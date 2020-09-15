Moody's assigns B2 rating to Altice France's new notes; outlook negative

Milan, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €900 million euro equivalent guaranteed senior secured notes due 2028, to be issued by Altice France S.A. ("Altice France"), a subsidiary of Altice France Holding S.A. ("Altice France Holding") The outlook is negative.

Proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to repay the €1,059 million debt facility maturing in 2023 sitting outside the restricted group, at Altice Corporate Financing S.a.r.l., together with €300 million of cash being upstreamed from Altice International S.a.r.l. ("Altice International", B2 negative). The remaining part of the proceeds will be used to repay €150 million of drawings under Altice France's revolving credit facility (RCF).

"The debt push down is credit negative as it will add around 0.2x of leverage to Altice France Holding's 5.6x leverage expected at December 2020, and it will reduce by €300 million the amount of available cash at Altice International," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Altice.

"The transaction follows the announcement of the delisting of Altice Europe, which will be funded by an additional €2.5 billion debt raised outside of the Altice France Holding and Altice International restricted groups. This delisting is also credit negative as governance could become less transparent, while the new debt raised outside the restricted groups represents an overhang for Altice France Holding and Altice International," added Mr. Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The combination of the €900 million debt issuance and the announcement of the delisting of Altice Europe [1] have increased downward pressure on the already weakly positioned ratings of Altice France Holding and Altice International. However, as Altice France Holding was currently servicing the debt at Altice Corporate Financing S.a.r.l. through an upstream of dividends, there will be some interest saving of around €30 million each year due to the expected lower coupon.

While the new €2.5 billion debt to finance the delisting of Altice Europe will be raised outside of these two restricted groups, it represents an additional overhang for Altice France Holding and Altice International, as it may require a sustained dividend flow from these entities to service this debt, although the company said this will be done only if consistent with the deleveraging strategy. In addition, there is a risk that this debt could be pushed down overtime once sufficient financial flexibility develops at the two credit pools.

The delisting is also credit negative because while management has indicated it remains committed to continue the deleveraging efforts, by being delisted, the company might also have more freedom to expand its balance sheet. In addition, Moody's expects that governance and availability of financial information will comparatively be less transparent than for a publicly listed company.

Moody's expects Altice France Holdings' EBITDA to continue to grow in the mid-single-digit percentages in 2020-21 driven by ARPU improvements in mobile, a positive product mix with stronger contributions from residential fixed-line subscribers and additional business services revenue on the back of the construction and maintenance fees paid by SFR FTTH, with a full 12-month contribution in 2020. Profits will also benefit from additional cost savings, although weakened economic conditions owing to the coronavirus outbreak may impact profitability.

Despite Moody's expectation of increased earnings, the rating agency expects broadly flat operating cash flow because of the higher interest cost as a result of the debt push down from Altice Luxembourg in the first half of 2020, and the increased debt following the €900 million bond issuance.

There will also be additional outflows for content payments impacting working capital needs, although it is likely that part of those payments would be reimbursed, given that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has received very limited content throughout this period. Assuming capital spending of around €2.8 billion (including IFRS 16) and dividends paid to minorities of around €50 million - €100 million, Moody's expects negative free cash flow (FCF) generation of around €250 million in 2020, and broadly neutral in 2021.

Despite the increased downward pressure on the rating, the B2 rating recognizes the company's (1) position as one of the leading convergent companies in the competitive French market; (2) scale and ranking as the second-largest telecom operator in France; (3) integrated business profile; (4) improved operating performance after years of revenue decline; and (5) improved liquidity, with no significant debt maturities until 2025.

The rating is constrained by (1) the company's highly leveraged capital structure, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA for Altice France Holding expected to be at 5.8x in 2020; (2) its weak free cash flow generation; (3) the complexity of the group structure; (4) the competitive, although easing, nature of the French telecom market; and (5) stretched management resources, given the scale of the group.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is adequate, with no major debt maturities until 2025. Pro-forma for the debt issuance, Altice France Holding has cash of €625 million, €1,115 million of committed undrawn revolving credit facilities (RCFs) at Altice France maturing in 2023 and a €186 million committed RCF at the holding level maturing in 2021.

The RCF at Altice France is subject to a springing (any drawing) net senior leverage covenant of maximum 4.5x; as a result of the increased debt, there is currently limited buffer of 5% assuming a pro forma net senior leverage of 4.3x (based on annualized last two quarters "L2QA") but should improve marginally in the next quarters as the first quarter is normally weaker.

The RCF at the holding level is subject to a springing (any drawing) net leverage covenant of maximum 5.5x, with about 4% buffer, based on pro forma net leverage of 5.3x (L2QA).

Moody's expects Altice France Holdings' FCF to be marginally negative in 2020 and to improve in 2021. In addition, the company will need to fund around €500 million for the acquisition of Covage in the second half of 2020.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating of Altice France's proposed senior secured notes is at the same level as Altice France Holding's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR). This reflects the pari-passu ranking with Altice France's pre-existing senior secured notes, and the bank credit facilities (including the RCF).

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

As a result of the transaction, rating headroom has diminished further. The negative outlook on the ratings of Altice France Holding reflects (1) its high leverage; (2) the highly competitive market conditions, with only a short track record of stabilisation in operating performance; (3) the complex financial structure of the group, which has disposed partial stakes in strategic assets such as towers and fibre networks; and (4) its weak FCF generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the short term, but may develop over time if Altice France Holding maintains strong liquidity with no refinancing risk and demonstrates a sustained improvement in its underlying revenue and key performance indicators (KPIs, for example, churn and ARPU), with growing EBITDA in main markets, leading to an improvement in credit metrics, such as: (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage sustained below 5.0x; and a (2) significant improvement in FCF on a consistent basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's underlying operating performance weakens, or debt increases further, leading to a deterioration in the group's credit fundamentals, such as: (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage not returning below 5.5x; and (2) FCF generation remaining negative. In addition, any deviation from management's commitment to deleverage or signs of deterioration in liquidity will lead to pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Altice France S.A.

Assignments:

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Altice France Holding is a leading telecom operator in France. The company reports its results under three segments: business to consumer (B2C; 63% of revenue), business to business (B2B; 33%) and media (4%). Altice France reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA (as defined by the company and pro forma for the group reorganisation) of €10.8 billion and €4.2 billion, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Announcement published on Altice Europe's website on 11-Sep-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

