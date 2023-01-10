Moody's assigns B2 rating to AIP RD Buyer Corp.'s proposed term loan add-on

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to AIP RD Buyer Corp.'s (dba RelaDyne) proposed $200 million non-fungible incremental senior secured term loan. The B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 rating on the existing senior secured first lien term loan remains unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the term loan add-on will be used to fund the two strategic tuck-in acquisitions, reduce existing borrowings under the ABL facility and pay fees and expenses.

The assigned rating is subject to no material changes in the terms and review of the final documentation.

"The incremental debt on the balance sheet moderately increases leverage on a pro forma basis, though it is more than offset by strategic acquisitions that adds scale and enhances the company's geographic footprint," said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice President and lead analyst for AIP RD Buyer Corp.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AIP RD Buyer Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Although the acquisitions increase gross debt on the balance sheet, Moody's views the incremental debt as manageable given RelaDyne's solid operating performance, recent Take 5 contract award and strategic rationale for the transactions. Pro forma leverage increases moderately to mid-6x from roughly 6.0x as of September 30, 2022. Moreover, the acquisitions further expand the company's geographical footprint. RelaDyne is acquiring a significant distributor of lubricants, fuel and automotive supplies serving international markets that have an attractive growth potential compared to the more mature US market. Positively, the company RelaDyne is acquiring has greater exposure to lubricants, which typically command higher margins than oil & gas, and has a majority of its sales from commercial business that tends to be stickier than retail accounts. While there are a number of strategic benefits to the acquisition, Moody's believes there are some risks associated with expanding outside the US, including economic, political and regulatory risks. Nonetheless, these risks are likely to be lessened as key senior management will remain in place under an employment agreement that runs through the next several years.

The other company RelaDyne is acquiring is a distributor of private label and branded lubricants, diesel exhaust fluids (DEF) and provides industrial services. The acquisition gives RelaDyne presence in an area in the US where it has no existing operations. The additional distribution centers increase route density and provide the opportunity to improve efficiency and margins. The addition also complements the company's private label offering, specifically in DEF, as well as its service portfolio.

The B2 CFR reflects the company's position as the leading domestic distributor of lubricants, fuels, chemicals and other products, a strong and experienced management team, and a good track record of assimilating acquisitions under a centralized ERP platform. Free cash flow is projected to be positive and benefits from the capex-lite model, tax assets that reduce cash taxes and expectations that the company will not distribute dividends to its private equity sponsor, American Industrial Partners (AIP). Positive free cash flow generation is expected to support the company's M&A efforts and ability to delever. Other strengths include barriers to entry stemming from the unique national footprint, preferred supplier status among key lubricant and fuel suppliers, and heavy exposure to recurring MRO applications which provide more reliable sales.

Offsetting factors in the credit profile include modest gross and EBITDA margins, indicative of the distribution industry, and high balance sheet leverage and the risk that financial leverage remains elevated as a result of M&A objectives in the highly fragmented distribution industry. Supplier concentration is also a risk in the credit as the top 5 lubricant suppliers account for the majority of supplied lubricant volumes. RelaDyne is the largest domestic distributor of lubricants and a leader in fuel and reliability solutions, serving approximately 31,700 customers across three core end markets: commercial, automotive and industrial.

RelaDyne distributes over 2,000 lubricant products, including major brands supplied by Shell, Chevron, Phillips66, Valvoline and Summit as well as DuraMAX and Drydene, which is the company's own family of private label branded products. The segment also distributes fuels, chemicals and other products. Reliability Services provides turbo flushing, in-line filtration, chemical cleaning and other services to all three sectors with an empahasis on the industrial sector.

LIQUIDITY

RelaDyne's liquidity is adequate. Cash balances are modest at roughly $16 million but are likely to grow with free cash flow, excluding future cash use for bolt-on acquisitions. The asset-based revolving credit facility, which was upsized to $275 million from $150 million, provides additional liquidity and a portion of the proceeds from the term loan add-on are expected to be applied towards reducing the outstanding balance. The ABL contains a springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio test, triggered when specified excess availability is less than 10%, with a covenant of 1.00x and no step-downs. The term loans do not contain financial covenants.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the proposed $200 million term loan add-on and existing $565 million term loan are commensurate with the B2 CFR given the preponderance of secured debt in the capital structure. The debt capital structure is also comprised of a $275 million ABL credit facility and an unrated $165 million second lien term loan.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AIP RD Buyer Corp.'s (dba RelaDyne) ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) and reflects moderately negative environmental risks (E-3), moderately negative social risks (S-3) and highly negative governance risks (G-4).

Environmental risks (E-3) are moderately negative due to carbon transition risks. However, these risks are mitigated because of the RelaDyne's distribution model and the capability to partner with vendors and customers to reduce their carbon emissions and footprint. The company has minimal estimated environmental liability-related expenditures and does not expect to incur any significant future capital expenditures related to environmental matters.

RelaDyne's social risks are moderately negative (S-3) due to lower health and safety risks because of the nature of the products distributed and the lack of material exposure directly to the consumer.

Governance risks are highly negative (G-4) due to the risks associated with private equity ownership, which include a limited number of independent directors on the board, reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company and more aggressive financial policies including higher leverage compared to most public companies.

The stable outlook assumes the company maintains its margins and can grow its distribution footprint through acquisitions without stressing the balance sheet above initial adjusted financial leverage of 6.0x for a sustained period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the pace and scale of acquisitions contribute to EBITDA without increasing debt and facilitates leverage improvement to below 4.5x and retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) above 15%, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if gross adjusted leverage rises to the mid 6x range and stays there or retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) falls below 5%, or if margins, free cash flow or liquidity significantly weaken.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio RelaDyne distributes lubricants, fuel and chemicals as well as providing equipment reliability services serving the automotive, commercial and industrial markets. By estimated FY 2022 estimated gross profit breakdown, lubricants represent about 50%, fuel 21%, chemicals and coolants 10%, reliability services 9% and other 10%. Revenues for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2022, were $2.5 billion on a pro forma basis for acquisitions in the period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick R Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

