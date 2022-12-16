info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating to TPC; stable outlook

16 Dec 2022

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to TPC Group Inc. At the same time, Moody's has assigned B3 rating to the $350 million senior secured notes to be issued by TPC. The outlook is stable. The notes issuance follows the confirmation and approval of the company's Chapter 11 reorganization plan by the bankruptcy court on December 1, 2022.

"TPC's B2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by the moderate debt leverage and adequate liquidity after its emergence from Chapter 11, recently renegotiated crude C4 supply contracts with better pricing, its valuable processing facility, storage and terminals assets and long-term relations with other petrochemical producers on the Gulf Coast. However, its rating is constrained by its single production location, continued earnings volatility and weak cash flow generation. We expect negative free cash flow over the next one to two years due to significant capital spending to enhance process safety and to meet health, safety and environmental regulations in the aftermath of the 2019 Port Neches (PNO) fire," said Jiming Zou, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst on TPC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: TPC Group Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....$350 million senior secured notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TPC Group Inc.

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TPC will have a moderate debt leverage upon its emergence from bankruptcy. We expect its Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's adjustments for operating leases, to stay close to 3.0x over the next one to two years, versus about 2.0x based on the company's reported EBITDA for the last twelve months ending September 2022. The company's total outstanding debt will comprise $350 million senior notes and $50 million drawn from the new $200 million ABL revolver. TPC's reorganization plan removed nearly 70% of its $1.3 billion pre-petition debt and discharged the vast majority of the remaining (unsecured) third-party liabilities arising from the PNO incident-related lawsuits by establishing a $30 million unsecured creditors' trust. Although some of the company's former unsecured creditors may seek to appeal the reorganization plan, we assign a low likelihood of success to the appeal given the court confirmation and expect a limited impact on TPC's credit rating.

TPC will have adequate liquidity to cover its cash needs over the next 12-18 months upon its emergence from the bankruptcy. The company has reached agreement with insurance carriers and will receive $290 million additional proceeds for the PNO property and business interruption claims. Total liquidity will be about $260 million, including a cash balance of $132 million (incl. $50 million minimum drawdown from the revolver), $60 million net insurance proceeds (net of other spending needs) and the estimated $67.5 million availability under the new $200 million ABL revolver. The ABL Revolver availability is subject to borrowing base limitations, which are calculated based on 85% of eligible accounts receivables plus the lesser of up to 80% of eligible inventory and 85% of the net orderly liquidation value of eligible inventory, minus certain other adjustments. All available cash will be directed to reduce the outstanding ABL borrowings, if the ABL availability falls below the lesser of $12.5 million and 12.5% of borrowing base availability.

TPC's weak cash flow generation remains a key rating constraint. The company plans to debottleneck production capacity, rebuild a technical center, enhance process safety and improve infrastructure to meet health, safety and environmental regulations. Its large capital expenditure, along with high insurance premiums after the PNO incident and other post-filing costs, will result in negative free cash flow and drawdowns from its ABL revolver over the next one to two years. Capital expenditures (excl. turnaround and catalyst costs) will amount to nearly $110 million and $100 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively, before normalizing to $75 million p.a. thereafter. Additional spending could be triggered by unexpected outages or weather events that affect TPC's capital-intensive petrochemical processing facilities, as well as its storage and terminals assets on the Gulf Coast.

Other factors that constrain TPC's rating include its narrow business focus on C4 hydrocarbons, significant exposure to commodity price volatility and single production facility near Houston. Business disruptions occurred multiple times in the past, such as a dock damage in 2018, PNO facility fire in November 2019, winter storm Uri in Feb 2021 and a technical center fire in 2021. Ongoing proceedings with regulators and investigations by DoJ related to the PNO incident could result in additional cash costs, which is difficult to quantify at this stage. The assigned ratings assume any additional costs resulting from these proceedings would be immaterial, or manageable over time.

The company's earnings will remain volatile given its exposure to commodity chemicals such as butadiene, raffinates and MTBE. Declining petrochemical prices and demand slowdown will compress its production margin from recent highs. TPC's earnings improved significantly in 2022 from the weakness of the prior two years thanks to significant price increases, tight supply and good demand for synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. However, the operating environment has become more challenging with interest rates hikes and a slowing economy since late 2022.

Operational improvements will help the company weather macroeconomic conditions. In the last three years, TPC has made various infrastructure improvements and largely replaced its lost PNO processing capacity by debottlenecking its Houston facility and entering into a tolling agreement. It has recently renegotiated the vast majority of its crude C4 supply contracts with improved pricing, longer contract duration and more committed volumes. The contract manufacturing agreement with BASF Total Petrochemicals (BTP) allows TPC to process a significant portion of its crude C4 supply and honor its customer contracts. However, production issues or outages at BTP, which is not controllable by TPC, could adversely affect its profitability by switching to imports.

TPC's ratings are supported by its leadership as a major producer of value-added products from C4 hydrocarbons and its well-established supplier and customer relationships with other petrochemical companies on the Gulf Coast. It has valuable a processing capacity in Houston, storage facilities and two terminals that link crude C4 raw material providers with its chemical, refinery and fuels customers.

The $350 million senior secured notes are rated B3, one notch below the CFR, given their junior ranking to the $200 million ABL revolver.  The notes will be secured by a second priority security interest in and lien on the TPC' cash, accounts receivable, and inventory and a first priority security interest in and lien on substantially all of TPC' other assets.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TPC will continue to improve its infrastructure and operational reliability, keep adequate liquidity and contain the residual risk from potential appeals or investigations after its emergence from bankruptcy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company can sustainably improve its earnings through process improvement, capacity expansion and debottlenecking, while meeting safety, health and environmental regulations. Consistent free cash flow generation will be key to a rating upgrade, along with the requirement of debt leverage remaining below 4.0x.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or earnings deteriorate significantly with a debt leverage above 6.0x. A significant increase in contingent liabilities or fines related to ongoing proceedings or regulatory investigations could also weigh on the rating.

The rating has factored in environmental, social and governance considerations. TPC's Credit Impact Score of 5 (CIS-5) mainly reflects its very highly negative exposure to environmental and social factors, especially as a result of the explosion and fire at its Port Neches facility in November 2019. The company is exposed to elevated environmental and social risks typical of commodity petrochemical companies given the hazardous nature of its products. The explosion and fire at TPC's Port Neches facility in November 2019 resulted in unauthorized emissions from the fire and a discharge of butadiene and impact the surrounding area and the community. The company was a defendant in numerous lawsuits and several class actions and made over $100 million payments related to third party liabilities. Governance risks include elevated debt level, concentrated ownership and limited financial disclosure requirements as a private company.

TPC Group Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a processor of crude C4 hydrocarbons (primarily butadiene, butene-1, isobutene) and differentiated isobutene derivatives. The company operates through two business segments: C4 Processing and Performance Products (PP). Its products are sold to producers of synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. Revenues can range from less than $1.0 to $1.9 billion depending on commodity prices and production volumes. TPC emerged from Chapter 11 on December 16, 2022. The company is now owned by several private equity firms including Redwood Capital Management, Strategic Value Partners and PGIM.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com