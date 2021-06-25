info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Vivint Smart Home, B1 first-lien ratings; outlook stable

25 Jun 2021

$2.2 billion of new and existing rated debt affected

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned ratings to residential alarm monitoring company Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (dba "Vivint"), including a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). The outlook is stable. Moody's also assigned B1 instrument ratings to Vivint's direct wholly owned subsidiary APX Group, Inc.'s ("APX") new first-lien senior secured debt, which includes a $350 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $1,250 million, seven-year term loan. Proceeds from the new term loan and nearly $150 million of balance sheet cash, as well from an anticipated incremental subordinated debt issuance, will be used to refinance $1,843 million of existing first-lien term loan and notes debt plus, it is expected, existing unsecured notes, and to satisfy call premiums and transaction fees.

The transaction's resultant net increase in unsecured debt relative to a net decrease in secured debt (and a moderate, nearly $100 million net decrease in overall debt) implies, via Moody's LGD methodology, instrument ratings support from the unsecured debt to the secured debt. The B1 assignment to the new term loan and revolver, then, represents effectively a one-notch upgrade to Vivint's first-lien debt from its current rating. Accordingly, Moody's has upgraded the instrument ratings on APX's remaining $600 million senior secured notes of 2027 to B1, from B2. As part of the transaction, Moody's also withdrew APX's B2 CFR and its B2-PD PDR. The ratings are based on the proposed capital structure and the expectation for a comprehensive refinancing.

Moody's has assigned Vivint an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating, reflecting the company's continued good liquidity. Based on our expectations for healthy revenue growth and moderating leverage, the outlook is stable. The SGL-2 rating at APX is being withdrawn.

For clarity of ratings reporting purposes, Moody's is assigning ratings at Vivint Smart Home, Inc., the publicly traded company and issuer of financial statements. The first-lien term loan and unsecured notes borrower will continue to be APX Group, Inc., which heretofore had been the sole rated entity.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed broad refinancing simplifies Vivint's debt capital structure, pushes out debt maturities, and slightly reduces overall debt carrying costs to rates that should provide a decrease to overall annual interest expense of tens of millions of dollars. Moody's expects EBITDA coverage of interest to improve to nearly 2.5 times by 2022, as compared with 1.3 times for the year 2020. The effective affirmation of Vivint's ratings reflects operational resilience in 2020, including solid revenue gains in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued into early 2021. Strongly positive free cash flow in 2020 has led to a sharply improved liquidity position. In contrast to Moody's early-2020 expectations for COVID-induced difficulty in attracting new subscribers, elevated attrition and weakened revenue, Vivint for the full year delivered a 9% increase in both revenue and year-end subscriber count, while attrition improved by 150 basis points, to 12.4%. Operating momentum has continued into early 2021, with first quarter revenue up better than 13%, and attrition having improved an additional 60 basis points relative to year-end 2020.

Profitability improvements have been driven by customers electing more interactive services and more connected security and smart home devices, while Vivint's technicians made fewer service calls during the year because homeowners either delayed service costs or elected to solve issues over the phone because of COVID. Moody's anticipates more normalized operating costs in 2021, and indeed SG&A and other operating expenses rose sharply in the first quarter (although much of the increase was compensation-related). Still, with more white-collar workers spending more time at home and being more "engaged" with their homes, Moody's also expects revenue growth again in 2021, in the mid-single-digit percentages.

Governance risks that Vivint has faced in the past, primarily in the form of Vivint's historically aggressive financial policy marked by debt-funded growth, consistently negative free cash flow, and tight liquidity, have eased over the past 12 to 18 months. As a result of a January 2020 SPAC transaction that brought the company public, Moody's expects Vivint's financial policy to become more conservative and transparent under public company ownership.

Moody's views Vivint's liquidity as good, as reflected in our expectations for GAAP-based positive free cash flow in 2021, albeit to a lesser degree than in 2020, which was the first time in Moody's ratings coverage of the company that it achieved that milestone. It had $274 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2021, as compared with a de minimus amount in early 2020. Moody's expects the new, $350 million liquidity facility to be undrawn over the near term. The SGL-2 liquidity score reflects Moody's expectations that Vivint will have more than ample liquidity in 2021 in the form of balance sheet cash and revolver availability to support subscriber and revenue growth through 2021, even if operating expenses rise to more normalized levels. As with alarm monitoring companies in general, Moody's assumes that Vivint can curtail its active subscriber acquisition programs in order to free up liquidity. We project that Vivint could generate about $500 million of free cash flow if it went into a steady state, and spent not for revenue growth but only to maintain a level count of subscribers (who would attrit at an assumed 12% per year). Vivint's assumed steady state cash flow as a percentage of debt is in the mid- to high-teens, a solid outcome for a B2-rated issuer.

Vivint is not overly constricted by debt covenants. We expect the proposed bank credit facilities will have covenants similar to those in the existing program. The current financial covenant is a consolidated first lien net leverage ratio set at 5.95 times. At March 31, 2021 the actual measure was 2.60 times. All other covenants are incurrence-based strictures.

Moody's stable outlook for Vivint reflects expectations for continued healthy revenue growth in 2021, stable attrition rates, and continued good liquidity from moderate free cash flow, good cash balances, and ample revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade if: i) revenue growth exceeds mid-single digit percentages; ii) GAAP-based free cash flow as a percentage of debt is sustained in the mid-single-digits, and; iii) private equity ownership is anticipated to fall below 50%. A downgrade may be considered if: i) positive revenue or attrition trends reverse themselves, or; ii) free cash flow on a GAAP basis approaches breakeven.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (dba "Vivint"; NYSE: VVNT) provides alarm monitoring and home automation services to approximately 1.7 million residential subscribers in North America. With 2020 revenue of $1.26 billion (a 9.1% gain over 2019), Vivint is the second-largest provider of home security and automation services, well behind The ADT Security Corporation. As the result of a late 2012 acquisition, Vivint is majority-owned by The Blackstone Group Inc., while its management team has maintained a meaningful ownership stake. Even after an early 2020 SPAC transaction, through which Vivint became publicly traded, affiliates of Blackstone continue to own nearly 58% of Vivint.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Stuebe
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com