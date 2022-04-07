Moody's assigns B2 local currency rating and Aa3.ng NSR to Dangote Cement's proposed series 2 notes

DIFC - Dubai, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 local currency rating and Aa3.ng national scale rating (NSR) to Dangote Cement Plc's (DCP) proposed senior unsecured Series 2 notes to be issued under the existing domestic medium-term note program (DMTN). DCP's existing ratings, including its B2 corporate family ratings (CFR) and Aa3.ng national scale CFR remain unchanged. The stable outlook is also unchanged.

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and assume no material change in the terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings assigned to the company's series 2 unsecured notes are aligned with the company's B2 CFR and Aa3.ng national scale CFR. This reflects Moody's view that the low secured debt in the capital structure, sustainably low group leverage and high unencumbered asset base in Nigeria provide sufficient recovery protection for senior unsecured lenders.

The issuance will have a limited impact on leverage given proceeds will be used to partly repay debt, fund ongoing capital projects and for working capital requirements. Post the bond issuance, Moody's expects gross debt/EBITDA to remain conservatively positioned around 1.0x for 2022.

DCP's B2 and Aa3.ng ratings are supported by the company's (1) strong market presence in Nigeria and other African markets in which it operates; (2) high gross margins of above 60% on a Moody's-adjusted basis; (3) low leverage of 0.8x, as measured by gross debt/EBITDA, and high interest coverage of 10.8x, as measured by EBIT/interest expense, as of 31 December 2021; and (4) prudent financial policies that ensure credit metrics remain strong through operating and project build cycles.

The ratings also factor (1) the relatively small scale level of cement production when compared to global peers, with production of 29.3 million tons (mt) for 2021; (2) single product exposure being cement; (3) a concentration of production in Nigeria (Government of Nigeria, B2 stable); (4) high reliance on short term debt funding exposing the company to liquidity risk; and (5) a high dividend payout policy.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that DCP will continue to maintain its strong market position in Nigeria and grow the business while continuing to observe conservative financial policies. It further assumes DCP maintains sufficient liquidity to cover its short-term debt obligations and high annual dividend payments over a rolling 12 to 18 months period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely, because DCP's B2 rating is constrained by the Nigerian government's foreign currency ceiling of B2. Because of the high revenue contribution from its domestic operations, there is a strong link between DCP's rating and the sovereign rating, which prevents DCP from being rated higher than the foreign currency ceiling. If the sovereign rating or foreign currency ceiling were to be upgraded, DCP would need to demonstrate a track record of good liquidity management for an upgrade to be considered.

DCP's ratings are likely to be downgraded in the case of a downgrade of the Nigerian government rating or foreign currency ceiling. A downgrade could also occur if (1) DCP's liquidity weakens; (2) the Nigerian government introduces special taxes, levies or other punitive measures that negatively impact DCP's profit or cash flow, such that operating margins fall below 20% on a sustained basis and adjusted debt/EBITDA trends above 4.0x or adjusted EBIT/interest expense trends below 2.5x; and (3) DCP moves away from its policy of matching the currency of its underlying cash flow with that of its debt.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc is Africa's largest cement producer. The group operates nine fully integrated cement plants, a grinding plant and two import terminals across Africa, with a combined capacity of 51.6 Mtpa.

For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, the company reported revenues of NGN1,384 billion ($3.3 billion) and EBITDA of NGN685 billion ($1.6 billion). DCP has the largest market capitalisation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at NGN4.6 trillion ($11.1 billion) as at 6 April 2022 and is majority owned (85.75% equity stake) by Dangote Industries Limited.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

