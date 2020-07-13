Moody's assigns B2 rating to Authentic Brands' proposed add-on term loan

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating to ABG
Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC's (dba "Authentic Brands") proposed $150
million add-on to its senior secured term loan B due 2024.
The company's existing ratings and stable outlook are unaffected.
The company plans to use a portion of the $150 million add-on
term loan to fund the proposed acquisition of Lucky Brand with the remaining
proceeds to be used for general business purposes, including future
acquisitions, and to pay fees and expenses.
"The acquisition will add to Authentic Brands' scale and sizeable
portfolio of brands, but also modestly increase financial leverage,
to around 5.7x from 5.4x as of March 31, 2020,"
stated Moody's Vice President, Mike Zuccaro.
The following rating was assigned:
.. Issuer: ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC
. $150 million senior secured 1st lien term loan
due 2024, B2 (LGD3)
The following are unchanged:
.. Issuer: ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating; B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
B2-PD
. Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, B2 (LGD3)
. Outlook; Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Authentic Brands' rating reflects governance risks, including financial
and M&A strategies that have led to high leverage driven by both its
acquisitive nature and financial sponsor ownership. Pro forma financial
leverage is high but has improved over the past year through earnings
growth and acquisitions funded with cash. However, the disruptions
caused by the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will
likely pressure Authentic Brands' licensing revenue and earnings,
limiting its ability to improve credit metrics over the next 12-18
months. Also considered are the company's moderate brand and licensee
concentrations, and potential for execution challenges associated
with its acquisition-based growth strategy. The rating favorably
reflects Authentic Brands' relatively stable and predictable revenue
and cash flow streams received in the form of royalty payments from its
licensees, which include significant contractually guaranteed minimums
which augment potential overages (payments made in excess of those amounts).
Also, its inherently asset-light licensor business model
carries low fixed overhead costs and supports the company's strong operating
margins and associated free cash flow generation. Liquidity is
good, supported by balance sheet cash, full revolver availability
and typically solid free cash flow generation.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that disruptions
caused by the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will
likely pressure revenue and earnings, limiting its ability to improve
credit metrics over the next 12-18 months, and that the company
will maintain good liquidity, supported by balance sheet cash and
typically solid free cash flow generation
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences weaker than
anticipated operating performance resulting from challenges in integrating
acquired brands, the non-renewal of licenses, or renewals
of its licenses at materially lower revenue streams. Specific metrics
include debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.5 times
or EBITA-to-interest sustained below 2.25 times.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its operating performance
and more conservative financial policies through a demonstrated willingness
to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0 times and EBITA-to-interest
expense above 2.75 times.
Headquartered in New York, NY, ABG Intermediate Holdings 2
LLC is the borrowing entity for holding company Authentic Brands Group
LLC (dba "Authentic Brands"). Authentic Brands is a brand management
company with a portfolio of over 50 brands. The company also has
control over the use of the name, image and likeness of several
celebrities. The company is majority owned by private equity firms,
with affiliates of BlackRock being the largest shareholders, followed
by General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Lion Capital, Simon
Property Group, management and other co-investors.
Authentic Brands is privately owned and does not publicly disclose its
financial information.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
