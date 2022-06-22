Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Vistage after sponsor-to-sponsor sale; outlook stable

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned to Vistage International, Inc. (New) ("Vistage") a corporate family rating ("CFR") at B2, probability of default rating (PDR) at B2-PD, and a B1 rating to the proposed senior secured first lien credit facility consisting of a $50 million revolver expiring 2027 and a $445 million term loan due 2029. The company is also raising a proposed $135 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2030 (not rated). The outlook is stable.

The proceeds of the proposed term loans and equity from Gridiron Capital and members of Vistage's executive management team will be used to purchase the company and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. Governance is a key consideration given the company's private equity ownership. Ratings currently assigned to Vistage International, Inc. (Old) will be withdrawn upon repayment of the existing debt.

Pro-forma for the proposed transaction, Vistage's debt-to-EBITDA leverage is high at 7.3x. While entering a highly levered capital structure during the current macroeconomic environment is a credit risk, Moody's believes that Vistage's business model has proven to be resilient through economic downturns and recessions and is further supported by its track record of meeting or exceeding its forecasts. Moody's expects that Vistage's solid market position as a leading provider of peer advisory services will be the key driver of near-term revenue growth, which in turn with mandatory debt amortization and excess cash flow sweeps, should lead to financial leverage declining below 6.5x over the next 12 months. The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that Vistage will maintain a good liquidity profile including continued free cash flow generation. Vistage is weakly positioned for the B2 CFR due to it high financial leverage which leaves little room for operational mis-steps. If Vistage underperforms, which includes membership declines or profitability erosion, or pursues any debt-funded acquisitions or dividends before sustaining financial leverage below 6.5x, a negative rating action would likely ensue.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vistage International, Inc. (New)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vistage International, Inc. (New)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. The transaction is expected to close in July 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vistage's B2 CFR reflects the company's high pro-forma financial leverage of 7.3x as of LTM March 31, 2022, small size by revenue and narrow business profile as a provider of peer advisory services to CEO's, C-level executives and owners of small- and mid-sized businesses, and financial policies associated with private equity ownership which could lead to dividend outflows over time. The rating is supported by Vistage's solid market position as a leading provider of peer advisory services and benefits from good sales growth with a visible recurring subscription-based revenue model. The company also benefits from its highly variable cost structure, a track record of successfully weathering downturns or recessions, and a good liquidity profile supported by modestly positive free cash flow and access to its proposed $50 million revolver over the next 12 months.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's anticipates that Vistage will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by positive free cash flow and full revolver availability. Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow in the mid-single digit percent range of debt balances. Free cash flow benefits from minimal capital expenditures and negative working capital dynamics. Vistage is expected to have minimal cash on the balance sheet upon closing of the financing and an undrawn $50 million revolver expiring 2027. Moody's expects the company will use excess free cash flow to build liquidity for debt repayment. The company's liquidity sources provide good coverage for its $4.5 million of required annual first lien term loan amortization payments. The first lien term loan is expected to be subject to a 50% excess cash flow sweep that reduces to 25% and 0% subject to first lien leverage at 4.7x and 4.2x, respectively. The term loan is not expected to contain any financial maintenance covenants while the revolver is expected to have a springing maximum first-lien net leverage ratio of 8x that is tested when more than $17.5 million of the facility is drawn. Moody's believe a good EBITDA cushion will be maintained throughout the testing period.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $85.5 million and 100% of EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to 5.2x pro forma first lien net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit: (i) the designation of a subsidiary that owns or holds an exclusive license in intellectual property that is material or strategically significant to the business of the company, as an unrestricted subsidiary or (ii) the contribution, sale, transfer or disposition of any material intellectual property to an unrestricted subsidiary.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees ; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly and adversely affected consents to the subordination of liens on the collateral securing the first lien facilities or payment priority.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The B1 (LGD3) rating on the first lien credit facility, one notch above the CFR, reflects the priority lien with respect to substantially all assets of the company relative to the second lien term loan, which is not rated. The B2-PD PDR is in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting Moody's expectation for an average family recovery level.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of at least low single-digit organic revenue growth from new member wins and price increases and solid double-digit EBITA margins. The stable outlook also encompasses Moody's expectations for steady debt repayment and no debt-funded acquisitions or dividends over the next 12 months, leading to financial leverage declining below 6.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a downgrade include financial leverage sustained above 6.5x, free cash flow-to-total debt sustained below 5%, a contraction in revenue, debt-financed acquisitions or dividends, or a deterioration in liquidity.

While unlikely in the near term, factors that could warrant consideration of an upgrade include financial policies supportive of financial leverage sustained below 4.5x, free cash flow-to-total debt sustained above 10%, and increased scale and service offerings while maintaining solid margins and good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vistage, headquartered in San Diego, California, provides CEOs, other senior executives and business owners with peer advisory board membership and coaching services. Following the proposed transaction, the company will be owned by Gridiron Capital.

