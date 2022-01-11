Moody's assigns B2 rating to Adria Midco's new senior secured notes; outlook stable

Madrid, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €580 million guaranteed Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2030 and to the €400 million guaranteed Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2029 to be issued by United Group B.V. ("UG"), a fully owned subsidiary of Adria Midco B.V. ("Adria" or "Adria Midco"). The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from this debt issuance, together with cash on balance sheet, will be used to repay the Bridge Facilities signed to finance the acquisition of Wind Hellas for an enterprise value of around €1.0 billion, including associated transaction costs. The acquisition is expected to close on January 12, 2022.

Leverage post transaction will increase by around 0.3x, leading to a Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.0x by 2022, leaving the company weakly positioned in the B2 rating category. However, this is offset by the strategic rationale of the acquisition, which leads to increased scale and geographic diversification, and the potential synergies to be achieved from the integration of Wind Hellas into Adria Midco.

A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Adria Midco's B2 rating reflects (1) the company's strong operating performance, with well-established market positions in all its core countries of operation, and its good brand recognition; (2) the considerable improvement in its scale, and its geographical and business diversification, following significant acquisitions announced in 2020/21; (3) the company's well-invested and fully owned networks; and (4) its positive track record of integrating acquired companies.

The rating also acknowledges (1) the company's high leverage, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA estimated at around 6.0x in 2022 (pro forma for the acquisition of Wind Hellas), although Moody's expects that this ratio will improve towards 5.5x by 2023; (2) the lack of material free cash flow (FCF) generation because of high capital spending and recurrent dividend outflows to service the PIK notes' interests at the Summer BidCo B.V. (Summer BidCo) level, outside the restricted group defined by the lenders of Adria; (3) Adria's geographical concentration within the Southeastern European region; and (4) the company's ongoing acquisitions, which preclude from significant deleveraging and expose the issuer to execution risks in the integration of these assets.

LIQUIDITY

As of September 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of around €107 million proforma for the transaction and access to a fully undrawn €325 million super senior RCF ("SSRCF") due 2025 and to around €170 million of local bilateral lines of which €74 million are drawn. The company will not have any material debt maturities until 2024 when the €525 million guaranteed senior secured global notes mature. The super senior RCF contains one leverage-based maintenance covenant of 9.5x Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDA tested on a quarterly basis.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Adria Midco is the top company within the restricted group and the reporting entity for the consolidated group. Its subsidiary UG is the issuer of the rated notes and also one of the original borrowers under the company's €325 million SSRCF.

Only €439 million of the €980 million fixed and floating guaranteed senior secured notes due 2029 and 2030 will benefit from Wind Hellas' guarantees (under Greek corporate law, the guarantee is limited to the Wind Hellas refinancing indebtedness). However, under the equalisation provisions contained in the intercreditor agreement, all the rated notes will be entitled on a pro rata basis to any proceeds in an enforcement scenario. Therefore, because there will be equalisation of the position of all the notes, all the notes rank at the same level in the waterfall of claims.

The SSRCF ranks ahead in an enforcement scenario. It shares a guarantee and security package with the rated senior secured notes. In addition, the SSRCF (but not the senior secured notes) is secured on Serbian assets and receives guarantees from Serbian subsidiaries.

Consequently, the SSRCF ranks first and the senior secured notes second in the waterfall of claims, together with the local bilateral lines of €170 million in aggregate, and Adria's trade payables. Given the limited weight of the SSRCF ranking ahead of the guaranteed senior secured notes, the notes are rated B2, at the same level as the CFR.

In addition, €495.5 million outstanding PIK notes (unrated) have been issued at the holding company, Summer BidCo, outside of the restricted group defined by the lenders of Adria.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The company is weakly positioned in the B2 category, with estimated pro forma leverage of around 6.0x by year end 2022. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will successfully integrate recent acquisitions and reduce leverage below 5.5x in 2023, supported by its sound operating performance with strong revenue and EBITDA organic growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on the rating may arise if Adria's gross Debt/EBITDA ratio (Moody's definition) is maintained well above 5.5x on a sustained basis. Downward rating pressure could also arise if the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.

Conversely, upward pressure may arise if the company reduces its leverage so that its gross Debt/EBITDA ratio (Moody's definition) falls well below 4.5x and demonstrates its capacity to generate adjusted positive FCF/debt (Moody's definition) on a sustainable basis. However, the PIK instrument outside of the restricted group represents an overhang for Adria, as it could be refinanced within the restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility develops. Therefore, the PIK instrument could limit upward rating pressure in the future.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: United Group B.V.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Adria is one of the leading telecommunications and media operators in Southeast Europe. Active in eight countries, the company has approximately 15.2 million users pro forma for acquisitions. BC Partners owns approximately 56% of the company, senior management approximately 42% and the EBRD approximately 2%. In the last 12 months ending in September 2021, the company generated €2,536 million of revenues and adjusted EBITDA of €969 million pro forma for acquisitions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Agustin Alberti

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

