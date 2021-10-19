Moody's assigns B2 rating to Avantor's new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Avantor Funding, Inc. ("Avantor") proposed senior unsecured notes for $800 million. There are no changes to Avantor's existing ratings including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba1 senior secured rating, B2 senior unsecured rating, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds of the offering together with a recent $900 million term loan add-on will be primarily used to finance the acquisition of Masterflex a manufacturer of peristatic instruments and single-uses fluid transfer technologies for bioproduction for $2.9 billion. While the acquisition will increase leverage, the recent issuance of roughly $1 billion of new Avantor equity will help limit the increase in leverage. Furthermore, Avantor's enjoys a track record of strong operating performance, including improved profitability and ample cash flow generation. As a result, Moody's expect Avantor to delever such that net debt/EBITDA will decline below 4 times by the end of 2022.

Ratings assigned:

..Issuer: Avantor Funding, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avantor's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's track record of delivering good revenue and earnings growth. It also reflects moderate financial leverage with adjusted debt/EBITDA of 4.4 times as of June 30, 2021. The rating is supported by the steady and largely recurring nature of around 85% of revenue, as well as high customer switching costs associated with the ultra-high purity materials business. It also reflects good scale with revenues of approximately $7.0 billion and good customer, geographic, and product diversification. Moody's expects Avantor will generate strong free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects leverage will rise to around 4.9 times by the end of 2021, pro forma for the closed acquisition of Ritter for roughly $1 billion and the pending Masterflex acquisition.

Near term, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented opportunities to Avantor; the company has been involved in the production of both COVID-19 therapies and vaccines but also benefitted from increased demand for PPE and Diagnostic testing. We expect this tailwind to continue in 2022, but it is likely to be temporary. Meanwhile, Avantor has also invested to meet growing demand in its bioproduction offering. This is supported by a moderate increase in capex geared towards strengthening Avantor's position as a key supplier for the biopharma industry.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that Avantor's liquidity will remain very good over the next 12 to 18 months. Avantor's liquidity is supported by $223 million of cash as of June 30, 2021. Moody's estimates that Avantor will generate at least $800 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months, aided by working capital management and lower interest expense. External liquidity is supported by a $515 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in July 2025. Furthermore, the company has an accounts receivable securitization facility (unrated) that provides for borrowings of up to $300 million, which expires in March 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Avantor's good track record of earnings growth and free cash flow generation. The stable outlook further reflects that pro forma for the Masterflex acquisition, Moody's expects pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA to decline to below 5 times within 12-18 months of the close.

Avantor faces some degree of environmental risk due to the handling of, manufacturing, use or sale of substances that are or could be classified as toxic or hazardous materials. From a governance standpoint, Avantor has adopted more conservative financial policies since its 2019 IPO, including a publicly stated debt/EBITDA target range of 2.0 - 4.0 times. However, Avantor is willing to temporarily increase its leverage over its target range to fulfill its external growth strategy. In 2021, the company has announced two large acquisitions for close to $4 billion. Leverage as calculated by the company is in the mid four times range on a pro-forma basis however the company has stated it will prioritize deleverage such that leverage will be below 4 times by the end of 2022.

Regarding social risk, Avantor is exposed to both positive and negative social considerations. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic has reduced demand for some of Avantor's products due to the temporary closure of some research facilities and lower demand from healthcare and industrial customers. However, the company has been involved in the production of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines and benefitted from increased demand for PPE and diagnostic testing, which has supported earnings growth in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Avantor further improves its scale and business line diversity while maintaining balanced financial policies. Specifically, debt to EBITDA sustained below 3.5 times would support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Avantor's operating performance deteriorates, or if it engages in large debt-funded acquisitions. A downgrade could also occur if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.0 times. The Ba1 senior secured rating is weakly positioned and further increases in secured debt without commensurate increases in junior capital could pressure the secured instrument rating.

Avantor is a global provider of mission critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company generates revenue of approximately $7.0 billion annually.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

