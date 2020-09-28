Moody's assigns B2 CFR to White Cap, senior secured bank credit facility rated B2, senior notes rated Caa1; outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a first time
B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating to White Cap Buyer, LLC (White Cap). Moody's
also assigned a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured bank credit facility
and a Caa1 to the proposed senior unsecured notes due 2028. The
outlook is stable.
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), through its affiliates,
is acquiring HD Supply Inc.'s Construction and Industrial
(C&I) business, which operates as White Cap, for $2.9
billion. At the same time CD&R will combine the C&I business
with the Construction Supply Group (CSG), a distributor of construction
products and currently owned by affiliates of The Sterling Group.
The combined entity will be the largest rated distributor in North America
of a diverse mix of concrete accessories and specialty construction and
safety products with pro forma revenue of about $4.2 billion
and significant procurement opportunities over time. Upon the closing
of both transactions, CD&R will hold a 65% ownership
interest in the combined company and The Sterling Group will hold a 35%
interest. Ownership will be in the form of common stock.
White Cap will be the surviving entity with an expected closing in October
2020.
White Cap's capital structure will consist of a $750 million
asset based revolving credit facility expiring in 2025, with the
potential of some borrowings at closing for working capital, a senior
secured bank credit facility consisting of a revolving credit facility
expiring 2025 and a $2.3 billion term loan maturing 2027,
and $640 million in unsecured notes due 2028. Aggregate
commitment of revolving credit facilities will total $750 million.
Proceeds from the borrowings and an equity contribution from CD&R
will be used to purchase White Cap from HD Supply and to pay off CSG's
debt. The Sterling Group is rolling over its equity in CSG.
"Despite many strengths, such as good profitability,
White Cap will remain highly leveraged through 2021, which is a
significant constraint to the rating," according to Peter
Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following ratings are affected by today's action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: White Cap Buyer, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Multi Curr Revolving Credit
Facility , Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned
Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: White Cap Buyer, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
White Cap's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
leverage will remain elevated over the next eighteen months. Moody's
projects adjusted debt-to-LTM EBITDA of 5.8x at fiscal
year-end 2021 and adjusted free cash flow-to-debt
in the low end of the 2% - 5% range in 2021.
Debt service requirements including cash interest payments and term loan
amortization will approach $200 million per year, constraining
free cash flow after required debt payments and reducing financial flexibility.
At the same time White Cap will face challenges operating as an independent
company while integrating CSG, which is a roll-up of other
distributors and continues to integrate its own acquisitions.
Providing an offset to the White Cap's leveraged capital structure
is reasonable profitability. Moody's projects operating margin
of around 8.5% for 2021, which is the company's
greatest credit strength. Profitability will benefit from higher
volumes from growth in end markets, resulting operating leverage
from that growth and some cost saving synergies. Also, Moody's
forecasts that White Cap will have good liquidity over the next two years,
which is another key credit strength. Substantial revolver availability
and no near-term maturities provide more than ample financial flexibility
for White Cap to integrate CSG and to contend with volatility in end markets.
The domestic construction end markets, the driver of White Cap's
revenue, are showing resiliency during the coronavirus outbreak
and resulting economic concerns. New home construction and infrastructure
combined account for about 50% White Cap's pro forma revenue.
Moody's has a stable outlook for both US Homebuilding and Building
Materials with modest growth expected in each sector. Non-residential
construction, representing approximately 45% of pro forma
revenue, is not expected to grow meaningfully. However,
as a very large distributor of building products throughout North America,
White Cap should be able to capitalize on its scale and geographic diversity
to price competitively for new wins and benefit from significant procurement
opportunities over time.
Governance characteristics we consider in White Cap's credit profile
include an aggressive financial strategy, evidenced by high leverage.
CD&R will control the company with four board seats, including
Mr. Philip Knisely as Chairman of the Board, while The Sterling
Group will have two board seats. Mr. Knisely is also Chairman
of the Board of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., a national
wholesale distributors of roofing material and other building products
in the US, which may divert attention from White Cap during this
transformational period. With this level of board representation
from private equity Moody's believes that leverage will remain elevated
and deleveraging will come from earnings growth rather than a material
reduction in debt. However, Moody's also believes that
management will forego acquisitions, concentrating on operating
White Cap as an independent company and integrating CSG while striving
to achieve cost savings and synergies.
The B2 rating assigned to White Cap's senior secured bank credit
facility, the same rating as the Corporate Family Rating,
results from its subordination to company's asset based revolving credit
facility but priority of payment relative to the company's senior
unsecured notes. The bank credit facility has a first lien on substantially
all noncurrent assets and a second lien on assets securing the company's
asset based revolving credit facility (ABL priority collateral).
The Caa1 rating assigned to the company's senior unsecured notes
due 2028, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results
from their subordination to the company's considerable amount of
secured debt.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that White Cap will maintain
leverage below 6.0x. A good liquidity profile and Moody's
expectation that White Cap will successfully be able to adapt to operating
as stand-alone company and integrate CSG without impacting operations
further supports the stable outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is maintained near 4.5x
» Positive trends in end markets and sustained organic growth
» A good liquidity profile is preserved
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is expected to stay above 6.0x
» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 1.5x
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
White Cap Buyer LLC, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia,
is a leading North American industrial distributor of specialty construction
products. White Cap is privately owned and does not disclose financial
information publicly.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
