premium grocer with a customer base which is less sensitive to price variations compared for instance to discounters, as well as the company's ability to pass on some price increases to its customers.

Moody's expects Uvesco to open around 10 new stores per year in the next three years, in line with its historic track record. Beyond 2022, Moody's expects leverage to hover around 6.5x driven by continued EBITDA growth from store openings and positive like-for-like (LFL) sales. Moody's leverage calculation is based on the current IFRS reporting of the company. In particular Moody's understands that the company, in its current application of IFRS16, uses a conservative approach by taking into account a 25 year lease tenor without considering the break options that the company has. This result in a rent-to-lease liability multiple of around 10x, which is high compared to Moody's average multiple of 5x for the retail sector and it inflates the company's leverage. This is reflected in the somewhat looser leverage tolerance for the B2 rating compared to peers.

Governance risks as per Moody's ESG framework were considered key rating drivers. Uvesco is majority-owned by PAI Partners, a private equity firm. As is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, Moody's considers that Uvesco's shareholders will have a higher tolerance for leverage/risk and that governance will be comparatively less transparent relative to publicly traded companies.

LIQUIDITY

Uvesco's liquidity is adequate, with a EUR50 million undrawn senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) despite a low cash balance of EUR5 million at closing of the transaction. Moody's expects this, together with positive free cash flow generation will cover the company's intra year working capital needs. Seasonal swings in revenue and working capital could lead to temporary drawings on the senior secured RCF.

Moody's expects Uvesco to generate positive FCF of around EUR15 million per year in the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company's capital spending, excluding lease repayments, to be around 3% of revenue and working capital movements to be neutral or positive on a yearly basis.

The senior secured RCF is subject to a springing net leverage covenant. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom under this convenant in the next 12-18 months. The company does not have any short-term maturities, and the first maturity is in 2029 when the senior secured TLB comes due.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The EUR315 million senior secured TLB and the EUR50 million senior secured RCF issued by PAI Castellana HoldCo 2, S.L.U. are rated B2, in line with the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking. The B2 rating also reflects the presence of upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the group. The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects the hypothetical recovery rate of 50%, which is appropriate for a capital structure comprising bank debt and with a single springing covenant under the senior secured RCF with significant capacity.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Uvesco's leverage will remain around 6.5x Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA in the next 12 to 18 months by continuing to grow its revenues and EBITDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise in case of a sustained decline of the Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio comfortably below 6.0x, Moody's-adjusted free cash flows to debt towards 5% as well as a track record of prudent financial policy, with no dividends and no debt-funded acquisitions.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is above 7.0x, for instance because of a downturn of the fresh food market. A deterioration of the company's liquidity profile, as shown for example by an inability to generate positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow, could also prompt a negative rating action.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Guipúzcoa (Basque Country) and founded in 1993 through the combination of two family owned grocers, Uvesco is a regional grocer with a strong presence in the Basque Country, Cantabria, Navarra and LaRioja, and a growing position in Madrid. In 2021, Uvesco reported total revenue and EBITDA of EUR911 million and 68.6 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

