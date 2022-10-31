Moody's assigns B2 rating to Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC's term loan add-on

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC's (dba ANGUS Chemical Company or "ANGUS") proposed $125 million non-fungible term loan add-on. The B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 rating on the existing senior secured first lien credit facilities remains unchanged. The Caa1 rating on the second lien term loan is also unchanged. The Caa2 rating to the $200 million senior PIK toggle notes due 2026 issued by Kobe US Midco 2, Inc. remains the same. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed $125 million incremental term loan moderately increases financial leverage, but will be used to fund a strategic tuck-in acquisition that expands the company's growing Life Sciences business. The target company will increase ANGUS' exposure to the cell and gene therapy markets, which are growing at attractive double-digit rates. The company will also repay remaining debt on the revolving credit facility and bolster cash on the balance sheet providing additional liquidity to meet short-term needs.

"The incremental debt on the balance sheet only moderately increases leverage on a pro forma basis, though is more than offset by a strategic acquisition in an attractive industry and improved liquidity," said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice President and lead analyst for Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC.

The assigned ratings are subject to no material changes in the terms and review of the final documentation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

ANGUS' B3 rating is constrained by leverage that remains elevated following the recapitalization and debt-financed dividends to its sponsors in 2021. Pro forma for the acquisition in Life Sciences, ANGUS' financial leverage is approximately 7.0x on an LTM basis as of June 30, 2022. The amount of total debt relative to the asset base and size of the company further tempers the rating. The lack of scale and significant operational concentration with dependence on two plants are additional considerations limiting the rating. The rating also incorporates governance risks associated with private equity ownership including an aggressive financial policy, several debt-financed distributions to shareholders and minority representation by independent directors.

The B3 CFR is underpinned by multiple barriers to entry including advanced formulations and backward integration that support strong profitability, ample free cash flow generation and attractive EBITDA margins. ANGUS also benefits from its position as the only manufacturer of some chemicals given its leading position in nitroalkanes. ANGUS' business profile is further characterized as possessing very good geographic diversity and solid market positions serving a varied number of end markets, including several fairly defensive end markets that exhibit higher growth potential such as pharmaceutical, life sciences and HPC (home and personal care) that partially mitigates exposure to its more cyclical end markets, including metalworking fluids, agriculture and paints and coatings.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings assigned to the proposed term loan add-on and existing senior secured first lien credit facilities are one notch above the B3 CFR reflecting their seniority in the debt capital structure. The Caa1 rating assigned to the second lien term loan, one notch below the B3 CFR, reflects the subordination to the first lien credit facilities, which have a claim on substantially all the assets of the company and guarantors, and rank ahead of the second lien term loan in terms of claims on such assets.

The Caa2 rating assigned to the $200 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes issued by Kobe US Midco 2, Inc., two notches below the B3 CFR, reflects the fact that the holding company debt is structurally and contractually subordinated to debt at Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC. Moody's believes that Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC is adequately ring-fenced from Kobe US Midco 2, Inc. and that the debt at Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC is therefore closer to the assets and cash flow. Moody's expects the PIK toggle notes to have limited recovery prospects given the substantial amount of debt with priority claims that rank ahead of them. However, given that the PIK toggle notes mature prior to the existing debt at Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC, Moody's expects these notes will be refinanced with additional debt at Aruba rather than be repaid at maturity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's also evaluates environmental, social and governance factors in the rating consideration. Governance risks include an aggressive financial policy, board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated with the sponsors and reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company, though the company does provide more information in its financial statements than most companies owned by private equity sponsors. The chemical properties of several key raw materials, including ammonia, propane and formaldehyde, could result in future product and environmental liability claims if improperly handled; however, ANGUS does not currently have any substantial litigation or remediation related to environmental issues. ANGUS has clearly stated sustainability and environment, health and safety policies on its website. Several of the company's products are important chemical intermediates in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, which are important social considerations.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that ANGUS' operating performance will continue to perform well, including further revenue and EBITDA growth and free cash flow generation to support the additional leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 18 months due to the elevated financial leverage; however, Moody's would consider an upgrade if Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x, retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) is maintained above 10%, and the financial sponsors commit to a more conservative financial policy.

Moody's would downgrade the ratings if free cash flow is negative for a sustained period, liquidity deteriorates below $75 million, or operating performance is significantly below expectations. In addition, other factors such as an adverse operational event, particularly at the company's main production facility in Louisiana, could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Aruba Investments Holdings, LLC is a holding company that owns ANGUS Chemical Company. Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, ANGUS produces performance additives for end markets including paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, biotech, metalworking fluids, personal care, agriculture, and biocides. Golden Gate Capital purchased the company from Dow Chemical in a leveraged transaction which closed in February 2015. In November 2020, private equity firm, Ardian, acquired a 50% ownership interest in ANGUS from Golden Gate Capital, which retains a 50% stake, for a total enterprise value of $2.25 billion. ANGUS generated approximately $419 million in revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick R Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

