Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Veregy; outlook stable

Approximately $342.5 million of new rated debt and bank credit facilities affected

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Veregy Consolidated, Inc., (Veregy). Concurrently, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the company's proposed $42.5 million senior secured first lien revolver due 2025, $250 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2027, and $50 million senior secured delayed draw first lien term loan due 2027. The outlook is stable. This is the first time Moody's has rated Veregy.

Term loan proceeds combined with new equity from Court Square Capital Partners will be used to finance the acquisition of a controlling interest in the company, repay existing debt, cover related fee & expenses, and provide opening cash to the balance sheet.

"Veregy occupies a fast growing niche segment of energy efficiency services for municipalities, schools, universities and hospitals, supported by the availability of low-interest, often tax-exempt, project financing," said Moody's lead analyst Andrew MacDonald. "While leverage is currently elevated and we expect future acquisitions, the company has good prospects for earnings growth supported by visibility from existing backlog that when combined with expectations of solid cash flow used for debt repayment support deleveraging."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Veregy Consolidated, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Veregy Consolidated, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Veregy's B2 corporate family rating is constrained by the company's elevated leverage profile, small scale of approximately $360 million of net revenue, narrow operating focus within the highly fragmented and intensely competitive energy efficiency space. The company has a modest geographic footprint, although is considered a larger player within its niche of municipalities, universities, K-12 schools, and hospitals (MUSH) customers in the Southwestern, Mid-Western, and Great Lakes area of the US. The current low-interest rate environment for financing options (muni bonds, tax exempt lease programs) available to customers is expected drive demand. While the company operates under riskier fixed price contracts, modest customer concentration spread across multiple projects helps mitigate this risk. Moody's view governance risk as high as the company is expected to have an aggressive financial policy consistent with private equity ownerships that includes a debt funded acquisition growth strategy and potential for future shareholder dividends. The company also has a limited operating history and was formed from the combination of six companies since 2017, with the most recent acquisition taking place as recently as the second quarter of 2020. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage is 5.7x as of 30 June 2020 and is expected to improve to 5x during the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects Veregy to maintain good revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentages despite the coronavirus pandemic as the company has demonstrated resiliency for energy efficiency improvements within its MUSH clients.

Preliminary terms in the company's first lien credit agreement indicate that Veregy can incur incremental facilities up to the greater of an amount approximate to initial closing EBITDA and 100% of adjusted EBITDA as defined over the prior four quarter period prior to issuance, plus an additional amount so long as it is not greater than the initial closing date first lien net leverage ratio of 5.2x for secured equivalent debt or, in the case of unsecured debt, 5.7x. Only wholly owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees; partial dividend of ownership interest could jeopardize guarantees subject to limitation by credit agreement. There are no anticipated "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. The asset sale proceeds prepayment requirement has leverage-based step-downs.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's backlog supports good revenue growth at stable margins such that the company should generate $20 million of free cash flow in 2021 that will be used for debt repayment and to build liquidity. Moody's expects leverage to gradually improve towards 5x by the end of 2021 and for the company to build liquidity from what is expected to be a low cash balance post-closing.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue declines or debt-to-EBITDA rises and is sustained above 6x. A deterioration in liquidity or free cash flow-to-debt below 5% could also lead to a downgrade.

Although unlikely at the company's current modest scale, ratings could be upgraded through consistent earnings growth at current margins, along with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 4x, and free cash flow-to-debt above 10%. Veregy would need to demonstrate good liquidity and financial strategies consistent with maintaining the aforementioned metrics.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Veregy provides energy efficiency design and implementation services primarily for municipalities, universities, K-12 schools, and hospitals. For the twelve months ended 31 August 2020, the company reported gross revenues of $341.6 million pro forma for recent acquisitions. Following the close of this transaction, the company will be privately held by Court Square Capital Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrew MacDonald

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

