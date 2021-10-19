Moody's assigns B2 rating to Avantor's new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to Avantor Funding, Inc. ("Avantor")
proposed senior unsecured notes for $800 million. There
are no changes to Avantor's existing ratings including the Ba3 Corporate
Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating,
Ba1 senior secured rating, B2 senior unsecured rating, and
SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook remains
stable.
Proceeds of the offering together with a recent $900 million term
loan add-on will be primarily used to finance the acquisition of
Masterflex a manufacturer of peristatic instruments and single-uses
fluid transfer technologies for bioproduction for $2.9 billion.
While the acquisition will increase leverage, the recent issuance
of roughly $1 billion of new Avantor equity will help limit the
increase in leverage. Furthermore, Avantor's enjoys a track
record of strong operating performance, including improved profitability
and ample cash flow generation. As a result, Moody's
expect Avantor to delever such that net debt/EBITDA will decline below
4 times by the end of 2022.
Ratings assigned:
..Issuer: Avantor Funding, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029,
Assigned B2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Avantor's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's track record of delivering
good revenue and earnings growth. It also reflects moderate financial
leverage with adjusted debt/EBITDA of 4.4 times as of June 30,
2021. The rating is supported by the steady and largely recurring
nature of around 85% of revenue, as well as high customer
switching costs associated with the ultra-high purity materials
business. It also reflects good scale with revenues of approximately
$7.0 billion and good customer, geographic,
and product diversification. Moody's expects Avantor will generate
strong free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's
expects leverage will rise to around 4.9 times by the end of 2021,
pro forma for the closed acquisition of Ritter for roughly $1 billion
and the pending Masterflex acquisition.
Near term, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented opportunities
to Avantor; the company has been involved in the production of both
COVID-19 therapies and vaccines but also benefitted from increased
demand for PPE and Diagnostic testing. We expect this tailwind
to continue in 2022, but it is likely to be temporary. Meanwhile,
Avantor has also invested to meet growing demand in its bioproduction
offering. This is supported by a moderate increase in capex geared
towards strengthening Avantor's position as a key supplier for the biopharma
industry.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's
expectation that Avantor's liquidity will remain very good over the next
12 to 18 months. Avantor's liquidity is supported by $223
million of cash as of June 30, 2021. Moody's estimates that
Avantor will generate at least $800 million of free cash flow over
the next 12 months, aided by working capital management and lower
interest expense. External liquidity is supported by a $515
million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in July 2025.
Furthermore, the company has an accounts receivable securitization
facility (unrated) that provides for borrowings of up to $300 million,
which expires in March 2023.
The stable outlook reflects Avantor's good track record of earnings growth
and free cash flow generation. The stable outlook further reflects
that pro forma for the Masterflex acquisition, Moody's expects pro
forma adjusted debt to EBITDA to decline to below 5 times within 12-18
months of the close.
Avantor faces some degree of environmental risk due to the handling of,
manufacturing, use or sale of substances that are or could be classified
as toxic or hazardous materials. From a governance standpoint,
Avantor has adopted more conservative financial policies since its 2019
IPO, including a publicly stated debt/EBITDA target range of 2.0
- 4.0 times. However, Avantor is willing to
temporarily increase its leverage over its target range to fulfill its
external growth strategy. In 2021, the company has announced
two large acquisitions for close to $4 billion. Leverage
as calculated by the company is in the mid four times range on a pro-forma
basis however the company has stated it will prioritize deleverage such
that leverage will be below 4 times by the end of 2022.
Regarding social risk, Avantor is exposed to both positive and negative
social considerations. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic
as a social risk under its ESG framework given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. The pandemic has reduced demand for
some of Avantor's products due to the temporary closure of some research
facilities and lower demand from healthcare and industrial customers.
However, the company has been involved in the production of COVID-19
therapies and vaccines and benefitted from increased demand for PPE and
diagnostic testing, which has supported earnings growth in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if Avantor further improves its scale and
business line diversity while maintaining balanced financial policies.
Specifically, debt to EBITDA sustained below 3.5 times would
support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Avantor's operating performance deteriorates,
or if it engages in large debt-funded acquisitions. A downgrade
could also occur if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.0 times.
The Ba1 senior secured rating is weakly positioned and further increases
in secured debt without commensurate increases in junior capital could
pressure the secured instrument rating.
Avantor is a global provider of mission critical products and services
to the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials
industries. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company generates
revenue of approximately $7.0 billion annually.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply
Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
