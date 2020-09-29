Moody's assigns B2 rating to Alliance Laundry Systems LLC credit facility, B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investor Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 Corporate Familiy Rating and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Alliance Laundry Systems LLC and a B2 rating to the company's proposed first lien senior secured bank credit facility. The outlook is stable.

The credit facility, consisting of a $1,250 million first lien term loan and $125 million revolver will be used to fund the refinancing of existing debt and fund a distribution to repurchase a portion of preferred equity owned by control shareholder, BDT Capital Partners.

The assignment of the B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high leverage following the transaction. Moody's estimates leverage will be approximately 7.2x by the end of 2020. However, Moody's expects credit metrics will improve as the company grows and realizes benefits from cost reduction initiatives.

The following actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

.Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.$125 million 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2025, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

.$1,250 million 1st Lien Term Loan due 2027, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high leverage and execution risk of expanding into emerging markets augmented by bolt-on acquisitions. The rating also reflects the company's scale allowing for a competitive advantage along the supply chain and in negotiating long term customer contracts, efficient access to the supply chain, diversified product mix, global footprint, the non-cyclical nature of its business, and the recurring revenue derived from its large global commercial unit installed base.

The rating also incorporates Moody's consideration of governance risks associated with the private equity ownership of the company. Further, Moody's views the initial financial policies as aggressive given the high pro forma leverage and funding from this transaction to repurchase control shareholder owned preferred stock.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue grow organically and through acquisition, while generating free cashflow that can be used for debt reduction. Moody's also expects the company to maintain a good liquidity profile.

Moody's expects the company to have a good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months characterized by availability under the proposed $125 million revolving credit facility. Moody's expects that the company will generate free cash that will be available to repay revolver borrowings. The company also engages in the sale of a portion of its receivables to fund its operations, which creates securitized liabilities that are reflected in Moody's adj debt to EBITDA calculation. Covenants in the first lien senior secured bank credit facility are expected to include a maximum springing first lien net leverage ratio of 7.75x applicable to the $125 million revolver. There are no financial maintenance covenants on the term loan. We don't expect the company to trigger the test of the covenant on the revolver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT CAN LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 6.25x for an extended period

• Adjusted EBITA to Interest expense is below 2.0x for a sustained period

• The company's free cash and liquidity profile deteriorates

FACTORS THAT CAN LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.0x for a sustained period

• Adjusted EBITA to Interest expense is approaches 3.0x

• The company improves its free cash flow and liquidity profile

Headquartered in Ripon, WI, Alliance Laundry Systems LLC was originally founded in 1908. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a line of commercial laundry equipment under various brands, including Speed Queen, Primus, Huebsch, IPSO, and UniMac, in over 100 countries. Its product offering consists of washers, drying tumblers and ironers for the coin laundry, multi-housing laundries, institutional laundries and for consumer residences.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

