Moody's assigns B2 rating to Authentic Brands' proposed add-on term loan

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B2 rating to ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC's (dba "Authentic Brands") proposed $150 million add-on to its senior secured term loan B due 2024. The company's existing ratings and stable outlook are unaffected.

The company plans to use a portion of the $150 million add-on term loan to fund the proposed acquisition of Lucky Brand with the remaining proceeds to be used for general business purposes, including future acquisitions, and to pay fees and expenses.

"The acquisition will add to Authentic Brands' scale and sizeable portfolio of brands, but also modestly increase financial leverage, to around 5.7x from 5.4x as of March 31, 2020," stated Moody's Vice President, Mike Zuccaro.

The following rating was assigned:

.. Issuer: ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC

. $150 million senior secured 1st lien term loan due 2024, B2 (LGD3)

The following are unchanged:

.. Issuer: ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating; B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, B2-PD

. Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, B2 (LGD3)

. Outlook; Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Authentic Brands' rating reflects governance risks, including financial and M&A strategies that have led to high leverage driven by both its acquisitive nature and financial sponsor ownership. Pro forma financial leverage is high but has improved over the past year through earnings growth and acquisitions funded with cash. However, the disruptions caused by the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will likely pressure Authentic Brands' licensing revenue and earnings, limiting its ability to improve credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Also considered are the company's moderate brand and licensee concentrations, and potential for execution challenges associated with its acquisition-based growth strategy. The rating favorably reflects Authentic Brands' relatively stable and predictable revenue and cash flow streams received in the form of royalty payments from its licensees, which include significant contractually guaranteed minimums which augment potential overages (payments made in excess of those amounts). Also, its inherently asset-light licensor business model carries low fixed overhead costs and supports the company's strong operating margins and associated free cash flow generation. Liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet cash, full revolver availability and typically solid free cash flow generation.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that disruptions caused by the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will likely pressure revenue and earnings, limiting its ability to improve credit metrics over the next 12-18 months, and that the company will maintain good liquidity, supported by balance sheet cash and typically solid free cash flow generation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences weaker than anticipated operating performance resulting from challenges in integrating acquired brands, the non-renewal of licenses, or renewals of its licenses at materially lower revenue streams. Specific metrics include debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.5 times or EBITA-to-interest sustained below 2.25 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its operating performance and more conservative financial policies through a demonstrated willingness to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0 times and EBITA-to-interest expense above 2.75 times.

Headquartered in New York, NY, ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC is the borrowing entity for holding company Authentic Brands Group LLC (dba "Authentic Brands"). Authentic Brands is a brand management company with a portfolio of over 50 brands. The company also has control over the use of the name, image and likeness of several celebrities. The company is majority owned by private equity firms, with affiliates of BlackRock being the largest shareholders, followed by General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Lion Capital, Simon Property Group, management and other co-investors. Authentic Brands is privately owned and does not publicly disclose its financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019

