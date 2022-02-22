Moody's assigns B2 rating to Associated Materials' term loan, assigns B2 CFR, outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 rating to the prospective $550 million term loan B of New AMI I, LLC (aka "Associated Materials"). In addition, Moody's assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Associated Materials. The outlook is stable.

This transaction follows the announcement that Associated Materials will be acquired by funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC ("SVPGlobal") for a total consideration of $950 million. The acquisition will be financed with proceeds from the new term loan, together with a $430 million cash contribution from the new equity sponsor. Associated Materials' existing debt of about $250 million will be repaid at closing. When the financing transaction closes and all related debt obligations are repaid, Moody's will withdraw all existing ratings of Associated Materials, LLC.

"The B2 CFR considers Associated Materials' national presence, broad customer and channel diversity, strong product demand and modest leverage, offset by a weak EBITA margin profile relative to peers and exposure to the more volatile new housing construction sector," said Griselda Bisono, VP - Senior Analyst at Moody's.

Assignments:

..Issuer: New AMI I, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: New AMI I, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Associated Materials' B2 CFR reflects favorable fundamentals that support investment in the home, including the desire to increase home values, which should translate to increased demand for the company's core products of windows and siding. The growing transition of a home as a place to live, work and play has increased its intrinsic value, particularly following the coronavirus pandemic. We expect the overall building products sector to continue to benefit from a shift in consumers' discretionary spending to home improvement over the next twelve months. About 70% of Associated Materials' revenues are derived from the repair and remodel segment, where demand tends to be less volatile through market cycles as compared with new housing construction. The rating also reflects solid credit metrics, including pro forma adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA of 4.3x and adjusted EBITA-to-Interest Expense of 2.4x for the twelve month period ended October 2, 2021.

These factors are counterbalanced by the company's low EBITA margin profile relative to industry peers. Moody's expects EBITA margins to modestly improve to about 7.5% by 2023 from about 6.9% for the last twelve month period ended October 2, 2021. This forecast considers a combination of price increases, some of which have already been implemented, as well as cost savings from increased efficiencies in procurement and plant automation. The introduction of these initiatives are a positive step towards improved profitability, however these changes will take several years to implement and be fully realized by the company and will entail increased capital spending and execution risk. Moody's ratings also consider Associated Materials' 30% exposure to new housing construction, where demand tends to be more volatile through cycles.

Associated Materials' liquidity is expected to be good over the next 12 to 18 months and considers positive free cash flow of about $25 million in fiscal 2022 and $30 million in 2023. Liquidity will be supported by a new $150 million asset-based revolver due 2027 ("ABL revolver"). The revolver will be subject to a 1.0x springing fixed charge covenant that is tested when availability falls below the greater of 10% or $11.25 million, which Moody's does not expect the company to trigger over the next 12 to 18 months. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as the majority of the company's assets are encumbered by secured debt.

Governance considerations include Moody's expectations that Associated Materials will maintain a more aggressive financial policy that favors shareholders over creditors. Given the private equity ownership, Moody's expects the company to pay dividends, possibly with additional debt, from time to time.

The B2 rating on the term loan B is in line with Associated Materials' CFR, which reflects the term loan making up the preponderance of debt at the company . The term loan will have a first lien on substantially all assets of the borrower and guarantors not pledged to the ABL revolver. The revolver will have a first lien priority on the relatively more liquid ABL collateral, including the company's accounts receivable, inventory, deposit accounts and cash.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of stable demand within the repair and remodel segment of housing as well as Associated Materials' maintenance of good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded should EBITA margin improve closer to 10% while maintaining good liquidity. Stable end market conditions would also be an important consideration for a ratings upgrade in addition to the maintenance of adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.0x and EBITA to interest coverage above 3.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 6.0x, interest coverage declines below 2.0x, the company's financial strategy becomes aggressive or liquidity deteriorates.

As proposed, the new term loan facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental Facilities

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $124.0 million and 100% of trailing four quarter Consolidated EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to a First Lien Leverage Ratio equal to or less than 4.50x (if pari passu secured).

Amounts up to the greater of $248.0 million and an amount equal to 200% of Consolidated EBITDA on a pro forma basis may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

Unrestricted Subsidiary Asset Transfers

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Guarantee Releases

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

Subordination/Anti-subordination

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Associated Materials is a North American manufacturer and distributor of exterior building products. The company's core products are vinyl windows and vinyl siding. Associated Materials is also a distributor of third-party manufactured products, mainly roofing materials, insulation and exterior doors.

