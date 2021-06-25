Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Vivint Smart Home, B1 first-lien ratings; outlook stable

$2.2 billion of new and existing rated debt affected

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned ratings to residential alarm monitoring company Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (dba "Vivint"), including a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). The outlook is stable. Moody's also assigned B1 instrument ratings to Vivint's direct wholly owned subsidiary APX Group, Inc.'s ("APX") new first-lien senior secured debt, which includes a $350 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $1,250 million, seven-year term loan. Proceeds from the new term loan and nearly $150 million of balance sheet cash, as well from an anticipated incremental subordinated debt issuance, will be used to refinance $1,843 million of existing first-lien term loan and notes debt plus, it is expected, existing unsecured notes, and to satisfy call premiums and transaction fees.

The transaction's resultant net increase in unsecured debt relative to a net decrease in secured debt (and a moderate, nearly $100 million net decrease in overall debt) implies, via Moody's LGD methodology, instrument ratings support from the unsecured debt to the secured debt. The B1 assignment to the new term loan and revolver, then, represents effectively a one-notch upgrade to Vivint's first-lien debt from its current rating. Accordingly, Moody's has upgraded the instrument ratings on APX's remaining $600 million senior secured notes of 2027 to B1, from B2. As part of the transaction, Moody's also withdrew APX's B2 CFR and its B2-PD PDR. The ratings are based on the proposed capital structure and the expectation for a comprehensive refinancing.

Moody's has assigned Vivint an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating, reflecting the company's continued good liquidity. Based on our expectations for healthy revenue growth and moderating leverage, the outlook is stable. The SGL-2 rating at APX is being withdrawn.

For clarity of ratings reporting purposes, Moody's is assigning ratings at Vivint Smart Home, Inc., the publicly traded company and issuer of financial statements. The first-lien term loan and unsecured notes borrower will continue to be APX Group, Inc., which heretofore had been the sole rated entity.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed broad refinancing simplifies Vivint's debt capital structure, pushes out debt maturities, and slightly reduces overall debt carrying costs to rates that should provide a decrease to overall annual interest expense of tens of millions of dollars. Moody's expects EBITDA coverage of interest to improve to nearly 2.5 times by 2022, as compared with 1.3 times for the year 2020. The effective affirmation of Vivint's ratings reflects operational resilience in 2020, including solid revenue gains in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued into early 2021. Strongly positive free cash flow in 2020 has led to a sharply improved liquidity position. In contrast to Moody's early-2020 expectations for COVID-induced difficulty in attracting new subscribers, elevated attrition and weakened revenue, Vivint for the full year delivered a 9% increase in both revenue and year-end subscriber count, while attrition improved by 150 basis points, to 12.4%. Operating momentum has continued into early 2021, with first quarter revenue up better than 13%, and attrition having improved an additional 60 basis points relative to year-end 2020.

Profitability improvements have been driven by customers electing more interactive services and more connected security and smart home devices, while Vivint's technicians made fewer service calls during the year because homeowners either delayed service costs or elected to solve issues over the phone because of COVID. Moody's anticipates more normalized operating costs in 2021, and indeed SG&A and other operating expenses rose sharply in the first quarter (although much of the increase was compensation-related). Still, with more white-collar workers spending more time at home and being more "engaged" with their homes, Moody's also expects revenue growth again in 2021, in the mid-single-digit percentages.

Governance risks that Vivint has faced in the past, primarily in the form of Vivint's historically aggressive financial policy marked by debt-funded growth, consistently negative free cash flow, and tight liquidity, have eased over the past 12 to 18 months. As a result of a January 2020 SPAC transaction that brought the company public, Moody's expects Vivint's financial policy to become more conservative and transparent under public company ownership.

Moody's views Vivint's liquidity as good, as reflected in our expectations for GAAP-based positive free cash flow in 2021, albeit to a lesser degree than in 2020, which was the first time in Moody's ratings coverage of the company that it achieved that milestone. It had $274 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2021, as compared with a de minimus amount in early 2020. Moody's expects the new, $350 million liquidity facility to be undrawn over the near term. The SGL-2 liquidity score reflects Moody's expectations that Vivint will have more than ample liquidity in 2021 in the form of balance sheet cash and revolver availability to support subscriber and revenue growth through 2021, even if operating expenses rise to more normalized levels. As with alarm monitoring companies in general, Moody's assumes that Vivint can curtail its active subscriber acquisition programs in order to free up liquidity. We project that Vivint could generate about $500 million of free cash flow if it went into a steady state, and spent not for revenue growth but only to maintain a level count of subscribers (who would attrit at an assumed 12% per year). Vivint's assumed steady state cash flow as a percentage of debt is in the mid- to high-teens, a solid outcome for a B2-rated issuer.

Vivint is not overly constricted by debt covenants. We expect the proposed bank credit facilities will have covenants similar to those in the existing program. The current financial covenant is a consolidated first lien net leverage ratio set at 5.95 times. At March 31, 2021 the actual measure was 2.60 times. All other covenants are incurrence-based strictures.

Moody's stable outlook for Vivint reflects expectations for continued healthy revenue growth in 2021, stable attrition rates, and continued good liquidity from moderate free cash flow, good cash balances, and ample revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade if: i) revenue growth exceeds mid-single digit percentages; ii) GAAP-based free cash flow as a percentage of debt is sustained in the mid-single-digits, and; iii) private equity ownership is anticipated to fall below 50%. A downgrade may be considered if: i) positive revenue or attrition trends reverse themselves, or; ii) free cash flow on a GAAP basis approaches breakeven.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (dba "Vivint"; NYSE: VVNT) provides alarm monitoring and home automation services to approximately 1.7 million residential subscribers in North America. With 2020 revenue of $1.26 billion (a 9.1% gain over 2019), Vivint is the second-largest provider of home security and automation services, well behind The ADT Security Corporation. As the result of a late 2012 acquisition, Vivint is majority-owned by The Blackstone Group Inc., while its management team has maintained a meaningful ownership stake. Even after an early 2020 SPAC transaction, through which Vivint became publicly traded, affiliates of Blackstone continue to own nearly 58% of Vivint.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

