Moody's assigns B2 CFR to White Cap, senior secured bank credit facility rated B2, senior notes rated Caa1; outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a first time B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to White Cap Buyer, LLC (White Cap). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured bank credit facility and a Caa1 to the proposed senior unsecured notes due 2028. The outlook is stable.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), through its affiliates, is acquiring HD Supply Inc.'s Construction and Industrial (C&I) business, which operates as White Cap, for $2.9 billion. At the same time CD&R will combine the C&I business with the Construction Supply Group (CSG), a distributor of construction products and currently owned by affiliates of The Sterling Group. The combined entity will be the largest rated distributor in North America of a diverse mix of concrete accessories and specialty construction and safety products with pro forma revenue of about $4.2 billion and significant procurement opportunities over time. Upon the closing of both transactions, CD&R will hold a 65% ownership interest in the combined company and The Sterling Group will hold a 35% interest. Ownership will be in the form of common stock. White Cap will be the surviving entity with an expected closing in October 2020.

White Cap's capital structure will consist of a $750 million asset based revolving credit facility expiring in 2025, with the potential of some borrowings at closing for working capital, a senior secured bank credit facility consisting of a revolving credit facility expiring 2025 and a $2.3 billion term loan maturing 2027, and $640 million in unsecured notes due 2028. Aggregate commitment of revolving credit facilities will total $750 million. Proceeds from the borrowings and an equity contribution from CD&R will be used to purchase White Cap from HD Supply and to pay off CSG's debt. The Sterling Group is rolling over its equity in CSG.

"Despite many strengths, such as good profitability, White Cap will remain highly leveraged through 2021, which is a significant constraint to the rating," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: White Cap Buyer, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multi Curr Revolving Credit Facility , Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: White Cap Buyer, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

White Cap's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will remain elevated over the next eighteen months. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-LTM EBITDA of 5.8x at fiscal year-end 2021 and adjusted free cash flow-to-debt in the low end of the 2% - 5% range in 2021. Debt service requirements including cash interest payments and term loan amortization will approach $200 million per year, constraining free cash flow after required debt payments and reducing financial flexibility. At the same time White Cap will face challenges operating as an independent company while integrating CSG, which is a roll-up of other distributors and continues to integrate its own acquisitions.

Providing an offset to the White Cap's leveraged capital structure is reasonable profitability. Moody's projects operating margin of around 8.5% for 2021, which is the company's greatest credit strength. Profitability will benefit from higher volumes from growth in end markets, resulting operating leverage from that growth and some cost saving synergies. Also, Moody's forecasts that White Cap will have good liquidity over the next two years, which is another key credit strength. Substantial revolver availability and no near-term maturities provide more than ample financial flexibility for White Cap to integrate CSG and to contend with volatility in end markets.

The domestic construction end markets, the driver of White Cap's revenue, are showing resiliency during the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic concerns. New home construction and infrastructure combined account for about 50% White Cap's pro forma revenue. Moody's has a stable outlook for both US Homebuilding and Building Materials with modest growth expected in each sector. Non-residential construction, representing approximately 45% of pro forma revenue, is not expected to grow meaningfully. However, as a very large distributor of building products throughout North America, White Cap should be able to capitalize on its scale and geographic diversity to price competitively for new wins and benefit from significant procurement opportunities over time.

Governance characteristics we consider in White Cap's credit profile include an aggressive financial strategy, evidenced by high leverage. CD&R will control the company with four board seats, including Mr. Philip Knisely as Chairman of the Board, while The Sterling Group will have two board seats. Mr. Knisely is also Chairman of the Board of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., a national wholesale distributors of roofing material and other building products in the US, which may divert attention from White Cap during this transformational period. With this level of board representation from private equity Moody's believes that leverage will remain elevated and deleveraging will come from earnings growth rather than a material reduction in debt. However, Moody's also believes that management will forego acquisitions, concentrating on operating White Cap as an independent company and integrating CSG while striving to achieve cost savings and synergies.

The B2 rating assigned to White Cap's senior secured bank credit facility, the same rating as the Corporate Family Rating, results from its subordination to company's asset based revolving credit facility but priority of payment relative to the company's senior unsecured notes. The bank credit facility has a first lien on substantially all noncurrent assets and a second lien on assets securing the company's asset based revolving credit facility (ABL priority collateral).

The Caa1 rating assigned to the company's senior unsecured notes due 2028, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their subordination to the company's considerable amount of secured debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that White Cap will maintain leverage below 6.0x. A good liquidity profile and Moody's expectation that White Cap will successfully be able to adapt to operating as stand-alone company and integrate CSG without impacting operations further supports the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is maintained near 4.5x

» Positive trends in end markets and sustained organic growth

» A good liquidity profile is preserved

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is expected to stay above 6.0x

» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 1.5x

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

White Cap Buyer LLC, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, is a leading North American industrial distributor of specialty construction products. White Cap is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

