Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Veregy; outlook stable

Approximately $342.5 million of new rated debt and bank credit facilities affected
New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) to Veregy Consolidated, Inc., (Veregy).
Concurrently, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the company's proposed
$42.5 million senior secured first lien revolver due 2025,
$250 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2027,
and $50 million senior secured delayed draw first lien term loan
due 2027. The outlook is stable. This is the first time
Moody's has rated Veregy.
Term loan proceeds combined with new equity from Court Square Capital
Partners will be used to finance the acquisition of a controlling interest
in the company, repay existing debt, cover related fee &
expenses, and provide opening cash to the balance sheet.
"Veregy occupies a fast growing niche segment of energy efficiency
services for municipalities, schools, universities and hospitals,
supported by the availability of low-interest, often tax-exempt,
project financing," said Moody's lead analyst Andrew
MacDonald. "While leverage is currently elevated and we expect
future acquisitions, the company has good prospects for earnings
growth supported by visibility from existing backlog that when combined
with expectations of solid cash flow used for debt repayment support deleveraging."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Veregy Consolidated, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Veregy Consolidated, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Veregy's B2 corporate family rating is constrained by the company's
elevated leverage profile, small scale of approximately $360
million of net revenue, narrow operating focus within the highly
fragmented and intensely competitive energy efficiency space. The
company has a modest geographic footprint, although is considered
a larger player within its niche of municipalities, universities,
K-12 schools, and hospitals (MUSH) customers in the Southwestern,
Mid-Western, and Great Lakes area of the US. The current
low-interest rate environment for financing options (muni bonds,
tax exempt lease programs) available to customers is expected drive demand.
While the company operates under riskier fixed price contracts,
modest customer concentration spread across multiple projects helps mitigate
this risk. Moody's view governance risk as high as the company
is expected to have an aggressive financial policy consistent with private
equity ownerships that includes a debt funded acquisition growth strategy
and potential for future shareholder dividends. The company also
has a limited operating history and was formed from the combination of
six companies since 2017, with the most recent acquisition taking
place as recently as the second quarter of 2020. Pro forma for
the transaction, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
leverage is 5.7x as of 30 June 2020 and is expected to improve
to 5x during the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects Veregy
to maintain good revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentages
despite the coronavirus pandemic as the company has demonstrated resiliency
for energy efficiency improvements within its MUSH clients.
Preliminary terms in the company's first lien credit agreement indicate
that Veregy can incur incremental facilities up to the greater of an amount
approximate to initial closing EBITDA and 100% of adjusted EBITDA
as defined over the prior four quarter period prior to issuance,
plus an additional amount so long as it is not greater than the initial
closing date first lien net leverage ratio of 5.2x for secured
equivalent debt or, in the case of unsecured debt, 5.7x.
Only wholly owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees; partial dividend
of ownership interest could jeopardize guarantees subject to limitation
by credit agreement. There are no anticipated "blocker" provisions
providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs
to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted
subsidiaries. The asset sale proceeds prepayment requirement has
leverage-based step-downs.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
can be materially different.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
backlog supports good revenue growth at stable margins such that the company
should generate $20 million of free cash flow in 2021 that will
be used for debt repayment and to build liquidity. Moody's
expects leverage to gradually improve towards 5x by the end of 2021 and
for the company to build liquidity from what is expected to be a low cash
balance post-closing.
The ratings could be downgraded if revenue declines or debt-to-EBITDA
rises and is sustained above 6x. A deterioration in liquidity or
free cash flow-to-debt below 5% could also lead to
a downgrade.
Although unlikely at the company's current modest scale, ratings
could be upgraded through consistent earnings growth at current margins,
along with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 4x, and
free cash flow-to-debt above 10%. Veregy would
need to demonstrate good liquidity and financial strategies consistent
with maintaining the aforementioned metrics.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Veregy provides energy
efficiency design and implementation services primarily for municipalities,
universities, K-12 schools, and hospitals. For
the twelve months ended 31 August 2020, the company reported gross
revenues of $341.6 million pro forma for recent acquisitions.
Following the close of this transaction, the company will be privately
held by Court Square Capital Partners.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrew MacDonald
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653