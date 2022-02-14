Moody's assigns B2 rating to Armor IIMAK with stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to EN6 (Armor IIMAK or the company). Moody's also assigned a B2 instrument rating to Armor IIMAK's €450 million senior secured term loan B and its €85 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the debt issuance and an equity contribution will be used to pay the purchase consideration of Armor IIMAK and related fees and expenses. The management reinvested into the company and will own 60% and Astorg will own 40% stake in Armor.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects the company's (i) established and leading position in the consolidated and niche market of Thermal Transfer Ribbons (TTR); (ii) its vertically integrated business model, with in-house expertise in all stages of the ink manufacturing process from the sourcing of ingredients to the production; (iii) its exposure to the relatively resilient packaging end market; and (iv) high Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margins in the next 12 months and moderate capex requirements, translating into a capacity for sustained good free cash flow generation.

These positives are balanced by the company's (i) relatively small size, with 2021 proforma revenue expected at €349 million, and a narrow product portfolio focused on thermal transfer ribbons; (ii) high customer concentration, albeit expected to decrease with the integration of the IIMAK acquisition closed in Q3 2021; (iii) a degree of raw material price inflation exposure, but Moody's understands that the company has some ability to pass this on to clients through annual negotiations with clients and (iv) the company's high starting leverage at 6.3x Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA and pro forma the transaction as of end December 2021 which is expected to be reduced to levels expected for the B2 rating category over the next quarters.

The rating reflects the company's leading position in the consolidated market for Thermal transfer Ribbons (TTR) with 40% global market share in terms of volume in 2020. Amor IIMAK holds a strong number one position in EMEA and Americas with 60% and 44% market share, respectively. In APAC, Armor IIMAK's position (21% market share in 2020) is much more limited where Chinese companies (57% market share in 2020) are leaders with a more aggressive price competition. Given the company's leadership position in a fairly consolidated market, it is well positioned to capture the underlying market growth expected to be 5% to 6 % over 2022 to 2025, according to the company.

However, Armor IIMAK's rating is constrained by its relatively small scale with proforma revenue estimated at only €349 million in 2021 and substantial revenue. These risk factors leave the company's cash and EBITDA generation vulnerable to event risk such as loss of key customers or an unfavorable economic environment in one of its key end-markets. Moody's however recognizes the long term track record of key customer relationships. Notwithstanding this potential event risk, revenue patterns are generally relatively predictable due to the consumable nature of the TTR and its exposure to the packaging sector. Moody's also has taken into account that Armor IIMAK's revenue and EBITDA have proven to be resilient in 2020.

Moody's forecasts that Armor IIMAK's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is expected to be at 6.0x in 2022 and will further come down to below 5.5x in 2023 and to below 5.0x in 2024. The deleveraging trajectory is predicated on the company gaining further market share through volume growth in all three product categories wax, wax-resin and resin but offset by limited price decline overall. The more significant decrease in leverage is expected to happen in 2023 driven by the achievement of cost synergies resulting from the integration of IIMAK, a US TTR producer acquired end of September 2021.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Armor IIMAK has a good liquidity profile. The company is expected to have a starting cash balance of €30 million following the closing of the acquisition, in addition the company will have access to the €85 million senior secured first revolving credit facility.

The RCF has a springing covenant set at 9.2x senior secured net leverage tested only when the RCF is drawn at more than 40%. Moody's expects the RCF to remain undrawn and Armor IIMAK's leverage to remain well in compliance, if it were to be tested, over the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 instrument rating of the new €450 million senior secured term loan B and the €85 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) is aligned with Armor IIMAK's B2 corporate family rating (CFR). The company's PDR of B2-PD is also in line with the CFR and reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate, considering a security package that is limited to share pledges, intragroup receivables and bank accounts. The instrument ratings reflect the ranking of the Senior Secured Term Loan pari passu with trade payables and the RCF. Further, the facility benefits from guarantees by material subsidiaries representing 80% of consolidated EBITDA at closing.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Armor IIMAK will be majority (60%) owned by the existing management which could suggest a less aggressive financial policy than a typical private equity owned businesses. Although starting leverage is high, Moody's understand that the management's intention is not to pursue large debt funded acquisitions or dividends recapitalizations.

RATING OUTLOOK

Armor IIMAK is solidly positioned in the B2 rating category. The stable outlook balances the initially high leverage at 6.3x as of end December 2021 with the good growth outlook and resulting deleveraging potential in the coming 12-18 months. It also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will successfully integrate the IIMAK acquisition and that it won't undertake any large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distribution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Armor IIMAK's ratings if the company reduces its leverage to below 5.0x, demonstrates its ability to generate FCF/Debt in excess of 5% and maintains a good liquidity profile. Furthermore, an upgrade will require that Armor IIMAK's shows evidence of continued profitability growth reflected in Moody's adjusted EBITA margin above 20%.

Moody's could downgrade Armor IIMAK's ratings if its leverage remains above 6.0x or if free cash flow turns negative resulting in a weakened liquidity profile or the financial policy becomes more aggressive than expected. A marked weakening of the company's EBITDA margin would also be negative for the ratings as this could indicate a loss of the company's strong position in its core market.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Armor IIMAK is a thermal transfer ribbon producer, operating 20 facilities globally, of which 3 coating manufacturing sites in France, USA and China, and 17 local slitting units, employing c. 1,700 people. The company is owned by the management and a fund managed by Astorg at 60% and 40%, respectively. 2021 estimated proforma revenue of the group is €349 million.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

