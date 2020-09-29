Moody's assigns B2 rating to Alliance Laundry Systems LLC credit facility, B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investor Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 Corporate
Familiy Rating and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Alliance
Laundry Systems LLC and a B2 rating to the company's proposed first
lien senior secured bank credit facility. The outlook is stable.
The credit facility, consisting of a $1,250 million
first lien term loan and $125 million revolver will be used to
fund the refinancing of existing debt and fund a distribution to repurchase
a portion of preferred equity owned by control shareholder, BDT
Capital Partners.
The assignment of the B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's
high leverage following the transaction. Moody's estimates
leverage will be approximately 7.2x by the end of 2020.
However, Moody's expects credit metrics will improve as the
company grows and realizes benefits from cost reduction initiatives.
The following actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
.Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2
.Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD
.$125 million 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility
due 2025, Assigned B2 (LGD4)
.$1,250 million 1st Lien Term Loan due 2027,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects
the company's high leverage and execution risk of expanding into
emerging markets augmented by bolt-on acquisitions. The
rating also reflects the company's scale allowing for a competitive
advantage along the supply chain and in negotiating long term customer
contracts, efficient access to the supply chain, diversified
product mix, global footprint, the non-cyclical nature
of its business, and the recurring revenue derived from its large
global commercial unit installed base.
The rating also incorporates Moody's consideration of governance
risks associated with the private equity ownership of the company.
Further, Moody's views the initial financial policies as aggressive
given the high pro forma leverage and funding from this transaction to
repurchase control shareholder owned preferred stock.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will continue grow organically and through acquisition, while generating
free cashflow that can be used for debt reduction. Moody's
also expects the company to maintain a good liquidity profile.
Moody's expects the company to have a good liquidity profile over
the next 12 to 18 months characterized by availability under the proposed
$125 million revolving credit facility. Moody's expects
that the company will generate free cash that will be available to repay
revolver borrowings. The company also engages in the sale of a
portion of its receivables to fund its operations, which creates
securitized liabilities that are reflected in Moody's adj debt to
EBITDA calculation. Covenants in the first lien senior secured
bank credit facility are expected to include a maximum springing first
lien net leverage ratio of 7.75x applicable to the $125
million revolver. There are no financial maintenance covenants
on the term loan. We don't expect the company to trigger
the test of the covenant on the revolver.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT CAN LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• Adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 6.25x for an extended period
• Adjusted EBITA to Interest expense is below 2.0x for a sustained
period
• The company's free cash and liquidity profile deteriorates
FACTORS THAT CAN LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• Adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.0x for a sustained period
• Adjusted EBITA to Interest expense is approaches 3.0x
• The company improves its free cash flow and liquidity profile
Headquartered in Ripon, WI, Alliance Laundry Systems LLC was
originally founded in 1908. The company designs, manufactures,
and markets a line of commercial laundry equipment under various brands,
including Speed Queen, Primus, Huebsch, IPSO,
and UniMac, in over 100 countries. Its product offering consists
of washers, drying tumblers and ironers for the coin laundry,
multi-housing laundries, institutional laundries and for
consumer residences.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020.
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Manduca
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
