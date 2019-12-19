Moody's assigns B2 issuer ratings to First Heartland Securities; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

London, 19 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following ratings to Kazakhstan-based First Heartland Securities, JSC (FHS): long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of B2 and short-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Not Prime. The outlook assigned to the long-term ratings and overall entity outlook is stable. Moody's has also assigned a national scale issuer rating of Ba2.kz to FHS. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. FHS is a brokerage company located in Almaty (Kazakhstan) which owns First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC (FHJB, not rated), a large bank which operates in Kazakhstan. The bank accounted for over 95% of FHS's consolidated assets and over 90% of revenue at the end of September 2019. FHS' own business is small and includes brokerage services, predominantly to core clients and a range of securities operations, including reverse repo and proprietary trading. The outlook assigned to the long-term ratings and overall entity outlook is stable. Moody's has also assigned a national scale issuer rating of Ba2.kz to FHS. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. FHS is a brokerage company located in Almaty (Kazakhstan) which owns First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC (FHJB, not rated), a large bank which operates in Kazakhstan. The bank accounted for over 95% of FHS's consolidated assets and over 90% of revenue at the end of September 2019. FHS' own business is small and includes brokerage services, predominantly to core clients and a range of securities operations, including reverse repo and proprietary trading. RATINGS RATIONALE FHS's B2 ratings are primarily based on the financial strength of FHJB, and reflect (1) its very narrow franchise and FHJB's limited track record of operating under a new strategy; (2) structural subordination of FHS relative to creditors of FHJB, reflected in limitations of potential cashflows from FHJB, while its own revenue is limited, (3) weak loan book quality of FHJB and (4) weak consolidated core profitability, which is negatively affected by FHJB's weak operating performance. The ratings also reflect FHS' (1) strong capital base, both on a consolidated and a standalone basis; (2) sufficient coverage of problem loans by reserves, and (3) strong liquidity. In terms of governance considerations, Moody's applies a one notch corporate behaviour adjustment to FHS' rating, to reflect the early stage of the implementation of FHJB's new strategy and the lack of implementation track record. Given that FHJB is in the process of recovering its business after financial rehabilitation, its franchise is limited while FHS's standalone business is low. As a result of a support package provided to FHJB by the government (in December 2018 and February 2019) the bank's liquid assets accounted for over 65% of its total assets at end-Q3 2019. Given that these assets have lower yields compared to lending, FHJB (and FHS) reports weak recurring operating performance (excluding one-offs, volatile trading income and reserve recoveries) - less than 1% of average total assets in Q2-Q3 2019. FHJB has developed a new strategy to grow its lending business, but its implementation is subject to significant execution risks. After receipt of financial rehabilitation package, FHJB recognized and reserved its problem loans. As a result, loan loss provisions accounted for over 80% of gross loans at end-H1 2019. The coverage of problem loans was good at over 100% at end-H1 2019. Together with high capitalization (e.g. FHS' consolidated tangible common equity to risk weighted assets exceeded 18% at end-Q3 2019) it results in good solvency. FHS' credit standing is negatively affected by the effect of structural subordination relative to the creditors of FHJB, which is the key source of cashflows and profitability. Structural subordination arises from regulatory limitations on the amount of cashflow that FHJB can upstream to its parent company to repay debt. GOVERNMENT SUPPORT The FHS's B2 rating benefits from a high level of support from the Government of Kazakhstan (Baa3 positive). Our support assumptions are driven by: 1) FHJB's material market share and 2) track record of government support to the bank. Total assets of FHJB were 5% of total banking system assets and retail deposits were 5% of total retail deposits in the system as of 1 November 2019. We believe that the support would be forthcoming to the holding company as well in case of need to avoid negative spill-over effect on FHJB. STABLE OUTLOOK FHS's long-term ratings carry a stable outlook which reflects Moody's expectations of relative stability of the key credit metrics like asset quality, capital and liquidity in the next 12-18 months. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN FHS's ratings could be upgraded if it 1) grows and diversifies franchise and 2) considerably improves profitability. The ratings could be downgraded in case of materialization of asset quality problems beyond Moody's expectations and inability to sustain profitable performance. Moody's reassessment of government support to lower levels may lead to downward pressure on the ratings. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Assignments: ..Issuer: First Heartland Securities, JSC ....Long Term Issuer Rating, Assigned B2, Stable Outlook Assigned ....Short Term Issuer Rating, Assigned NP ....NSR Issuer Rating, Assigned Ba2.kz PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Vladlen Kuznetsov, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Interfax Rating Agency

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Interfax Rating Agency

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

