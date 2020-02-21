Moody's assigns B2 first time rating to Fugro N.V.; outlook stable

|
|
21 Feb 2020
Frankfurt am Main, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a B2 corporate family (CFR) and a B2-PD probability
of default rating to Fugro N.V. (Fugro), concurrently
the rating agency has assigned a B3 rating to the proposed €550 million
senior secured notes to be issued by Fugro. The outlook on the
ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR assigned to Fugro takes into account the expectation that currently
weak credit metrics will improve gradually supported by underlying market
growth and a continued repositioning of the company's business towards
new markets resulting in a continuously decreasing exposure to the oil
and gas industry and an asset lighter operational model.
Moody's deems Fugro's Moody's adjusted gross leverage
of 5.1x to be high in the context of the assigned B2 rating.
This view takes into account that the company is exposed to cyclical demand
and pricing patterns, which can vary substantially depending on
the type of service provided and in which region services are provided.
The company's weak Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest expense
ratio in 2019 of around 1x is reflective of a still depressed, albeit
improving profitability following the deep downturn the company has been
confronted with since 2014.
The rating favorably reflects the fact that the company's revenue
base has become more diversified since 2014 when around 78% of
Fugro's revenues were generated with the oil and gas sector,
which in 2019 only accounted for around 52% of the company's
revenues. While revenues related to the oil and gas sector have
decreased drastically since 2014, the company was able to grow its
revenues generated from the land infrastructure and offshore wind energy
sectors between 2014 and 2019, resulting in a more balanced end-market
exposure. Since 2018 the company's revenues and profitability
have shown signs of a recovery, supported by increasing demand and
more favorable pricing. The company's global footprint in
combination with leading market positions and some flexibility to deploy
assets across regions and end-markets should allow it to further
benefit from gradual improvements in end market demand. In particular
i) continued growth in offshore wind, ii) a stabilization of the
company's services rendered to the oil and gas industry and iii)
growing infrastructure spending are expected to support the recovery of
its performance. Hence, Moody's forecast the company's
leverage to decrease to below 5x in 2020 followed by further improvements
in 2021. However, unexpected project delays and cost overruns
pose an additional downside to this view.
After generating positive reported FCF in 2019, Fugro's B2
rating incorporates Moody's expectation of FCF being moderately
negative in 2020 and around break-even levels in 2021. In
combination with disposal proceeds from the sale of the indirect share
in Huawei Marine Networks and the disposal of its minority stake in Global
Marine, this should allow the company to maintain a solid liquidity
profile over the next 12-18 month without incurring any additional
gross debt. Additional disposal proceeds from its Seabed Geosolutions
(Seabed) business, could further support Fugro's financial
flexibility, but have not been factored into the ratings as timing
and proceeds with regards to a potential disposal remain uncertain.
Although Moody's expects Seabed's profitability to improve
in 2020 a failure to dispose Seabed swiftly in combination with an absence
of any improvement in operational performance could result in a drag on
the company's profitability and FCF generation. The rating
also takes into account that gross proceeds of €82 million from an
equity placement will be used to pay down debt, and that the company
will only pay out dividends once leverage allows. The company has
a net leverage target of below 1.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Fugro's liquidity profile is solid. Following the refinancing
transaction Fugro will have a starting cash balance of around €200
million and full availability under the proposed €200 million super
senior secured revolving credit facility. In combination with forecasted
FFO generation of around €130 million in 2020 and the disposal proceeds
from the recently announced divestment of Fugro's share in Global
Marine of around €36 million, these sources comfortably cover
expected capital expenditure of around €90 million in 2020 and swings
in working capital.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The proposed senior secured notes are rated B3, one notch below
the corporate family rating. The B3 rating on the €550 million
senior secured notes reflects their ranking behind the €200 million
super senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF and
the senior secured notes share the same collateral and guarantor package.
The company's capital structure furthermore contains a €100
convertible bond due 2024 which is neither secured nor does benefit from
opco guarantees, hence the convertible bonds rank behind the senior
secured notes.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Fugro's B2 ratings reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will gradually delever to below 5x Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA and that it will not generate meaningfully
negative FCF in the next 12-18 month.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Moody's could consider upgrading Fugro's ratings, if
Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 4x on a sustained basis,
also supported by a gross debt reduction and the company generates consistently
positive FCF. Furthermore an upgrade would require EBIT margins
in the high single digits.
Moody's could consider downgrading Fugro's ratings,
if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 5x for a prolonged
period of time or negative FCF leads to a marked deterioration of the
company's liquidity profile or a material increase in gross debt.
Fugro's ratings also could be downgraded of interest coverage measures
as Moody's adjusted EBIT/Interest expense remains below 1.5x
for a prolonged period of time.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
this methodology.
PROFILE
Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Leidschendam, The Netherlands
Fugro N.V. (Fugro) is specialised in collecting and analysing
geo-data and providing related consultancy services. Fugro
provides its site characterization and asset integrity services offshore
and onshore. The company's principal end markets include
oil and gas (52% of 2019 revenues), infrastructure (23%),
renewables (14%) nautical (7%) and others (4%).
Moritz Melsbach
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
