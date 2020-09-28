info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 CFR to White Cap, senior secured bank credit facility rated B2, senior notes rated Caa1; outlook stable

28 Sep 2020

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a first time B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to White Cap Buyer, LLC (White Cap). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured bank credit facility and a Caa1 to the proposed senior unsecured notes due 2028. The outlook is stable.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), through its affiliates, is acquiring HD Supply Inc.'s Construction and Industrial (C&I) business, which operates as White Cap, for $2.9 billion. At the same time CD&R will combine the C&I business with the Construction Supply Group (CSG), a distributor of construction products and currently owned by affiliates of The Sterling Group. The combined entity will be the largest rated distributor in North America of a diverse mix of concrete accessories and specialty construction and safety products with pro forma revenue of about $4.2 billion and significant procurement opportunities over time. Upon the closing of both transactions, CD&R will hold a 65% ownership interest in the combined company and The Sterling Group will hold a 35% interest. Ownership will be in the form of common stock. White Cap will be the surviving entity with an expected closing in October 2020.

White Cap's capital structure will consist of a $750 million asset based revolving credit facility expiring in 2025, with the potential of some borrowings at closing for working capital, a senior secured bank credit facility consisting of a revolving credit facility expiring 2025 and a $2.3 billion term loan maturing 2027, and $640 million in unsecured notes due 2028. Aggregate commitment of revolving credit facilities will total $750 million. Proceeds from the borrowings and an equity contribution from CD&R will be used to purchase White Cap from HD Supply and to pay off CSG's debt. The Sterling Group is rolling over its equity in CSG.

"Despite many strengths, such as good profitability, White Cap will remain highly leveraged through 2021, which is a significant constraint to the rating," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: White Cap Buyer, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multi Curr Revolving Credit Facility , Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: White Cap Buyer, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

White Cap's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will remain elevated over the next eighteen months. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-LTM EBITDA of 5.8x at fiscal year-end 2021 and adjusted free cash flow-to-debt in the low end of the 2% - 5% range in 2021. Debt service requirements including cash interest payments and term loan amortization will approach $200 million per year, constraining free cash flow after required debt payments and reducing financial flexibility. At the same time White Cap will face challenges operating as an independent company while integrating CSG, which is a roll-up of other distributors and continues to integrate its own acquisitions.

Providing an offset to the White Cap's leveraged capital structure is reasonable profitability. Moody's projects operating margin of around 8.5% for 2021, which is the company's greatest credit strength. Profitability will benefit from higher volumes from growth in end markets, resulting operating leverage from that growth and some cost saving synergies. Also, Moody's forecasts that White Cap will have good liquidity over the next two years, which is another key credit strength. Substantial revolver availability and no near-term maturities provide more than ample financial flexibility for White Cap to integrate CSG and to contend with volatility in end markets.

The domestic construction end markets, the driver of White Cap's revenue, are showing resiliency during the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic concerns. New home construction and infrastructure combined account for about 50% White Cap's pro forma revenue. Moody's has a stable outlook for both US Homebuilding and Building Materials with modest growth expected in each sector. Non-residential construction, representing approximately 45% of pro forma revenue, is not expected to grow meaningfully. However, as a very large distributor of building products throughout North America, White Cap should be able to capitalize on its scale and geographic diversity to price competitively for new wins and benefit from significant procurement opportunities over time.

Governance characteristics we consider in White Cap's credit profile include an aggressive financial strategy, evidenced by high leverage. CD&R will control the company with four board seats, including Mr. Philip Knisely as Chairman of the Board, while The Sterling Group will have two board seats. Mr. Knisely is also Chairman of the Board of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., a national wholesale distributors of roofing material and other building products in the US, which may divert attention from White Cap during this transformational period. With this level of board representation from private equity Moody's believes that leverage will remain elevated and deleveraging will come from earnings growth rather than a material reduction in debt. However, Moody's also believes that management will forego acquisitions, concentrating on operating White Cap as an independent company and integrating CSG while striving to achieve cost savings and synergies.

The B2 rating assigned to White Cap's senior secured bank credit facility, the same rating as the Corporate Family Rating, results from its subordination to company's asset based revolving credit facility but priority of payment relative to the company's senior unsecured notes. The bank credit facility has a first lien on substantially all noncurrent assets and a second lien on assets securing the company's asset based revolving credit facility (ABL priority collateral).

The Caa1 rating assigned to the company's senior unsecured notes due 2028, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their subordination to the company's considerable amount of secured debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that White Cap will maintain leverage below 6.0x. A good liquidity profile and Moody's expectation that White Cap will successfully be able to adapt to operating as stand-alone company and integrate CSG without impacting operations further supports the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is maintained near 4.5x

» Positive trends in end markets and sustained organic growth

» A good liquidity profile is preserved

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is expected to stay above 6.0x

» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 1.5x

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

White Cap Buyer LLC, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, is a leading North American industrial distributor of specialty construction products. White Cap is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

