Moody's assigns B2 rating to AlixPartners' new senior secured term loan

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to AlixPartners, LLP's ("AlixPartners") proposed senior secured first lien credit facilities. The B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged. AlixPartners is issuing a new $2.2 billion senior secured first lien term loan B due 2028 and a new $170 million revolver due 2026 to refinance existing debt and partially fund an approximately $360 million special dividend. The new senior secured credit facilities will replace the existing senior secured credit facilities that consist of a $85 million revolver and approximately $1.9 billion term loan B. The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. Moody's expects the structure of the new facilities to be substantially similar to the current credit facilities. The new facilities will be guaranteed by the Partnership's existing and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries and will be secured by a first priority lien on substantially all of the company's assets and each of its subsidiary guarantors' assets as well as a pledge of the capital stock held by the company and its directly owned domestic subsidiaries.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AlixPartners, LLP

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a credit negative since Moody's expects leverage to increase pro forma for the new debt and additionally, $100 million of the company's cash on hand will be used to fund a portion of the special dividend. As of year-end 2020, the company had approximately $400 million of cash on the balance sheet. The transaction increases availability under the revolver since the size of the revolver is increasing to $170 million from $85 million. Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA will increase to 5.9x pro forma for the transaction (leverage adjusted for Moody's standard adjustments) from 5.2x as of the end of September 2020. Free cash flow generation for the LTM September 2020 period was solid at $160 million driven by sustained EBITDA margins in the 20% to 25% area and favorable impact from working capital. We expect that free cash flow will be in the $100 million area for the next twelve months.

AlixPartners' credit profile is constrained by the aggressive financial policies reflected in its frequent sizeable debt funded shareholder distributions. The company's proposed shareholder distributions follows distributions of $380 million in May 2019, $185 million in April 2018, $260 million in April 2017, $125 million in July 2015, and $190 million in July 2013 that have all been accomplished through leveraging transactions. The company has been able to de-lever through earnings growth after each distribution. We expect that these special distributions will continue on an opportunistic basis and we expect the company to be prudent with financial policy during times of economic recessions. We also expect leverage to be maintained well below the 7.0x downgrade threshold should there be any earnings decline in the future.

The company's rating is supported by its balanced business profile and strong name recognition. AlixPartners' provides a portfolio of consulting services that operate in varying economic cycles. The consulting practice advises its clients on top line growth initiatives, integration of acquisitions, execution of digital strategies and profit optimization in a growing economy. In times of counter cyclical economic periods such as recessions or industry specific downturns, the company's restructuring services helps clients by focusing on the balance sheet, cash flow improvement, debt restructuring, asset rationalization, and improving operating performance. Its less cycle financial advisory services advice companies when faced with regulatory, risk management, fraud, and litigation related needs. The revenue mix over the last 10 years is more exposed to pro-cyclical businesses, but provides sufficient balance to mitigate downside risk when the global economy slows. AlixPartners' solid performance track record has been demonstrated by its organic growth. During the last downturn, the company's revenues declined only in one year. Since the last recession, the company has delivered revenue growth that ranges from the high single digits to teens. The company also benefits from its presence in various geographies and the diversity of service offerings across its business segments.

AlixPartners' credit profile is also supported by its relatively strong employee retention, which is a key factor in the revenue earning ability of the firm. Key employee turnover is generally a major concern for consulting firms because the industry is highly relationship driven and the loss of a significant number of key employees could materially affect the company's service delivery and profitability. Over the recent years, AlixPartners' voluntary employee attrition rates have remained relatively stable and consistent with the long term trends, reflecting high compensation packages and the attractiveness of working at a growing company. As long as the employment and macro-economic environment in the United States continues to be favorable, employee turnover risks persist. However, continued high levels of cash compensation and significant equity participation by managing directors subject to a long-term vesting schedules partially mitigates this risk.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain well below the downgrade threshold of 7.0x over the next year as well as the expectation that company will maintain a good liquidity profile. The stable outlook incorporates the view that company's business profile is well balanced between cyclical, counter-cyclical and less-cyclical revenue sources and engagements. Given the well-known recognition among the company's clients and potential clients we expect that utilization of the workforce will remain strong through the economic cycle. Absent any additional special distributions we expect the company to be able to generate free cash flow and for the company to delever.

Moody's expects that AlixPartners will maintain good liquidity supported by cash levels of at least $100 million, access to the new $170 million revolving credit facility maturing January 2026 and free cash flow generation of at least $100 million over the next 12 months.

We view AlixPartners' governance risk as high due to its ownership by management and private equity firms. Financial policy has been aggressive over the recent years due to frequent debt funded distributions. AlixPartners' board of directors consists of the management team. Financial disclosures are also more limited than for public companies. Environmental considerations are not material credit factors. There is some social risk in that the company is privy to confidential and private information regarding its clients and any information breach would have a material credit impact on the company. The corona virus is also a social consideration given that consulting businesses are very people driven and depend on the ability to travel and maintain client relationships.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a commitment to more conservative financial policies, sustains its Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x and EBITDA-less-capex to interest above 2.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences declining revenues and operating margins or high employee turnover rates. Debt-financed dividends or acquisitions causing adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to increase above 7.0x and EBITDA-less-capex to interest to decline below 1.5x, or a material weakening in liquidity could also pressure the ratings.

AlixPartners, LLP is a global provider of a broad range of consulting services, including Enterprise Improvement, Financial Advisory, Digital, and Turnaround & Restructuring. The company operates 23 offices located in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Since January 2017, AlixPartners' owners include the company's founder Jay Alix, a group of investors composed of CDPQ, PSP Investments, and Investcorp, and its existing Managing Directors. For the LTM period ended September 30, 2020, AlixPartners generated revenues of approximately $1.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

