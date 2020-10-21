Moody's assigns B2 deposit ratings to Bank Solidarnost

London, 21 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following ratings and assessments to Bank Solidarnost (Solidarnost): B2 long-term and NP short-term bank deposit ratings, b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, B1 long-term and NP short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and B1(cr) long-term and NP(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments. The B2 long-term bank deposit ratings carry a stable outlook, and the issuer outlook is also stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Solidarnost's B2 long-term deposit rating incorporates a one-notch uplift above its b3 BCA, due to a moderate probability of state support. The bank's BCA reflects the bank's "Weak+" macro profile and is constrained by its weak asset quality and profitability, as well as substantial related-party lending and high concentration of the loan book. At the same time, the BCA is supported by Solidarnost's strengthened capital buffers, following the merger with Moscow Mortgage Agency (MMA) in August 2020, strong loan loss reserve coverage and ample liquidity.

Solidarnost's problem loans (defined as Stage 3 loans) accounted for a high 25.2% of gross loans at the end of June 2020, however, these problem loans are fully covered with loan loss reserves. Moody's estimates that the problem loan ratio and coverage haven't changed significantly following the merger with MMA, however, the rating agency expects that more loans will become problematic in the next 12-18 months, on the back of worsened economic conditions.

Solidarnost's capital buffer strengthened significantly following the merger with MMA, which had an ample capital cushion. Moody's estimates that the merged bank's tangible common equity amounts to around 18% of its risk-weighted assets, representing a solid loss-absorption cushion. However, the rating agency expects that the bank's capital adequacy will decline in the next 12-18 months, as its currently low profitability is insufficient to match the planned asset growth.

Solidarnost was loss-making in 2019 and approximately break-even in the first half of 2020, but following the merger with profitable MMA, management targets positive profits in 2021. However, the merged bank's ability to sustainably generate positive earnings remains theoretical, particularly given the deteriorated economic conditions, which will likely require more substantial loan loss provisions in the next 12-18 months. Accordingly, Moody's currently forecasts that the merged bank's earnings will remain negative in the next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects Solidarnost's liquidity and funding profiles to remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by its solid liquidity buffer, very low reliance on market funding and granular deposit base.

Governance considerations were a key driver of this rating action. Specifically, Solidarnost's BCA incorporates a one-notch downward adjustment for corporate behavior, to reflect the bank's substantial related-party exposure (around 30% of tangible common equity) and implementation risk with respect to its strategy. The bank's key strategic priority is providing banking services to facilitate international trade and a variety of economic transactions between Russia and its trading partners in Asia Pacific, Africa and CIS.

MODERATE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Moody's factors in a moderate probability of support from the Government of Russia (Baa3, stable), given that (1) Solidarnost receives government support in the form of a financial rehabilitation package funded by the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) and the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), and (2) the City of Moscow (Baa3 stable) holds a significant indirect ownership stake in the merged bank. In June 2020, Solidarnost's controlling shareholder, JSC Zarubezhenergoproekt (JSC ZEP), acquired 100% of MMA's shares from the Central Fuel Company (CFC), while the latter acquired a 49.72% stake in JSC ZEP itself. As a result, the city government's indirect stake in Solidarnost currently amounts to 49.72% (via CFC and JSC ZEP) [1].

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Solidarnost's long-term deposit ratings is stable, which reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the deteriorated operating conditions will be counter-balanced by the bank's ample liquidity and robust capital position. Thus, a likelihood of any rating changes for Solidarnost in the next 12 to 18 months is limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Solidarnost's deposit ratings will not likely be upgraded in next 12 months because of unfavorable operating conditions related to the coronavirus outbreak. Beyond this period, significant progress towards achieving the bank's strategic goals, greater loan book diversification and sustained profitable performance could lead to an upgrade. Negative pressure would be exerted on Solidarnost's ratings, if its asset quality, capitalization and profitability deteriorate significantly beyond our expectations, as a result of material deterioration in economic conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] According to Solidarnost's regulatory filings on the Central Bank of Russia's website

